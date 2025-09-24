2025 Royal Enfield One Ride

The Royal Enfield community gathered on Sunday, September 21, for the 14th edition of One Ride, with Australia and New Zealand recording their highest participation to date.

This year saw more than 1,300 registrations across 44 organised rides in the region, up significantly from the 800 riders who took part in 2024. The event is part of a global initiative that brings together Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts for a day of group rides held on the same date worldwide.

In Australia and New Zealand, the rides drew a mix of new and experienced riders, with many choosing to personalise the occasion through customised helmets, motorcycles, and riding gear.

Organisers also placed emphasis on safety, with curated routes and mentorship from experienced community members, alongside support for initiatives such as Helmets for India.

Since its inception in 2011, One Ride has expanded from a handful of countries and Indian cities to a global event. The 2024 edition recorded 41,730 riders across 66 countries, while 2025 saw more than 40,000 riders take part in over 60 nations.

2025 Royal Enfield One Ride Images