Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield have revealed the latest addition to their model line-up, expanding the 450 offerings with the new ‘Guerrilla’ which builds on the platform first introduced in the Himalayan 450 (check out the Himalayan review here).

This’ll be a roadster themed option that sits between their 350 models and the bigger 650 twins, running the Sherpa 452 cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder and producing just shy of 40 hp, as well as 40 Nm of peak torque, most of which is available from just 3000 rpm. Compared to the previous LS410 seen in the Scram 411 that’s an enormous upgrade on the performance front.

That includes RbW, with Performance and Eco modes to choose from, elegant four-inch Tripper dash, which incorporates navigation, music control, weather forecasts and comprehensive motorcycle info, in conjunction with the RE App. Route recording can even be exported in GPX format to share with other riders. That navigation is powered by Google Maps, if you’re wondering.

Add a six-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch and you’ve got a more sporty, performance focused option than the 350 variants, with 43 mm forks, monoshock, 17 inch wheels and 1440 mm wheelbase. Tyre sizes are a 120/70-17 front and 160/60-17 rear, which are of course tubeless, keeping in mind the wheels are alloy, not spoked.

A steel tubular frame is run, and travel front and rear are 140 mm and 150 mm respectively, with the seat height a relatively short and new rider friendly 780 mm, which is about as low as you’ll typically get in a nakedbike.

Brakes are a single front 310 mm rotor with dual-piston caliper, and 270 mm rear disc with single-pot caliper, backed by dual channel ABS for good measure. That leaves a nicely exposed primary side on the front wheel.

An 11 litre fuel tank should push past 300 km based on the claimed mileage figures which seem to sit somewhere between 28 and 30 km/L, making 250 km between stops a very safe figure even if you’re having a fang. This is no tourer so that’s a respectable figure.

On the weight front, the Guerrilla 450 isn’t the lightest in the paddock, with two figures offered, 185 kg kerb weight 90% fuelled, or 191 kg with standard equipment. It’s a little bit of a mystery where that six kg stems from, as kerb weight should normally include all standard equipment…

Lighting is full LED, with the rear indicators integrating the rear brake light as well, making for a clean tail, especially with the lines of the single-piece seat and grab rails.

Styling seems pretty suave overall, the round headlight unlikely to offend, alongside the pretty timeless round dash – even if it is packed with tech. Round mirrors are probably a bit more dated, but the blacked out engine, rugged wheels and eye-catching paint schemes all look the business. The Brava Blue option particularly stands out with the front wheel in blue. The Playa Black and Yellow Ribbon both run black (or maybe dark grey?) rims by comparison, as we see on the rear of the Brava Blue.

Helping offer peace of mind in your purchase is Royal Enfield’s three-year unlimited kilometre warranty and three year roadside assistance, with the warranty now part of their ‘Borderless Warranty Period’ covering 70 countries and supported by 3000 service centres. Plus the bike is of course LAMS-legal here in Australia, so new riders can jump straight onto one, once they’ve nabbed their Ls.

The Guerrilla 450 is due to arrive in Australia in early Spring, although pricing hasn’t yet been revealed, and you can register your interest to own one of the first into the country at the Royal Enfield Australia website here (link).

With Himalayan 450 pricing currently advertised at $9,190 ride-away (with three months rego), that should give you a ballpark figure as to around where the Guerrilla will land.

Here’s what CEO of Royal Enfield, B Govindarajan had to say about the new offering:

“The Guerrilla 450 is an absolutely gorgeous and game changing roadster. When we started with the Sherpa 450 platform, we envisaged an adventure tourer and a superlative roadster that would be distinctly Royal Enfield. The Guerrilla 450 is just that- a roadster full of character and confidence. Developed in parallel with the Himalayan, the Guerrilla is tuned to perfection for city riding as well as weekend rides through twisty roads. It has amazing on-road handling, coupled with accessible power delivery, and superb chassis dynamics enhance the character of the motorcycle and offer amazing performance, stability and easy maneuverability. We’ve had a great time testing this motorcycle and riding it around the world. It really grows on you, and allows you to grow in confidence as a rider.”

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications Engine Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves Bore X Stroke (mm) 84 x 81.5 Displacement 452 cc Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Maximum Power 40.02 PS (29.44 KW) @ 8000 RPM Maximum Torque 40 NM @ 5500 RPM Idle Rpm 1300 Starting System Electric Start Lubrication Semi-Dry Sump Engine Oil Grade 10w40 Api Sn, Jaso Ma2, Semi Synthetic Clutch Wet Multiplate, Slip & Assist Gearbox 6 Speed Fuel Injection Electronic Fuel Injection, 42mm Throttle Body, Ride By Wire System Frame Steel, Tubular Frame Using Engine As Stressed Member Front Suspension Telescopic Forks, 43 Mm Front Wheel Travel 140 MM Rear Suspension Linkage Type Mono-Shock Rear Wheel Travel 150 Mm Dimensions & Weights Wheelbase 1440 MM Ground Clearance 169 MM Length 2090 MM Width 833 MM Height 1125 MM (w/o mirrors) Seat Height 780 MM Dry Weight 174 KG Kerb Weight (90% Fuel + Oil) 185 KG Payload W/ Standard Equipment 191 KG Fuel Capacity 11 L Brakes & Tyres Tyres Fr. 120/70 R17 Tyres Rr. 160/60 R17 Brakes Front 310mm Ventilated Disc, Double Piston Caliper Hydraulic Disc Brake Brakes Rear 270mm Ventilated Disc, Single Piston Caliper Dual Channel ABS ABS, Dual Channel Electricals 12V Electrical System Battery 12 V, 8 AH Head Lamp LED Headlamp Tail Lamp/Turn Signal Lamp Integrated Turn & Tail Lamp, All LED Other Equipment Ride Modes, USB Type C Charging Point Cluster 4 Inch Round TFT Display With Phone Connectivity, Full Map Navigation (Powered By Google Maps), Media Controls”

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gallery