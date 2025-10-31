Summer’s coming… Ride it. Feel it. Discover it.
On Saturday, 15th November, we’re opening our doors for Royal Enfield’s National Open Day – a day dedicated to Pure Motorcycling.
Join us at participating dealerships across Australia to see the full lineup, meet your local team, and take a test ride on the models that define our legacy – from timeless classics to modern icons.
All models are available to test ride (subject to availability), including:
Goan 350 – A bold remix of the Classic, with bobber styling, whitewall tyres and a splash of Goan colour
Himalayan 450 – Purpose-built for exploration, wherever the road or trail leads
Classic 650 – The twin that blends timeless design with modern power
Super Meteor 650 – A pure cruiser built for the open road
Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 – Twin legends that continue to inspire riders everywhere
Register below to secure your spot and experience what Pure Motorcycling feels like.
Don’t forget to speak to our dealers about our OPEN DAY OFFERS, taking place only on Saturday, 15th November.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Saturday 15th November, 2025
Time: To be confirmed with your Dealer
Location: Your Royal Enfield Dealership
REGISTRATION IS ESSENTIAL
To be eligible to participate in the Open Day, register using the form on our website and select the model and dealership that you would like to visit. Once approved, your dealer will contact you to make the final arrangement. The dealer, at any point, can postpone, change or cancel the test ride.
IMPORTANT
To ride, please make sure you bring your own appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have a current motorcycle licence to ride.
FIND YOUR DEALERSHIP
Reach out to your dealership today to inquire about their current inventory and ex-demonstration pricing, and bring home your very own Royal Enfield motorcycle.
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
Our friendly finance support team is here to help you discuss your finance options! Click the button below to get in touch with a team member today. Take advantage of this limited-time offer whilst stocks last.
Royal Enfield motorcycles come with a 3 Year Factory-Backed Warranty & a 3 Year Roadside Assist Package.
*Royal Enfield National Open Ride Day Terms & Conditions:
The Royal Enfield National Open Day will be held at Royal Enfield dealerships across Australia on Saturday the 15th November 2025. It may be cancelled at any time without prior notice. To ride, please make sure you have appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). Registration does not guarantee you an allocated time slot at the Royal Enfield National Open Day. The dealership may refuse your request to ride at any time. You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have the correct licencing to ride (please check with your road authority, or nearest dealer to confirm).
Please contact your nearest dealership for more information.