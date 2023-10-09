4.99% PA Comparison Rate Terms & Conditions

Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 10/10/2023 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 4.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The campaign is offered in Australia only, and not New Zealand. The offer is available on consumer applications only and not available with any other special offers. The campaign starts on the 10/10/2023 and ends on the 30/11/2023. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee will apply. Offer available on selected models including the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Scram 411, Meteor 350, Hunter 350 and Classic 350. Excludes limited edition models, Dark Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 models, Himalayan, and Super Meteor 650. Applications must be approved and delivered before 30th November 2023 (stock must be available for delivery by this date).