2025 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – Hanle Black

The Himalayan 450 Hanle Black now joins the Kamet White in offering a wire-spoked tubeless rim version of the popular adventure bike.

Check out Pete’s Himalayan 450 review for MCNews.com.au here (link).

Limited numbers of tubeless wheel versions of the Hanle Black will be arriving in the coming weeks, with broader availability expected in the months ahead. For now, the tubed version will continue to be available for a short time. Contact your local Royal Enfield dealer for more information and to stay updated on availability and timing.

The Himalayan features a 452cc liquid-cooled engine, ride-by-wire technology with multiple riding modes, and a robust steel twin-spar frame. A motorcycle with strong adventure lineage yet remains true to our philosophy of pure motorcycling. The all-new Himalayan retains the capability, versatility and the ability to go anywhere your adventure takes you.

Tubeless wheels are available on both the Hanle Black and Kamet White variants, adding even more versatility to to line-up and priced from $9,990 ride away including a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and roadside assistance for peace of mind.

Head to the Royal Enfield Australia website for more information.