High Texas winds on Tuesday didn’t stop the pace from picking up on the final day of the two-day preseason test for MotoAmerica’s Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul at Motorsports Ranch in Cresson as Monday’s fast guy Chase Black and his Chase Black Racing Krämer APX-350 MA got even quicker, topping the time-sheets as the only rider to crack the 1:21 barrier with his 1:20.661.

The Krämer APX-350 MA is the Spec-bike for the 2025 Moto America Talent Cup. The engine is derived from KTM’s 350 EXC-F enduro motorcycle which makes over 55 horsepower. A Mectronik MKE7 race ECU and ride-by-wire system controls an oversized throttle body. This allows for adjustable engine braking control parameters, throttle maps, as well as precise ignition control for the up/down quick-shifter.

The KTM single is housed in a fully-adjustable road race chassis and the whole bike weighs in at 110 kg fuelled and ready to race. The chassis design has the ability to be adjusted at the headstock angle, triple-clamp offset, swingarm angle, seat height, rear-set height, and handlebar angle.

Pricing is set at $22,495 USD which roughly converts to around $35,000 AUD.

Owing to its race-built design, the Krämer APX-350 MA comes pre-wired for potentiometers that can be installed on the front and rear suspension, and is ready to use a number of data-logging solutions. The TFT dash from ECUMASTER displays key bike information and features an integrated GPS-powered lap timer.

The Krämer APX-350 MA rides on WP Suspension and is stopped by a single front Brembo Stylema caliper.

Black threw down the gauntlet fairly late in the final session on Tuesday with his 1:20.661, leaving the rest to give “Chase.” The rider who came the closest to doing just that was also the one who made the biggest improvement in lap times over the course of the two days – MP13 Racing’s Ella Dreher.

Dreher, who finished fifth in the 2024 MotoAmerica Junior Cup Championship with three podiums, gained over two seconds from her Monday best to Tuesday’s 1:21.172 that shot her up to second on the overall results, .511 of a second behind Black.

Estenson Racing’s Sam Drane ended up the fastest of the flat trackers with the young Australian finishing the day in third and just .553 of a second off Black’s best.

Sam Drane was a race winner in the opening round of the 2025 Australian Supersport 300 Championship at Phillip Island last month, and found the Krämer APX-350 MA a significantly faster mount.

Sam Drane

“It’s a really fast bike and it’s good to be learning on,” Drane said of the Krämer APX-350 MA. “It’s really light, so it’s easy to throw around on the track. It’s just a fun bike to ride.”

Team Roberts’ Kody Kopp, the most heralded of the flat trackers with three AFT Singles Championships on his resume and three-time World Champion Kenny Roberts in his corner, was fourth-fastest. Kopp, like the rest of the testers, did his best lap – a 1:21.304 – in the final session on Tuesday.

San Marcos Iron Doors 316 Rossi Motorsports’ Rossi Garcia rounded out the top five at the conclusion of the test. Garcia was .995 of a second from Black’s fastest lap.

The eight riders who took part in the test turned a total of 1,206 laps over the two-day test. Krämer, meanwhile, had five employees and a semi at the test to help where needed with the APX-350 MAs.

