2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championships

Round Three – South African Safari Rally

Stage Four – Friday

It was another chilly start at the Sun City bivouac as riders prepared for the longest stage of the week. The penultimate day featured a punishing 470 km liaison and a 224 km timed special, taking competitors into unfamiliar territory near the Botswanan border, a region marked by high-speed open tracks and twisty, bush-laden trails.

The stage saw fierce competition, with Honda’s trio of Skyler Howes, Adrien Van Beveren, and Ricky Brabec all mounting serious attacks in an effort to unseat stage leader Daniel Sanders. But once again, the Australian rider prevailed, taking the stage win and extending his outright lead in the South African Safari Rally to seven minutes over KTM team-mate Luciano Benavides.

Van Beveren delivered an aggressive ride across the rugged terrain, finishing just 53 seconds behind Sanders to claim second on the day. With one stage remaining, the Frenchman now has his sights set on a final-stage victory and a spot on the overall podium. However, the margin is tight — Brabec trails him by a mere 25 seconds in fourth overall.

Skyler Howes turned in a standout performance, staying within 30 seconds of the lead for most of the day. While he lost some time in the final kilometres, it marked a strong comeback ride for the American, who overcame the navigation woes that hampered his earlier stages.

Ricky Brabec, still recovering from mechanical setbacks in the previous stage, set the early pace and looked strong. However, two small crashes cost him time, and he ultimately crossed the line in fourth place. Despite the setbacks, Brabec remains locked in a tight battle for the final podium spot.

With only one stage remaining — a 118 km special loop around Sun City — several riders are expected to go on all-out attack. For rally leader Daniel Sanders, the objective for Saturday is clear: ride smart, avoid mistakes, and bring it home to seal overall victory. Meanwhile, Van Beveren and Brabec are set for a dramatic final-day showdown for third overall, with everything still to play for.

South African Safari Rally Stage Four Results

Daniel Sanders – KTM 02:22:13 Adrien Van Beveren – HRC +0m53s Skyler Howes – HRC +1m49s Edgar Canet – KTM +2m15s Ricky Brabec – HRC +2m23s Ross Branch – Hero +3m23s Tobias Ester – Hero +4m10s Luciano Benavides – KTM +4m13s Bradley Cox – Sherco +5m27s Jose Cornejo – Hero +8m26s

South African Safari Rally Provisional Standings after Stage Four Daniel Sanders – KTM 12:03:45 Luciano Benavides – KTM +7m01s Adrien Van Beveren – Honda +10m17s Ricky Brabec – Honda +10m42s Skyler Howes – HRC +31m21s Edgar Canet – KTM +37m55s Jose Cornejo – Hero +40m38s Bradley Cox – Sherco +56m56s Tobias Ester – Hero +58m06s Michael Docherty – KTM +65m20s

South African Safari Rally Schedule