SECURE YOUR SEAT!
Set your alarms… The countdown has begun!
COLOURWAYS
Pre-orders for the Shotgun 650 will open at 10am (AEST) Wednesday 24th April, 2024.
Following strong demand for the new Shotgun 650 after its successful global launch in Los Angeles, Royal Enfield has opened bookings for this much-anticipated motorcycle in Australia on a strict first-come-first-serve basis.
At 10am (AEST) Wednesday 24th April, 2024, pre-orders for the first shipment of Shotgun 650 motorcycles will go live in Australia through www.royalenfield.com.au. Secure your seat with a refundable deposit of $500, and be one of the first in the country to take delivery. The Shotgun 650 will be available in Australia from 14th May onwards.
The custom-inspired motorcycle, available in four unique colourways – Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill, and Sheet Metal Grey – the Shotgun 650 is the ultimate canvas for personalisation, reflecting a blend of raw creative energy, anarchic custom culture, and the iconic Royal Enfield DNA.
A note from Royal Enfield Australia:
Thank you for the incredible response to the new Shotgun 650! To show our appreciation, we’re offering an exclusive invitation to the first five customers who pre-order and purchase the Shotgun 650 online this Wednesday 24th April, to the official launch party in May!
With its retro-futuristic design the Shotgun 650 is inspired by its precursor, the SG650 Concept – showcased at EICMA 2021- and celebrates creativity, acting as a blank canvas for customisation and personalisation for thousands of motorcycling enthusiasts across the world.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is set to redefine the motorcycling landscape, offering riders not just a mode of transportation but a lifestyle. With the unveiling of the price and the opening of bookings, the Shotgun 650 marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Royal Enfield legacy, where every rider becomes a storyteller, and every motorcycle, a unique expression of individuality.
GET READY…
Pricing and pre-orders go live shortly!
Pricing and delivery time to be announced 10am (AEST) Wednesday 24th April 2024. Register your interest and be of the first to know when the Shotgun 650 will be arriving in Australia.