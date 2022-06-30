Aprilia RSV4

$29,530 Ride Away

The culmination of an ambitious project undertaken by the Aprilia Racing Division and adopting the very best available technology, the RSV4 features integrated aerodynamic winglets, improved aerodynamic efficiency, 217 horsepower and more torque than ever, all seamlessly combined on the signature Aprilia chassis.

With Aprilia’s Season of Superbike Savings, you can save $2000 on the MY21 RSV4, which is available now for an alluring $29,530 rideaway. Offer available at participating Aprilia dealers until stock lasts. Excludes RSV4 Factory.

Subjected to rigorous comparative testing on tracks around the world, the RSV4 proved its mettle time and time again. No surprise, given Aprilia’s racing experience, but it continues to evolve, with new features such as integrated aerodynamic winglets, a new electronics package that includes advanced APRC and a double fairing that improves aerodynamic efficiency.

Click here to find your nearest Aprilia dealer

T&Cs

Participating dealers only

Applicable to MY21 RSV4 model only

Buyer saving up to $2000 on-road costs in buyer’s state (on-road costs will vary between state)

Normal rideaway price is an average advertised rideaway price only.

Rideaway price includes government charges, CTP and dealer handling charges.

These charges will vary between states which will reflect variation to saving in that state.