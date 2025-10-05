Jose Antonio Rueda – 2025 Moto3 Champion

Jose Antonio Rueda has clinched the 2025 Moto3 World Championship at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, cementing his place among the brightest young talents in Grand Prix racing.

The 20-year-old Spaniard’s consistency and speed across the season earned him an unassailable lead in the standings, making him the first rider since Pedro Acosta to wrap up the Moto3 crown so early. Riding for Red Bull KTM Ajo, Rueda’s triumph delivers the fourth Moto3 title for the Austrian manufacturer and further solidifies the team’s reputation as the premier talent factory in the lightweight class.

Rueda, who entered the Mandalika round 93 points ahead of nearest rival Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), needed to leave Indonesia with a gap of 100 or more to clinch the title, and he did exactly that, bringing the #1 plate home with a trademark display of maturity and control.

After a breakthrough 2024 season that established him as a frontrunner, Rueda’s 2025 campaign has been nothing short of dominant. Multiple race wins, unmatched consistency, and calm race management under pressure have underpinned his march to the championship.

His victory adds another chapter to Red Bull KTM Ajo’s remarkable record in developing world-class riders — joining the likes of Brad Binder, Pedro Acosta, Raul Fernandez, and Jaume Masia as Moto3 champions to come through the team’s ranks.

Rueda will continue his Grand Prix career with the Red Bull KTM Ajo setup for 2026 but as a rookie in Moto2 where he could eventually follow Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder, Pedro Acosta and others to make the grade to MotoGP.

“Incredible. I’ve dreamed of this day since I was six years old. It is hard to find the correct words but I want to thank my parents for everything they have done for me and for teaching me the right way about life. Also, to everybody that has helped me along the way and from the beginning of this journey. I’m so happy right now.”

“What a year! It has been amazing to follow the progress of Jose Antonio throughout this season and of course during the last two years. It has been a long project for us since 2023 and the progress as a rider but especially as a person, has been incredible to see. I am so happy that we’ve been able to be on this trip together and, of course, continue in the future in Moto2, where I’m sure we will have even more success together. I want to say massive thanks as well to all our team for their continuous effort and professionalism through this 2025 season. Also, we can’t thank enough all our partners in this journey, especially KTM Management and Red Bull. It has been a pleasure to develop another great young talent together with them as a part of KTM GP Academy.”

“Many congratulations to Jose Antonio, Niklas, Aki and the whole Red Bull KTM Ajo team for this latest championship in Moto3 where we also secured Constructors and Teams titles for a sweep this year. Jose Antonio has been one of our big hopes and this season he really exploded in a way that we all thought he could. He can now look to Moto2 and join other talented racers that have moved through the levels with KTM. This whole process is only possible thanks to the collaborations with valuable partners, like the Ajo family and their staff, but it also proves again that our boys in the factory know how to build a fast race bike: the results this year show that the KTM RC4 is the bike to have. A proud moment for us.”

Pos Rider Machine Time/Gap 1 J. Rueda KTM 29m28.292 2 L. Lunetta Hon +0.305 3 G. Pini KTM +0.388 4 M. Quiles KTM +3.027 5 J. Roulstone KTM +4.978 6 A. Fernandez Hon +5.747 7 A. Piqueras KTM +6.154 8 R. Yamanaka KTM +16.144 9 S. Nepa Hon +16.483 10 J. Kelso KTM +20.248 11 M. Bertelle KTM +21.065 12 D. Foggia KTM +21.378 13 R. Moodley KTM +22.168 14 M. Morelli Hon +24.795 15 E. O’Shea Hon +24.973 16 C. Buchanan KTM +25.104 17 N. Dettwiler KTM +30.833 18 R. Rossi Hon +34.530 19 A. Aditama Hon +1 lap Not Classified NC D. Muñoz KTM +1 lap NC D. Almansa Hon +3 laps NC T. Furusato Hon +4 laps NC A. Carpe KTM +5 laps NC S. Ogden KTM +5 laps NC Z. Mitani Hon +7 laps

Moto3 Championship Standings