Paul Young secures championship for Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield”s debut season in competition Flat Track racing with their 650s in Europe came to the perfect conclusion, after Gary Birtwhistle and Aussie Paul Young claimed five wins from five rounds of racing, wrapping up the title and runner up spots to boot.

This fifth and final round of the 2021 DTRA (Dirt Track Rider’s Association) season took place at the TT circuit at Greenfield Dirt Track, Lincolnshire. With an additional right-hand turn and a jump incorporated into the track, it was all to play for going into the final weekend of the season.

With Royal Enfield’s principal rider, Gary Birtwistle having his season cut short with a broken scaphoid bone in his wrist (after having won all of the first three races), it all came down to team-mate Paul Young to secure the Championship Crown for the Royal Enfield Team.

Relatively new to flat track, but with years of GP2 racing experience under his belt, Paul flew through the qualifying heats and found himself at the front of the grid heading into the final.

While being pushed hard all the way to the final lap, the chequered flag and the 2021 Championship Crown was destined to be claimed by Paul and Royal Enfield.

The result marked Royal Enfield’s first “factory” European Championship win since the legendary Johnny Brittain won the ACU Star at the National Trials Championship back in 1956. After a hiatus of 65 years, this marks an exciting new milestone for Royal Enfield as it further develops its footing in the world of competitive racing.

In some big news for Aussie enthusiasts, the Aussie importer for Royal Enfield, Urban Moto Imports, are gearing up to run a series of ‘Flat Track Slide Schools’ here in Australia.