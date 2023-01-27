Secure Your Seat!

Pre-orders for the Super Meteor 650 are now open.

With the overwhelming response to the launch of the Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Australia is opening pre-orders for the first shipments of Super Meteor 650 units, on a first-in-first-served basis.

Pre-orders for the first shipment of Super Meteor 650 units are now live at www.royalenfield.com.au. Secure your seat with a refundable deposit of $500, and be one of the first in the country to take delivery of this highly anticipated cruiser.

Available in Australia in 5 colourways (Astral Black, Astral Blue, Interstellar Green, Celestial Blue and Celestial Red), the first shipments of the Super Meteor 650 are due to be delivered to pre-order customers in early April 2023*.

From the team at Royal Enfield Australia, we’d like to thank our community for the overwhelming response to this new thoroughbred cruiser… so with that in mind, we are offering an exclusive experience for the first five lucky customers who pre-order and purchase their Super Meteor 650 online this Friday, who will receive an exclusive invitation to the official Australian Launch Ride Event in April 🙂