2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Round 11 – Showdown Finale – Brands Hatch GP
Sunday Round Up
British Superbike Race Two
Tommy Bridewell claimed an incredible race two victory on Sunday morning to move back to the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings by four-points ahead of the crucial final race of the season at Brands Hatch this afternoon following a dogfight with rival Kyle Ryde.
The two title contenders started the race just a single point adrift, and at the start, Ryan Vickers launched into the lead ahead of Bridewell, Danny Kent and Ryde.
On the second lap, Bridewell dived into the lead at Druids as Ryde moved second and from then on the pair traded blows every lap, including lap seven when the pair swapped positions five times, as they tried to wrestle the advantage ahead of race three. There was nothing separating the pair until the final lap when the Honda Racing UK rider managed to edge a 0.257s lead to take the victory.
Ryan Vickers completed the podium for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing as yesterday’s winner Danny Kent finished fourth, holding off Josh Brookes, Andrew Irwin and Max Cook in the fight for fifth place.
Peter Hickman was eighth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt, whilst a battered Glenn Irwin completed the top ten for Hager PBM Ducati.
British Superbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|17m09.030
|2
|K Ryde
|Yam
|+0.257
|3
|R Vickers
|Yam
|+4.679
|4
|D Kent
|Yam
|+6.312
|5
|J Brookes
|BMW
|+8.057
|6
|A Irwin
|Hon
|+8.203
|7
|M Cook
|Kaw
|+8.290
|8
|P Hickman
|BMW
|+8.781
|9
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|+9.497
|10
|G Irwin
|Duc
|+9.912
|11
|L Haslam
|BMW
|+10.300
|12
|L Jackson
|Hon
|+10.574
|13
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|+13.174
|14
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|+17.060
|15
|D Buchan
|Kaw
|+19.722
|16
|L Rollo
|Apr
|+22.280
|17
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|+23.610
|18
|J Westmoreland
|Hon
|+30.613
|19
|X Forés
|Duc
|+44.397
|Not Classified
|DNF
|R Skinner
|BMW
|6 Laps
|DNF
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|10 Laps
|DNF
|C Thomson
|Kaw
|/
British Superbike Race Three
The 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship went down to the wire after an incredible race-long battle royale between Kyle Ryde and defending champion Tommy Bridewell, but after an intense 20-lap final Showdown, the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider claimed a debut title by just a single point.
Bridewell initially led the race from the front of the grid with Honda Racing UK team-mate Andrew Irwin slotting into second after rocketing from seventh on the grid whilst Ryde settled into third.
Glenn Irwin was the man on the move early on astride the Hager PBM Ducati to pass Ryde on the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing machine.
Andrew Irwin held brother Glenn’s advances off for a few laps, defending the title contending race leader. But Glenn Irwin worked his way past both Hondas in typically determined fashion to lead by lap six.
A little further behind, Ryde passed Andrew Irwin with a bold move at Sheene a lap later as both he and Bridewell hunted down Glenn Irwin at the front.
Shortly after that, Ryde moved into the box seat with quick successive moves on Bridewell and Glenn Irwin, who proceeded to scrap for position. This allowed Ryde to build a small gap as the race reached the halfway point, but after passing Glenn Irwin decisively, Bridewell began to set the timing screens alight.
Bridewell set a new all-time Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit lap record with a time of 1m24.759s on lap 11, and he was back in the lead a lap later after passing Ryde at Stirlings. The leading pair then duelled to the flag, offering up a repeat of the entertaining dogfight which ensued in race two.
Ryde several times managed to seize the lead at Hawthorn, but each time Bridewell seemed to have an answer – often relying on his signature manoeuvre into Stirlings to remain in the ‘on the road’ championship lead.
After swapping positions repeatedly during the closing laps, it all came down to the final lap of the famous circuit for a second year in succession.
Ryde made what proved to be the crucial move at Hawthorn with just three more corners left for Bridewell to fight back.
A strong defence into Stirlings from Ryde left Bridewell needing to make a move at the last corner and he was just unable to get the required drag to the line, falling short by just 0.296s.
The reversal of the earlier race result meant that Ryde claimed the title by the same single point which separated him from Bridewell at the start of the day.
Ryan Vickers completed the final podium of the season, with Danny Kent and Max Cook rounding out the top-five.
Josh Brookes was sixth whilst Glenn and Andrew Irwin were seventh and ninth after running up front early on, separated only by Charlie Nesbitt.
Billy McConnell finished the season on a high note after completing the top ten.
Unfortunately, countryman Jason O’Halloran had to watch on from the sidelines after suffering an injury at the previous round which led to shoulder surgery during the week.
Much of the BSB grid congratuled Kyle Ryde on the cool-down lap and Tommy Bridewell was magnanimous in defeat.
Ryde’s title Yamaha’s third BSB Championship victory in the last four years.
Josh Brookes the highest finishing BMW rider in the 2024 championship with 249 points ranking the FHO BMW rider eighth for the season.
British Superbike Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Ryde
|Yam
|28m37.367
|2
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|+0.296
|3
|R Vickers
|Yam
|+0.839
|4
|D Kent
|Yam
|+3.614
|5
|M Cook
|Kaw
|+4.984
|6
|J Brookes
|BMW
|+5.483
|7
|G Irwin
|Duc
|+6.756
|8
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|+7.732
|9
|A Irwin
|Hon
|+7.803
|10
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|+12.338
|11
|P Hickman
|BMW
|+15.674
|12
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|+15.730
|13
|L Rollo
|Apr
|+28.347
|14
|D Buchan
|Kaw
|+31.976
|15
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|+39.645
|16
|J Westmoreland
|Hon
|+42.983
|Not Classified
|DNF
|L Jackson
|Hon
|5 Laps
|DNF
|L Haslam
|BMW
|5 Laps
|DNF
|X Forés
|Duc
|9 Laps
|DNF
|C Thomson
|Kaw
|9 Laps
|DNF
|L Hedger
|Kaw
Watch the final two laps of the championship decider!
Rider Quotes
Kyle Ryde
“It been a great day! It was hard fought and close all day between me and Tommy. At least 50 passes were made between us both! I watched the race from this morning and I tried to defend into Stirlings in the last one, but he still managed to find a way past me a few times. But I did something right on the last lap to keep him behind me. The pace was incredible, Tommy set a new lap record [even though] it was about six degrees outside. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but what a day. To have become British Superbike Champion, is something we have worked so hard for. It’s going to take a while to sink in!”
Tommy Bridewell
“Of course I am disappointed, I am a bike racer and I come to win. I believed in this project from the outset and knew from the outset that there was no doubt in my mind that I would be stood here as a either a two-times British champion or in the position that I am in now. I couldn’t have done any more, and as a racer you can only give your all, and that’s exactly what I have done. My nearest competitors were a mile behind, to be honest it was just me and Kyle all year, and hand on heart, I couldn’t have lost to a better kid, I am genuinely so happy for him and his team. I know what it’s like in that position, he was under immense pressure and he handled it. I am gutted for Honda, I gave it my all and tried my hardest all year. We just need to work on a few areas, try to improve the wheelie so I can get off the rear brake, but hey, what a last race at the end of the year. I want to sign off by saying thank you to the team, I’ve given them a hard time in moments but I know just how much work goes on behind the scenes and I know just how much potential there is to still be realised. I am honestly, really happy with the work that we have done and for what we have achieved.”
Glenn Irwin
“It’s nice to end the season in third in the championship and that makes it two second places and a third in the last three seasons. Bike racing has a lot of highs and lows, and we didn’t have much of the middle ground this year with a few big crashes along the way, some of which weren’t of our doing. Even this weekend we’ve encountered bad luck firstly with a technical issue in qualifying and then me being unwell ahead of this morning’s race, but we can learn from all of it for 2025 and we can take a lot of positives from the season. We’ve won eight races, only one less than Kyle, and had three wins at the North West 200 and that’s no mean feat for a team that didn’t exist until March. Full credit to Jordan and Frank Bird for getting the team together and we’ve grown as individuals and as a team this season. Finishing third overall in BSB is something we can be proud of and the series has again delivered and we’ll be back for more next year. I’ve no doubt I’ll win the title one year!”
Final British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|487
|2
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda)
|486
|3
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|382
|4
|Danny KENT (Yamaha)
|373
|5
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|349
|6
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|261
|7
|Lee JACKSON (Honda)
|251
|8
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|249
|9
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|228
|10
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|226
|11
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|223
|12
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|203
|13
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki)
|187
|14
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|141
|15
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|120
|16
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|111
|17
|Rory SKINNER (BMW)
|76
|18
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|76
|19
|Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki)
|61
|20
|Fraser ROGERS (Honda)
|51
|21
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|26
|22
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|15
|23
|Dean HARRISON (Honda)
|14
|24
|James WESTMORELAND (Honda)
|12
|25
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|6
|26
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|5
|27
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|4
|28
|Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki)
|4
|29
|Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki)
|4
|30
|Tom WARD (Honda)
|3
|31
|Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki)
|2
|32
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|2
British Superbike Manufacturer’s Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Yamaha
|596
|2
|Honda
|532
|3
|Ducati
|436
|4
|BMW
|372
|5
|Kawasaki
|338
|6
|Aprilia
|69
British Superbike Teams Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|483
|2
|Honda Racing UK
|411
|3
|Hager PBM Ducati
|382
|4
|McAMS Racing Yamaha
|373
|5
|MasterMac Honda
|279.5
|6
|Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki
|275
|7
|Oxford Prdoucts Racing Ducati
|261
|8
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|228
|9
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|215
|10
|GR Motosport / LKQ Euro Car Parts & STAUFF Kawasaki
|135
|11
|C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing
|112
|12
|IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia
|77
|13
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|72
|14
|DAO Racing Kawasaki
|60
|15
|TAG Honda
|51
|16
|Rapid Honda
|29
|17
|Team IWR Honda
|22
|18
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki
|15
|19
|NP Racing Kawasaki
|2
British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Jack Kennedy ended the season in style as he powered to the final Supersport win of the year at Brands Hatch.
A day after claiming his fifth Supersport title, Kennedy went out on top as he dominated the race, taking the lead at the start and stretching an unassailable lead to cruise to the win.
Luke Stapleford crossed the line second, 8.791secs behind Kennedy as Eugene McManus took third.
Ben Currie crashed in qualifying and battled through plenty of pain to claim 18th on Sunday after starting from the back of the grid.
Owen Jenner was fourth on the GP2 Kramer Racing machine, as Rhys Irwin took fifth. Jack Nixon was the second GP2 rider across the line, with Keo Walker third.
In the Cup class, Cameron Hall took the spoils to take the Cup title, with Tom Tunstall second and Josh Wood third.
British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|J Kennedy
|Hon
|23m33.731
|2
|SSP
|L Stapleford
|Tri
|+8.791
|3
|SSP
|E Mcmanus
|Duc
|+9.796
|4
|GP2
|O Jenner
|Kra
|+19.355
|5
|SSP
|R Irwin
|Kaw
|+19.370
|6
|SSP
|D Harrison
|Hon
|+19.716
|7
|SSP
|S Richardson
|Suz
|+24.886
|8
|SSP
|O Barr
|Yam
|+25.392
|9
|SSP
|L Johnston
|Tri
|+26.255
|10
|SSP
|C Brown
|Yam
|+26.400
|11
|SSP
|J Mcmanus
|Duc
|+26.919
|12
|SSP
|C Dawson
|Kaw
|+31.828
|13
|SSP
|Z Corderoy
|Yam
|+34.341
|14
|SSP
|H Claridge
|Suz
|+37.099
|15
|SSP
|H Truelove
|Suz
|+39.803
|16
|SSP
|A Durham
|Kaw
|+43.670
|17
|SSP
|A Seeley
|Yam
|+44.745
|18
|SSP
|B Currie
|Duc
|+45.915
|19
|CUP
|C Hall
|Kaw
|+47.856
|20
|GP2
|J Nixon
|Kra
|+48.332
|21
|GP2
|K Walker
|Tri
|+48.417
|22
|SSP
|C Fraser
|Suz
|+48.502
|23
|SSP
|J Boerboom
|Kaw
|+49.045
|24
|SSP
|J Coward
|Tri
|+56.408
|25
|SSP
|J Calster
|Duc
|+1m01.897
|26
|CUP
|T Tunstall
|Duc
|+1m02.289
|27
|SSP
|L Day
|Duc
|+1m03.067
|28
|CUP
|J Wood
|Yam
|+1m03.231
|29
|CUP
|J Farragher
|Kaw
|+1m06.173
|30
|SSP
|T Rose
|Yam
|+1m15.052
|31
|CUP
|M Morgan
|Kaw
|+1m15.117
|32
|GP2
|L Allen
|Kal
|+1m16.040
|33
|CUP
|A Brown
|Kaw
|+1m19.052
|34
|CUP
|C White
|Duc
|+1m29.893
|35
|SSP
|J Kantola
|Duc
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|CUP
|A Davie
|Duc
|13 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|J Shaw
|Suz
|15 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|D Mackay
|Duc
|/
|DNF
|SSP
|M Wadsworth
|Tri
|/
|DNF
|F Barnes
|Tri
|/
Final British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Honda)
|466
|2
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph)
|404
|3
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|375
|4
|Eugene McMANUS (Ducati)
|279
|5
|Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|230
|6
|Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha)
|225
|7
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki / Kawasaki)
|222
|8
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|184
|9
|Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki)
|146
|10
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|111
|11
|Dean HARRISON (Honda)
|102
|12
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|86
|13
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|75
|14
|Brad PERIE (Kawasaki)
|70
|15
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|66
|16
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|56
|17
|Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|51
|18
|Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph)
|51
|19
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph)
|47
|20
|Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki)
|47
|21
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|45
|22
|Davey TODD (Ducati)
|42
|23
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|42
|24
|Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha)
|35
|25
|Max WADSWORTH (Triumph)
|32
|26
|Joe FRANCIS (Ducati)
|31
|27
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|29
|28
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|27
|29
|James McMANUS (Ducati)
|25
|30
|Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki)
|23
|31
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|22
|32
|Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph)
|22
|33
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|18
|34
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|18
|35
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki)
|17
|36
|Max MORGAN (Kawasaki)
|15
|37
|Jamie COWARD (Triumph)
|15
|38
|Jef van CALSTER (Ducati)
|14
|39
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|11
|40
|Hikari OKUBO (Honda)
|9
|41
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|7
|42
|Cameron FRASER (Suzuki)
|6
|43
|Charlie WHITE (Ducati)
|4
|44
|Freddie BARNES (Yamaha)
|4
|45
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|2
|46
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
|47
|Craig NEVE (Triumph)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Owen JENNER (Kramer)
|509
|2
|Jack NIXON (Kramer)
|347
|3
|Keo WALKER (Triumph)
|334
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|268
|5
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|20
|6
|Maximus HARDY (Triumph)
|18
HEL Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|335
|2
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|286
|3
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|232
|4
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|216
|5
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|215
|6
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|194
|7
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|160
|8
|Charlie WHITE (Ducati)
|157
|9
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki / Triumph)
|135
|10
|Max MORGAN (Kawasaki)
|124
|11
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|120
|12
|Harry COOK (Kawasaki / MV Agusta)
|114
|13
|Adam BROWN (Kawasaki)
|96
|14
|Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha)
|44
|15
|Leon WILTON (Ducati)
|33
|16
|Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha)
|24
|17
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|24
|18
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|16
Pirelli National Superstock Race Two
Davey Todd claimed his second National Superstock title as he crossed the line second behind Scott Swann this afternoon.
The battle for the title had gone to the wire – but ended abruptly on the eighth lap when rival Joe Talbot crashed out, taking Luke Mossey and Josh Owens out with him.
Todd, now the title winner whatever the result, had led the whole race but on the final lap, Swann made a move to take the lead and took victory at the line, just 0.117secs clear of Todd.
Fourth rider home was David Allingham, with Matt Truelove fifth.
Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance, Race Two result:
Pirelli National Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S Swann
|Hon
|20m15.857
|2
|D Todd
|BMW
|+0.117
|3
|T Ward
|Hon
|+3.322
|4
|D Allingham
|BMW
|+5.046
|5
|M Truelove
|Hon
|+14.368
|6
|T Oliver
|Hon
|+14.486
|7
|A Beech
|Hon
|+14.612
|8
|H Crosby
|Hon
|+15.389
|9
|D Connell
|Hon
|+15.399
|10
|F Arscott
|Hon
|+21.861
|11
|C Bey
|Hon
|+22.658
|12
|S Cox
|Hon
|+23.791
|13
|S Winfield
|Hon
|+24.009
|14
|E Best
|Kaw
|+36.180
|15
|R White
|BMW
|+37.857
|16
|J Bednarek
|Hon
|+42.632
|17
|C Tinker
|Yam
|+47.694
|18
|J Mcguinness
|Hon
|+1m00.784
|19
|D Brooks
|Hon
|+1m03.879
|20
|S Halliday
|Hon
|+1m17.945
|21
|P Barker
|Hon
|+1m18.027
|22
|L Healey
|Hon
|+1m18.163
|Not Classified
|DNF
|M Whelan
|Hon
|4 Laps
|DNF
|L Mossey
|Hon
|7 Laps
|DNF
|J Talbot
|Hon
|7 Laps
|DNF
|J Owens
|Apr
|7 Laps
|DNF
|J Lyons
|Hon
|/
Pirelli National Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Davey TODD (BMW)
|360
|2
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|322
|3
|Scott SWANN (Honda)
|289
|4
|Luke MOSSEY (Honda)
|264
|5
|David ALLINGHAM (BMW)
|260
|6
|Josh OWENS (Aprilia)
|216
|7
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|215
|8
|Tom WARD (Honda)
|194
|9
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|100
|10
|Tim NEAVE (Honda)
|96
|11
|Ash BEECH (Honda)
|96
|12
|Jamie PERRIN (Honda)
|93
|13
|Finley ARSCOTT (Honda)
|89
|14
|Tom OLIVER (Honda)
|76
|15
|Simon REID (Honda)
|73
|16
|Declan CONNELL (Honda)
|69
|17
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|58
|18
|Harrison CROSBY (Honda)
|44
|19
|Jamie LYONS (Honda)
|36
|20
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|35
|21
|Sam COX (Honda)
|31
|22
|Callum BEY (Honda)
|30
|23
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|25
|24
|Edmund BEST (Kawasaki)
|24
|25
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|18
|26
|Matty WHELAN (Honda)
|17
|27
|Jack BEDNAREK (Honda)
|8
|28
|John McGUINNESS (Honda)
|6
|29
|Richard WHITE (BMW)
|4
|30
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|31
|George EDWARDS (Honda)
|1
Sportbike Race Two
Richard Cooper has won the inaugural Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship after crossing the line third – as title rival Edoardo Colombi took the final race win of the year.
Colombi powered through from 14th on the grid to take victory by 1.496secs over Belgian newcomer Ferre Fleerackers but it wasn’t enough to beat Cooper in the points as the multiple champion added another title to his name.
Alfie Davidson was fourth, despite several attempts to move into third as Thomas Strudwick took fifth.
Sportbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|E Colombi
|Apr
|18m30.620
|2
|R Cooper
|Tri
|+1.639
|3
|A Davidson
|Apr
|+1.797
|4
|T Strudwick
|Tri
|+2.631
|5
|R Stephenson
|Tri
|+2.974
|6
|A Silvester
|Tri
|+9.963
|7
|A Barnes
|Yam
|+10.061
|8
|H Dessoy
|Yam
|+10.485
|9
|F Weeden
|Apr
|+24.896
|10
|Z Shelton
|Apr
|+28.485
|11
|R Varey
|Yam
|+28.533
|12
|J Stephenson
|Yam
|+28.812
|13
|H Cook
|Tri
|+31.380
|14
|J Ellis
|Apr
|+34.725
|15
|R Banham
|Yam
|+42.747
|16
|J Smith
|Apr
|+45.974
|17
|T Moreton
|Suz
|+49.742
|18
|S Carson
|Tri
|+49.816
|19
|S O’reilly
|Apr
|+50.618
|20
|J Martin
|Tri
|+56.499
|21
|J Proudfoot
|Yam
|+56.983
|22
|C Harris
|Apr
|+57.004
|23
|J Muir
|Apr
|+1m00.164
|24
|J Knights
|Apr
|+1m03.630
|25
|D Dowds
|Suz
|+1m04.173
|26
|K Hand
|Tri
|+1m29.525
|Not Classified
|DNF
|K Kent
|Kaw
|7 Laps
|DNF
|M Hardy
|Tri
|11 Laps
|DNF
|S Green
|Apr
|11 Laps
|DQ
|F Fleerackers
|Apr
|/
|Not Started
|NS
|C Atkins
|Kaw
|/
Final Sportbike Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Richard COOPER (Triumph)
|308
|2
|Edoardo COLOMBI (Aprilia)
|303.5
|3
|Thomas STRUDWICK (Triumph)
|256
|4
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|227
|5
|Alfie DAVIDSON (Aprilia)
|208
|6
|Aaron SILVESTER (Triumph)
|188
|7
|Harrison DESSOY (Yamaha)
|179
|8
|Rhys STEPHENSON (Triumph)
|174
|9
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Aprilia)
|95
|10
|Zak SHELTON (Aprilia)
|77
|11
|Jayden MARTIN (Triumph)
|73
|12
|Rossi BANHAM (Yamaha)
|56
|13
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|44
|14
|Lennon DOCHERTY (Kawasaki)
|42
|15
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|40
|16
|Ferre FLEERACKERS (Aprilia)
|30
|17
|Cameron HARRIS (Aprilia)
|26.5
|18
|Lewis ARROWSMITH (Aprilia)
|24.5
|19
|Joe ELLIS (Aprilia)
|24
|20
|Maximus HARDY (Triumph)
|23
|21
|Sean O’REILLY (Aprilia)
|23
|22
|Jack MUIR (Aprilia)
|20
|23
|Harry COOK (Triumph)
|18
|24
|Robert VAREY (Yamaha)
|18
|25
|Jack SMITH (Aprilia)
|17.5
|26
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Aprilia)
|14
|27
|Darragh CREAN (Aprilia)
|11
|28
|Joshua PROUDFOOT (Yamaha)
|11
|29
|Caolan IRWIN (Aprilia)
|10
|30
|Taylor MORETON (Suzuki)
|6
|31
|Katie HAND (Yamaha)
|6
|34
|Filippo ROVELLI (Triumph)
|5
|32
|Jack KNIGHTS (Aprilia)
|5
|33
|Kieran KENT (Yamaha)
|5
|35
|Al FAGAN (Triumph)
|2
|36
|Sam GREEN (Aprilia)
|1