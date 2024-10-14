2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round 11 – Showdown Finale – Brands Hatch GP

Sunday Round Up

British Superbike Race Two

Tommy Bridewell claimed an incredible race two victory on Sunday morning to move back to the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings by four-points ahead of the crucial final race of the season at Brands Hatch this afternoon following a dogfight with rival Kyle Ryde.

The two title contenders started the race just a single point adrift, and at the start, Ryan Vickers launched into the lead ahead of Bridewell, Danny Kent and Ryde.

On the second lap, Bridewell dived into the lead at Druids as Ryde moved second and from then on the pair traded blows every lap, including lap seven when the pair swapped positions five times, as they tried to wrestle the advantage ahead of race three. There was nothing separating the pair until the final lap when the Honda Racing UK rider managed to edge a 0.257s lead to take the victory.

Ryan Vickers completed the podium for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing as yesterday’s winner Danny Kent finished fourth, holding off Josh Brookes, Andrew Irwin and Max Cook in the fight for fifth place.

Peter Hickman was eighth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt, whilst a battered Glenn Irwin completed the top ten for Hager PBM Ducati.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Bridewell Hon 17m09.030 2 K Ryde Yam +0.257 3 R Vickers Yam +4.679 4 D Kent Yam +6.312 5 J Brookes BMW +8.057 6 A Irwin Hon +8.203 7 M Cook Kaw +8.290 8 P Hickman BMW +8.781 9 C Nesbitt Hon +9.497 10 G Irwin Duc +9.912 11 L Haslam BMW +10.300 12 L Jackson Hon +10.574 13 S Stacey Kaw +13.174 14 B Mcconnell Hon +17.060 15 D Buchan Kaw +19.722 16 L Rollo Apr +22.280 17 B Elliott Kaw +23.610 18 J Westmoreland Hon +30.613 19 X Forés Duc +44.397 Not Classified DNF R Skinner BMW 6 Laps DNF L Hedger Kaw 10 Laps DNF C Thomson Kaw /

British Superbike Race Three

The 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship went down to the wire after an incredible race-long battle royale between Kyle Ryde and defending champion Tommy Bridewell, but after an intense 20-lap final Showdown, the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider claimed a debut title by just a single point.

Bridewell initially led the race from the front of the grid with Honda Racing UK team-mate Andrew Irwin slotting into second after rocketing from seventh on the grid whilst Ryde settled into third.

Glenn Irwin was the man on the move early on astride the Hager PBM Ducati to pass Ryde on the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing machine.

Andrew Irwin held brother Glenn’s advances off for a few laps, defending the title contending race leader. But Glenn Irwin worked his way past both Hondas in typically determined fashion to lead by lap six.

A little further behind, Ryde passed Andrew Irwin with a bold move at Sheene a lap later as both he and Bridewell hunted down Glenn Irwin at the front.

Shortly after that, Ryde moved into the box seat with quick successive moves on Bridewell and Glenn Irwin, who proceeded to scrap for position. This allowed Ryde to build a small gap as the race reached the halfway point, but after passing Glenn Irwin decisively, Bridewell began to set the timing screens alight.

Bridewell set a new all-time Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit lap record with a time of 1m24.759s on lap 11, and he was back in the lead a lap later after passing Ryde at Stirlings. The leading pair then duelled to the flag, offering up a repeat of the entertaining dogfight which ensued in race two.

Ryde several times managed to seize the lead at Hawthorn, but each time Bridewell seemed to have an answer – often relying on his signature manoeuvre into Stirlings to remain in the ‘on the road’ championship lead.

After swapping positions repeatedly during the closing laps, it all came down to the final lap of the famous circuit for a second year in succession.

Ryde made what proved to be the crucial move at Hawthorn with just three more corners left for Bridewell to fight back.

A strong defence into Stirlings from Ryde left Bridewell needing to make a move at the last corner and he was just unable to get the required drag to the line, falling short by just 0.296s.

The reversal of the earlier race result meant that Ryde claimed the title by the same single point which separated him from Bridewell at the start of the day.

Ryan Vickers completed the final podium of the season, with Danny Kent and Max Cook rounding out the top-five.

Josh Brookes was sixth whilst Glenn and Andrew Irwin were seventh and ninth after running up front early on, separated only by Charlie Nesbitt.

Billy McConnell finished the season on a high note after completing the top ten.

Unfortunately, countryman Jason O’Halloran had to watch on from the sidelines after suffering an injury at the previous round which led to shoulder surgery during the week.

Much of the BSB grid congratuled Kyle Ryde on the cool-down lap and Tommy Bridewell was magnanimous in defeat.

Ryde’s title Yamaha’s third BSB Championship victory in the last four years.

Josh Brookes the highest finishing BMW rider in the 2024 championship with 249 points ranking the FHO BMW rider eighth for the season.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Ryde Yam 28m37.367 2 T Bridewell Hon +0.296 3 R Vickers Yam +0.839 4 D Kent Yam +3.614 5 M Cook Kaw +4.984 6 J Brookes BMW +5.483 7 G Irwin Duc +6.756 8 C Nesbitt Hon +7.732 9 A Irwin Hon +7.803 10 B Mcconnell Hon +12.338 11 P Hickman BMW +15.674 12 S Stacey Kaw +15.730 13 L Rollo Apr +28.347 14 D Buchan Kaw +31.976 15 B Elliott Kaw +39.645 16 J Westmoreland Hon +42.983 Not Classified DNF L Jackson Hon 5 Laps DNF L Haslam BMW 5 Laps DNF X Forés Duc 9 Laps DNF C Thomson Kaw 9 Laps DNF L Hedger Kaw

Watch the final two laps of the championship decider!

Rider Quotes

Kyle Ryde

“It been a great day! It was hard fought and close all day between me and Tommy. At least 50 passes were made between us both! I watched the race from this morning and I tried to defend into Stirlings in the last one, but he still managed to find a way past me a few times. But I did something right on the last lap to keep him behind me. The pace was incredible, Tommy set a new lap record [even though] it was about six degrees outside. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but what a day. To have become British Superbike Champion, is something we have worked so hard for. It’s going to take a while to sink in!”

Tommy Bridewell

“Of course I am disappointed, I am a bike racer and I come to win. I believed in this project from the outset and knew from the outset that there was no doubt in my mind that I would be stood here as a either a two-times British champion or in the position that I am in now. I couldn’t have done any more, and as a racer you can only give your all, and that’s exactly what I have done. My nearest competitors were a mile behind, to be honest it was just me and Kyle all year, and hand on heart, I couldn’t have lost to a better kid, I am genuinely so happy for him and his team. I know what it’s like in that position, he was under immense pressure and he handled it. I am gutted for Honda, I gave it my all and tried my hardest all year. We just need to work on a few areas, try to improve the wheelie so I can get off the rear brake, but hey, what a last race at the end of the year. I want to sign off by saying thank you to the team, I’ve given them a hard time in moments but I know just how much work goes on behind the scenes and I know just how much potential there is to still be realised. I am honestly, really happy with the work that we have done and for what we have achieved.”

Glenn Irwin

“It’s nice to end the season in third in the championship and that makes it two second places and a third in the last three seasons. Bike racing has a lot of highs and lows, and we didn’t have much of the middle ground this year with a few big crashes along the way, some of which weren’t of our doing. Even this weekend we’ve encountered bad luck firstly with a technical issue in qualifying and then me being unwell ahead of this morning’s race, but we can learn from all of it for 2025 and we can take a lot of positives from the season. We’ve won eight races, only one less than Kyle, and had three wins at the North West 200 and that’s no mean feat for a team that didn’t exist until March. Full credit to Jordan and Frank Bird for getting the team together and we’ve grown as individuals and as a team this season. Finishing third overall in BSB is something we can be proud of and the series has again delivered and we’ll be back for more next year. I’ve no doubt I’ll win the title one year!”

Final British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 487 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 486 3 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 382 4 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 373 5 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 349 6 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 261 7 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 251 8 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 249 9 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 228 10 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 226 11 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 223 12 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 203 13 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 187 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 141 15 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 120 16 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 111 17 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 76 18 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 76 19 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 61 20 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 51 21 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 26 22 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 15 23 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 24 James WESTMORELAND (Honda) 12 25 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 6 26 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 5 27 Richard KERR (Honda) 4 28 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 29 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 4 30 Tom WARD (Honda) 3 31 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 32 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2

British Superbike Manufacturer’s Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Yamaha 596 2 Honda 532 3 Ducati 436 4 BMW 372 5 Kawasaki 338 6 Aprilia 69

British Superbike Teams Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 483 2 Honda Racing UK 411 3 Hager PBM Ducati 382 4 McAMS Racing Yamaha 373 5 MasterMac Honda 279.5 6 Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki 275 7 Oxford Prdoucts Racing Ducati 261 8 ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad 228 9 FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 215 10 GR Motosport / LKQ Euro Car Parts & STAUFF Kawasaki 135 11 C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing 112 12 IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia 77 13 Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad 72 14 DAO Racing Kawasaki 60 15 TAG Honda 51 16 Rapid Honda 29 17 Team IWR Honda 22 18 Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki 15 19 NP Racing Kawasaki 2

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Jack Kennedy ended the season in style as he powered to the final Supersport win of the year at Brands Hatch.

A day after claiming his fifth Supersport title, Kennedy went out on top as he dominated the race, taking the lead at the start and stretching an unassailable lead to cruise to the win.

Luke Stapleford crossed the line second, 8.791secs behind Kennedy as Eugene McManus took third.

Ben Currie crashed in qualifying and battled through plenty of pain to claim 18th on Sunday after starting from the back of the grid.

Owen Jenner was fourth on the GP2 Kramer Racing machine, as Rhys Irwin took fifth. Jack Nixon was the second GP2 rider across the line, with Keo Walker third.

In the Cup class, Cameron Hall took the spoils to take the Cup title, with Tom Tunstall second and Josh Wood third.

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP J Kennedy Hon 23m33.731 2 SSP L Stapleford Tri +8.791 3 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +9.796 4 GP2 O Jenner Kra +19.355 5 SSP R Irwin Kaw +19.370 6 SSP D Harrison Hon +19.716 7 SSP S Richardson Suz +24.886 8 SSP O Barr Yam +25.392 9 SSP L Johnston Tri +26.255 10 SSP C Brown Yam +26.400 11 SSP J Mcmanus Duc +26.919 12 SSP C Dawson Kaw +31.828 13 SSP Z Corderoy Yam +34.341 14 SSP H Claridge Suz +37.099 15 SSP H Truelove Suz +39.803 16 SSP A Durham Kaw +43.670 17 SSP A Seeley Yam +44.745 18 SSP B Currie Duc +45.915 19 CUP C Hall Kaw +47.856 20 GP2 J Nixon Kra +48.332 21 GP2 K Walker Tri +48.417 22 SSP C Fraser Suz +48.502 23 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +49.045 24 SSP J Coward Tri +56.408 25 SSP J Calster Duc +1m01.897 26 CUP T Tunstall Duc +1m02.289 27 SSP L Day Duc +1m03.067 28 CUP J Wood Yam +1m03.231 29 CUP J Farragher Kaw +1m06.173 30 SSP T Rose Yam +1m15.052 31 CUP M Morgan Kaw +1m15.117 32 GP2 L Allen Kal +1m16.040 33 CUP A Brown Kaw +1m19.052 34 CUP C White Duc +1m29.893 35 SSP J Kantola Duc 1 Lap Not Classified DNF CUP A Davie Duc 13 Laps DNF SSP J Shaw Suz 15 Laps DNF CUP D Mackay Duc / DNF SSP M Wadsworth Tri / DNF F Barnes Tri /

Final British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 466 2 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 404 3 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 375 4 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 279 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 230 6 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 225 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki / Kawasaki) 222 8 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 184 9 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 146 10 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 111 11 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 102 12 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 86 13 Luke JONES (Ducati) 75 14 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 15 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 66 16 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 56 17 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 51 18 Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph) 51 19 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 20 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 21 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 45 22 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 23 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 42 24 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 35 25 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 32 26 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 27 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 29 28 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 27 29 James McMANUS (Ducati) 25 30 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 23 31 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 22 32 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 33 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 18 34 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 18 35 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 17 36 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 15 37 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 15 38 Jef van CALSTER (Ducati) 14 39 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 11 40 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 41 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 7 42 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 6 43 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 44 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 45 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 46 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1 47 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 509 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 347 3 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 334 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 268 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 335 2 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 286 3 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 232 4 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 216 5 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 215 6 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 194 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 160 8 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 157 9 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki / Triumph) 135 10 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 124 11 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 120 12 Harry COOK (Kawasaki / MV Agusta) 114 13 Adam BROWN (Kawasaki) 96 14 Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha) 44 15 Leon WILTON (Ducati) 33 16 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 17 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 24 18 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two

Davey Todd claimed his second National Superstock title as he crossed the line second behind Scott Swann this afternoon.

The battle for the title had gone to the wire – but ended abruptly on the eighth lap when rival Joe Talbot crashed out, taking Luke Mossey and Josh Owens out with him.

Todd, now the title winner whatever the result, had led the whole race but on the final lap, Swann made a move to take the lead and took victory at the line, just 0.117secs clear of Todd.

Fourth rider home was David Allingham, with Matt Truelove fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance, Race Two result:

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Swann Hon 20m15.857 2 D Todd BMW +0.117 3 T Ward Hon +3.322 4 D Allingham BMW +5.046 5 M Truelove Hon +14.368 6 T Oliver Hon +14.486 7 A Beech Hon +14.612 8 H Crosby Hon +15.389 9 D Connell Hon +15.399 10 F Arscott Hon +21.861 11 C Bey Hon +22.658 12 S Cox Hon +23.791 13 S Winfield Hon +24.009 14 E Best Kaw +36.180 15 R White BMW +37.857 16 J Bednarek Hon +42.632 17 C Tinker Yam +47.694 18 J Mcguinness Hon +1m00.784 19 D Brooks Hon +1m03.879 20 S Halliday Hon +1m17.945 21 P Barker Hon +1m18.027 22 L Healey Hon +1m18.163 Not Classified DNF M Whelan Hon 4 Laps DNF L Mossey Hon 7 Laps DNF J Talbot Hon 7 Laps DNF J Owens Apr 7 Laps DNF J Lyons Hon /

Pirelli National Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (BMW) 360 2 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 322 3 Scott SWANN (Honda) 289 4 Luke MOSSEY (Honda) 264 5 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 260 6 Josh OWENS (Aprilia) 216 7 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 215 8 Tom WARD (Honda) 194 9 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 100 10 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 96 11 Ash BEECH (Honda) 96 12 Jamie PERRIN (Honda) 93 13 Finley ARSCOTT (Honda) 89 14 Tom OLIVER (Honda) 76 15 Simon REID (Honda) 73 16 Declan CONNELL (Honda) 69 17 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 58 18 Harrison CROSBY (Honda) 44 19 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 36 20 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 35 21 Sam COX (Honda) 31 22 Callum BEY (Honda) 30 23 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 25 24 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 24 25 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 18 26 Matty WHELAN (Honda) 17 27 Jack BEDNAREK (Honda) 8 28 John McGUINNESS (Honda) 6 29 Richard WHITE (BMW) 4 30 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 31 George EDWARDS (Honda) 1

Sportbike Race Two

Richard Cooper has won the inaugural Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship after crossing the line third – as title rival Edoardo Colombi took the final race win of the year.

Colombi powered through from 14th on the grid to take victory by 1.496secs over Belgian newcomer Ferre Fleerackers but it wasn’t enough to beat Cooper in the points as the multiple champion added another title to his name.

Alfie Davidson was fourth, despite several attempts to move into third as Thomas Strudwick took fifth.

Sportbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Colombi Apr 18m30.620 2 R Cooper Tri +1.639 3 A Davidson Apr +1.797 4 T Strudwick Tri +2.631 5 R Stephenson Tri +2.974 6 A Silvester Tri +9.963 7 A Barnes Yam +10.061 8 H Dessoy Yam +10.485 9 F Weeden Apr +24.896 10 Z Shelton Apr +28.485 11 R Varey Yam +28.533 12 J Stephenson Yam +28.812 13 H Cook Tri +31.380 14 J Ellis Apr +34.725 15 R Banham Yam +42.747 16 J Smith Apr +45.974 17 T Moreton Suz +49.742 18 S Carson Tri +49.816 19 S O’reilly Apr +50.618 20 J Martin Tri +56.499 21 J Proudfoot Yam +56.983 22 C Harris Apr +57.004 23 J Muir Apr +1m00.164 24 J Knights Apr +1m03.630 25 D Dowds Suz +1m04.173 26 K Hand Tri +1m29.525 Not Classified DNF K Kent Kaw 7 Laps DNF M Hardy Tri 11 Laps DNF S Green Apr 11 Laps DQ F Fleerackers Apr / Not Started NS C Atkins Kaw /

Final Sportbike Points