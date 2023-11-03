YOU’RE INVITED TO THE ROYAL ENFIELD OPEN DAY
Join Royal Enfield Australia on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 for our National Open Day* at participating Royal Enfield dealerships!
Check out the range, meet the team, and organise a test ride on the multi-award-winning range of motorcycles, including the all-new Super Meteor 650, Hunter 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, adventure-ready Himalayan, and the dual-purpose Scram 411.
Don’t forget to speak to our dealers about our low 4.99% PA* comparison rate finance offer as well!
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Saturday 18th November, 2023
Time: To be confirmed with your Dealer after successful registration
Location: Participating Royal Enfield Dealerships
BOOKING YOUR TEST RIDE
To be eligible to participate in the open day, register using the form on our website and select the model and dealership that you would like to visit.
Once approved, your dealer will contact you to make the final arrangements. The dealer, at any point, can postpone, change or cancel the test ride.
RIDING GEAR
To ride, please make sure you bring your own appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes).
You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have a current motorcycle licence to ride.
650 RANGE
Super Meteor 650
Its flexible, smooth engine has torque aplenty and its cool retro styling is infused with clearly recognisable Royal Enfield DNA.
Interceptor 650
The Interceptor exudes a versatile, laid-back attitude with its upright riding position.
Continental GT 650
The evolution original Royal Enfield British Café Racer.
350 RANGE
Himalayan
Royal Enfield’s most versatile motorcycle ever, able to take the rider almost anywhere they want to go on-road or off-road. The Himalayan combines outstanding versatility & comfort.
Scram 411
Modern life demands a constant switching between modes. Wire spoked wheels & dual purpose tyres ensure a sure footed grip & effortless agility across tarmac, rough roads & dirt tracks.
SUPER METEOR 650
Quintessential Cruiser
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
THE TIME IS NOW!
Get ready to ride with this great low-rate finance offer from Royal Enfield Australia!
For a limited time only, you can take advantage of our low 4.99% PA* comparison rate on selected models across the Royal Enfield range! Offer ends 30th November 2023.
*Royal Enfield National Demo Ride Day Terms & Conditions:
The Royal Enfield National Demo Ride Day will be held at participating Royal Enfield dealerships across Australia on Saturday the 18th of November 2023. It may be cancelled at any time without prior notice. To ride, please make sure you have appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). Please complete the registration form on our website to book your test ride at a participating dealership. Successful submissions will be contacted directly by the selected dealership. The dealership may refuse your request to ride at any time. You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have the correct licensing to ride (please check with your road authority, or nearest dealer to confirm).