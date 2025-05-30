RXT Street 2 Evil Helmet

Stay protected and comfortable with the latest RXT helmet, designed for modern riders and featuring a lightweight ABS shell and a sleek, slim design. The Street 2 Evil helmet offers a self-tensioning, scratch-resistant visor, plus the soft, removable, and washable lining for lasting comfort. A removable lower neck curtain and breath-guard add extra versatility.

The quick-release visor with lock button and micrometric buckle system make fitting and removal quick and easy, while the “Active Flow” three-stage ventilation system keeps you cool on every journey.

Enhanced with a rear wing stabiliser for superior aerodynamic performance, it’s also PINLOCK ready and fully ECE 22.06 approved for maximum safety. Available in sizes S to 2XL for $149.95 RRP.

RXT Street 2 Evil Helmet features

Lightweight ABS Construction / Modern Slim Shell Shape

Self-Tensioning Visor (Hard Coated / Scratch Resistant)

Removable / Washable Lining (Soft Feel)

Lower Front Neck Curtain, for Comfort (Removable)

Removable Breath-Guard

Q/R Visor with Lock Button

“Active Flow” 3 Stage Ventilation System

PINLOCK Ready

Micrometric Q/Release Buckle system

Rear Wing Stabiliser

ECE 22.06 APPROVED

Sizes: S to 2XL

Head to your local RXT helmet stockist or visit the www.rxthelmet.com.au website.