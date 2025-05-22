2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championships

Round Three – South African Safari Rally

Stage Three – Thursday

After a chilly night at the isolated marathon camp, riders woke to icy conditions on Thursday morning, which saw them have to defrost tents and gear before setting out. It was the start of another long day, with just a brief 9 km liaison before plunging into a gruelling 246 km special stage, followed by a 263 km road section back to the Sun City bivouac.

The day’s timed stage traced a path north toward the Botswanan border, winding through savannah, remote villages, and a network of gated farm tracks. Riders had to stay sharp to avoid costly errors, with termite mounds, fences, and frequent navigation challenges littering the course.

KTM 1-2 and Sanders Stretches His Lead

Daniel Sanders put in another commanding performance, leading home team-mate Luciano Benavides in a KTM 1-2 finish, extending his overall lead in the rally. The Australian is now in a strong position heading into the penultimate stage.

After suffering mechanical issues on Wednesday, Ross Branch bounced back with a podium finish on Stage 3, much to the delight of local fans. While the Botswanan rider now sits 13th overall, he trails by nearly two hours, making an outright victory unlikely — but he’s back in the fight.

Brabec and Van Beveren in Podium Hunt

Ricky Brabec delivered a measured performance to claim fourth on the day, regaining his spot on the overall podium. He blasted through the early kilometres and pushed hard late in the stage, but a minor crash and exhaust repair cost him time. Now just over eight minutes off the lead, Brabec is poised to go on the attack in the final two stages as he chases his first win of the season.

Adrien Van Beveren, still buzzing from his close encounter with wildlife during the marathon bivouac, was fired up and focused. He ran a strong pace but navigational errors after refuelling dropped him to fifth, finishing 6’26” behind Sanders. Still very much in podium contention, Van Beveren remains determined to fight to the finish.

Challenges for Howes

Skyler Howes finished the stage in sixth, hampered by navigation issues that saw him detour to the wrong side of fencing — forcing him to backtrack and lose valuable time. Frustrated, but in good spirits, he joined teammates back at the Sun City bivouac, ready to regroup ahead of Friday’s challenge.

Next Up: The Penultimate Test

Friday’s Stage 4 skirts the Botswana border, with the terrain shifting from open grasslands to bush trails and rocky mountain passes. A punishing 470 km liaison and 224 km special stage await, promising to test riders physically and mentally as the rally heads into its final stages.

South African Safari Rally Stage Three Results

Daniel Sanders – KTM 03:06:46 Luciano Benavides – KTM +01m37s Ross Branch – Hero +2m39s Ricky Brabec – HRC +5m14s Adrien Van Beveren – HRC +6m26s Skyler Howes – HRC +8m01s Bradley Cox – Sherco +13m12s Jose Cornejo – Hero +13m52s Edgar Canet – KTM +16m05s Michael Docherty – KTM +19m41s

South African Safari Rally Provisional Standings after Stage Three Daniel Sanders – KTM 09:41:32 Luciano Benavides – KTM +2m48s Ricky Brabec – Honda +8m19s Adrien Van Beveren – Honda 9m24s Skyler Howes – HRC +29m32s Jose Cornejo – Hero 32m12s Edgar Canet – KTM 35m40s Bradley Cox – Sherco +51m29s Tobias Ester – Hero 53m56s Michael Docherty – KTM +56m48s

