Flying Flea

Royal Enfield unveiled their new EV marque at EICMA overnight. Flying Flea will be the branding that ushers Royal Enfield into a new EV era, and it does so with more than a passing nod to Royal Enfield’s 123-year history.

The new Flying Flea brand draws inspiration from the original 1940s Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle. Originally purpose-built for WWII, these remarkable machines were parachute-dropped from aircraft to give troops on the ground greater mobility.

Designed to be lightweight and easy to handle in challenging conditions, the new Flying Flea aims to carry forward that legacy.

The first Flying Flea C6 and Scrambler-inspired Flying Flea S6 models are expected to hit the market in 2026.

Eicher Motors, the parent group to Royal Enfield, has already been at work behind the scenes to build up the engineers and infrastructure to launch themselves into the EV space, including the construction of a new EV manufacturing plant in Chennai.

Two years ago, Eicher Motors acquired a roughly ten per cent equity stake in Stark Futures, a pioneering off-road brand based in Spain.

However, Royal Enfield management has stated that all aspects of the Flying Flea connected electric motorcycles, including product strategy and development, technical components like motor, battery, BMS, custom software, and our retail and market strategy have been developed in-house by their own dedicated technical and commercial teams.

Mario Alvisi

Chief Growth Officer of Electric Vehicles for Royal Enfield

“Flying Flea is not just a new division but a completely fresh start in every respect; when we say this is a city+ platform, this is to say Flying Flea allows riders to break free to and from the city with a truly moving and visceral riding experience. This is much more than a new brand from Royal Enfield – this is a whole new approach from the brand. We have worked tirelessly to assemble a world-class team and culture, invested in a groundbreaking infrastructure, class-leading technology and have formed both the brand and products from a blank sheet of paper. With no carryover, no crossover and no cutting of corners the end result is products unlike any other in the market. These products not only offer a sophisticated mix between authentic design and cutting-edge technology, but are purpose-built for a whole new space. Flying Flea is for those who will not accept compromises in design and functionality, who seek technology that heightens their experiences and value ease of operation, ownership and, above all, enjoyment.”