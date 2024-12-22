Rumi 125 Turismo

With Phil Aynsley

I have covered some of Rumi’s race bikes in previous columns (Rumi Formichino & Rumi’s Junior Racer) but here I thought we can look at its first motorcycle – the 125 Turismo of 1950.

A brief recap: the company was originally established in the early 1900s to produce cast metal products such as propellers, during WW II it turned to armaments manufacture including miniature submarines, periscopes and torpedoes.

It wasn’t until after WW II that motorcycles were produced, starting with the 125 Turismo which first ran in 1949 and went on sale in April the following year.

The two-stroke horizontal parallel twin was designed in house by Pietro Vassena with input from Donnino Rumi who had inherited the company from his father Achilles in the 1930s. Donnino was also a sculptor and if ever an engine showed an artist’s hand it was this one!

Rumi used the same motor in varying states of tune in all their bikes and scooters so it was just as well they got it right. The alloy cases were split horizontally and used roller bearings on each side of the crankshaft.

The barrels were iron but alloy cylinder heads and pistons with deflectors cast into the crowns (to direct the intake charge) were used. Bore and stroke was 42 x 45 mm.

Given that the Turismo was the base model a single 15 mm Dell’Orto carburettor fed split intake manifolds. A Nassetti magneto ignition was fitted along with a three-speed gearbox. Output was 6 hp at 4800 rpm.

Dry weight was about 85 kg and top speed 88 km/h. The motor’s potential can be seen by its power being increased by over 100% to 13hp in the Gobbietto race bike.

The bike seen here is an early production machine as the chrome tank was replaced by painted items from October 1950. Also the early production models did not have a speedo.

The Turismo was replaced by the Diana (with a slightly different frame) in 1956 but along the way had been upgraded with a four-speed gearbox and additional engine finning in 1953.

Rumi ceased to trade in 1962 bringing an end to one of Italy’s more interesting marques.

Rumi 125 Turismo Specifications