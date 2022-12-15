HUNTER 350 ARRIVES IN AUSTRALIA – FROM $7,590

Australia is the fourth market globally to receive the Hunter 350 after India, Thailand and Indonesia.

The Hunter 350 has set numerous milestones for Royal Enfield. Achieving over 75,000 bookings across India.

More importantly, there are more than 40,000 proud Royal Enfield Hunter 350 owners.

Royal Enfield has received great feedback from the global unveil and it is one of the most accessible Royal Enfield motorcycles

Pricing for the Australian markets starts at $7,590 for the Dapper styles and $7,690 for the Rebel.

The Hunter will come with a 3 year unlimited kilometre warranty and 3 years roadside assistance.