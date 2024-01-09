THE ICONIC BULLET 350 HAS ARRIVED
New heart. Same beat.
AVAILABLE ACROSS DEALERSHIP NATIONWIDE
Most motorcycles come and go, but a chosen few become icons. The Bullet 350 isn’t just a machine. It’s a legend with a legacy of over nine decades. It has carried generation after generation of riders to the most important moments of their lives. Today, its history gleams as bright as its gold pinstripes, each stroke a testament to the Bullet’s valour and spirit.
TEST RIDE THE ICONIC BULLET 350 TODAY
STANDARD BLACK | $7,890 RIDE AWAY
STANDARD MAROON | $7,890 RIDE AWAY
Terms & Conditions:
*A $500 deposit will secure one of the first Bullet 350 units in Australia. This deposit is 100% refundable. Should you not wish to continue with your purchase, the deposit will be transferred back into your nominated bank account.