- Pre-orders opened today at 10am (AEST), Friday 27th January 2023 on a first-in-first-serve basis at www.royalenfield.com.au
- The Super Meteor 650 range is priced from $11,990 ride away, and comes with a 3-year unlimited km warranty, and 3 years of roadside assist.
- The Super Meteor 650 will come in 5 bold colourways.
- The first shipments of Super Meteor 650 pre-order bookings are due to be delivered to customers in early April 2023.
- The first five customers to place their deposit online this Friday for the Super Meteor 650 will receive an exclusive invitation to the official Australian launch ride event.
Secure Your Seat!
Pre-orders for the Super Meteor 650 are now open.
With the overwhelming response to the launch of the Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Australia is opening pre-orders for the first shipments of Super Meteor 650 units, on a first-in-first-served basis.
Pre-orders for the first shipment of Super Meteor 650 units are now live at www.royalenfield.com.au. Secure your seat with a refundable deposit of $500, and be one of the first in the country to take delivery of this highly anticipated cruiser.
Available in Australia in 5 colourways (Astral Black, Astral Blue, Interstellar Green, Celestial Blue and Celestial Red), the first shipments of the Super Meteor 650 are due to be delivered to pre-order customers in early April 2023*.
From the team at Royal Enfield Australia, we’d like to thank our community for the overwhelming response to this new thoroughbred cruiser… so with that in mind, we are offering an exclusive experience for the first five lucky customers who pre-order and purchase their Super Meteor 650 online this Friday, who will receive an exclusive invitation to the official Australian Launch Ride Event in April 🙂
A quintessential cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 combines uncluttered controls and instrumentation with relaxed rider ergonomics; rock-steady stability on highways with pure riding pleasure even on the most winding roads where it keenly changes direction. Its flexible, smooth engine has torque aplenty and its cool retro styling is infused with clearly recognisable Royal Enfield DNA. It has a physically imposing presence, yet remains an easy ride, whether you are traversing vast landscapes or heading towards the vanishing point on the horizon.
COLOURWAYS
Pricing for the Super Meteor 650 range will be announced at 10am (AEST) on Friday 27th January.
The Super Meteor 650 will come with a 3-Year Unlimited KM Warranty, and 3 Years of Roadside Assist.
Terms & Conditions:
*A $500 deposit will secure one of the first Super Meteor 650 units in Australia. This deposit is 100% refundable. Should you not wish to continue with your purchase, the deposit will be transferred back into your nominated bank account.
**The expected date of arrival for the Super Meteor 650 units, is April 2023. Please note that this arrival date could be extended due to shipping, customs or other factors outside of Royal Enfield Australia’s control.