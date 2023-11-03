YOU’RE INVITED TO THE ROYAL ENFIELD OPEN DAY

Join Royal Enfield Australia on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 for our National Open Day* at participating Royal Enfield dealerships!

Check out the range, meet the team, and organise a test ride on the multi-award-winning range of motorcycles, including the all-new Super Meteor 650, Hunter 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, adventure-ready Himalayan, and the dual-purpose Scram 411.

Don’t forget to speak to our dealers about our low 4.99% PA* comparison rate finance offer as well!

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday 18th November, 2023

Time: To be confirmed with your Dealer after successful registration

Location: Participating Royal Enfield Dealerships

BOOKING YOUR TEST RIDE

To be eligible to participate in the open day, register using the form on our website and select the model and dealership that you would like to visit.

Once approved, your dealer will contact you to make the final arrangements. The dealer, at any point, can postpone, change or cancel the test ride.

RIDING GEAR

To ride, please make sure you bring your own appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes).

You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have a current motorcycle licence to ride.