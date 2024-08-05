2024 Royal Enfield ONE RIDE

September 22

Royal Enfield have announce the return of ONE RIDE, scheduled for Sunday, September 22, 2024! You can register now at the Royal Enfield Australia website.

ONE RIDE was introduced in 2011 to celebrate the passion and dedication riders have for Royal Enfield and the joy of motorcycling. It’s a day where Royal Enfield enthusiasts and riders unite, embodying the essence of what Royal Enfield stands for – our devoted riders and the vibrant community that binds us together.

Around the world, Royal Enfield enthusiasts will gather to ‘Ride as One,’ becoming part of a global community that continues to grow at a rapid pace. This event brings together riders of all levels, from newbies to experienced enthusiasts, creating a unique opportunity for all Royal Enfield owners to connect.

ONE RIDE 2024

Highlight Royal Enfield’s association with leisure motorcycling, fun, and community.

Connect individual riders to the larger community, helping them find riding partners and groups.

Promote riding culture.

Encourage responsible travel among the Royal Enfield community.

Leave each place better than we found it.

The ride typically lasts for 1 to 2 hours and is a true celebration of Royal Enfield. To join the One Ride event, simply complete the registration form at the following link. Your preferred dealer will then confirm your participation and contact you with further details about the ride.

