Pre-orders for the Shotgun 650 will open at 10am (AEST) Wednesday 24th April, 2024.

Following strong demand for the new Shotgun 650 after its successful global launch in Los Angeles, Royal Enfield has opened bookings for this much-anticipated motorcycle in Australia on a strict first-come-first-serve basis.

At 10am (AEST) Wednesday 24th April, 2024, pre-orders for the first shipment of Shotgun 650 motorcycles will go live in Australia through www.royalenfield.com.au. Secure your seat with a refundable deposit of $500, and be one of the first in the country to take delivery. The Shotgun 650 will be available in Australia from 14th May onwards.

The custom-inspired motorcycle, available in four unique colourways – Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill, and Sheet Metal Grey – the Shotgun 650 is the ultimate canvas for personalisation, reflecting a blend of raw creative energy, anarchic custom culture, and the iconic Royal Enfield DNA.

A note from Royal Enfield Australia:

Thank you for the incredible response to the new Shotgun 650! To show our appreciation, we’re offering an exclusive invitation to the first five customers who pre-order and purchase the Shotgun 650 online this Wednesday 24th April, to the official launch party in May!