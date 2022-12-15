HUNTER 350 ARRIVES IN AUSTRALIA – FROM $7,590
Australia is the fourth market globally to receive the Hunter 350 after India, Thailand and Indonesia.
The Hunter 350 has set numerous milestones for Royal Enfield. Achieving over 75,000 bookings across India.
More importantly, there are more than 40,000 proud Royal Enfield Hunter 350 owners.
Royal Enfield has received great feedback from the global unveil and it is one of the most accessible Royal Enfield motorcycles
Pricing for the Australian markets starts at $7,590 for the Dapper styles and $7,690 for the Rebel.
The Hunter will come with a 3 year unlimited kilometre warranty and 3 years roadside assistance.
A SHOT OF MOTORCYCLING
Melbourne, December 15, 2022:
Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size (250cc – 750cc) motorcycling segment, announced the arrival of the highly anticipated Hunter 350, and is now available to test ride and purchase at dealerships nationwide.
To be one of the first to take delivery of the new Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Australia and New Zealand have created an online pre-registration where customers can be first to place their order.
This urban motorcycle has already received fantastic feedback from customers in Thailand and India.
Aimed at a younger lifestyle and motorcycling audience, the Hunter is available for online pre-registration. Complimenting the trendy looks is a collection of purpose-built Lifestyle Apparel and Genuine Motorcycle Accessories specific to the Hunter 350.
Commenting on Hunter 350’s success, Global recognition and potential for Asia Pacific markets, Anuj Dua, Business Head for Asia Pacific, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield has always been committed to become the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment and offered motorcycles that have a truly global appeal. We have an extremely strong community culture in Thailand, wherein our customers are our biggest brand advocates.
The Hunter 350, is a result of extensive feedback from riders and communities in Thailand on what their perfect motorcycle would look like. It just seemed the most natural thing in the world for Royal Enfield to develop a fun, lighter and more agile 350 roadster. The new Hunter 350 brings together all the intense flavours of pure motorcycling in a tighter new geometry, with dollops of torque from the super refined J-series engine.
The engine is super refined and responsive and offers relaxed riding which is fun, easy yet absolutely distinct. In Thailand, we have seen a growing shift towards accessible motorcycles which can be a daily companion for riders. The Hunter 350 offers just that experience and we are confident that the motorcycle will get many more riders to the Pure motorcycling fold.”