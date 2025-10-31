Summer’s coming… Ride it. Feel it. Discover it.

On Saturday, 15th November, we’re opening our doors for Royal Enfield’s National Open Day – a day dedicated to Pure Motorcycling.

Join us at participating dealerships across Australia to see the full lineup, meet your local team, and take a test ride on the models that define our legacy – from timeless classics to modern icons.

All models are available to test ride (subject to availability), including:

Goan 350 – A bold remix of the Classic, with bobber styling, whitewall tyres and a splash of Goan colour

Himalayan 450 – Purpose-built for exploration, wherever the road or trail leads

Classic 650 – The twin that blends timeless design with modern power

Super Meteor 650 – A pure cruiser built for the open road

Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 – Twin legends that continue to inspire riders everywhere

Register below to secure your spot and experience what Pure Motorcycling feels like.

Don’t forget to speak to our dealers about our OPEN DAY OFFERS, taking place only on Saturday, 15th November.