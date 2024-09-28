2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Ten – Donington Park GP

Saturday Round Up

British Superbike Race One

Kyle Ryde was victorious in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend at Donington Park, holding off Tommy Bridewell, as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider emerged victorious after withstanding the race-long pressure from the reigning champion.

Ryde launched into the lead on the opening lap ahead of Danny Kent and Josh Brookes with Bridewell in the mix, but Kent made a costly mistake at the Fogarty Esses and ran on, rejoining in 12th place. He then had to fight back to finish in fifth place at the chequered flag.

At the front Ryde was constantly shadowed by Bridewell as he continued to pile on the pressure, but the local hero delivered an inch perfect performance to finally break his Honda Racing UK rival over the final laps to win his seventh race of the season and in doing so half the lead in the standings to just three points.

Glenn Irwin returned to the podium in third place for the Hager PBM Ducati team; he was holding fifth place over the opening laps, but soon made a move on Christian Iddon and Brookes to move ahead. In the latter stages of the race Glenn Irwin was closely followed by brother Andrew on the second of the Honda Racing UK Fireblades, but he didn’t have enough to bridge the gap to his rivals ahead of him.

Kent was fifth after coming back from his early mistake to a move on Charlie Nesbitt for fifth with two laps.

Ryan Vickers, Lee Jackson, Brookes and Iddon were all in the battling pack for top ten finishes.

Jason O’Halloran took 13th place just ahead of countryman Billy McConnell.

Countryman Brayden Elliott went out of the race early on.

Rider Quotes

Kyle Ryde

“Twenty laps around Donington Park isn’t easy at whatever speed you’re going at! I’ve had great speed all weekend through practice and qualifying and halfway through that race the pace was pretty good. The pit board said point two, point two, point two and I thought ‘well he’s not going to let off now’, so I just tried to keep doing what I was doing and I didn’t make a mistake. If he was going to come past, he was going to come past. I was really strong in a few points of the track. Stupidly enough I could hear where Tommy was and I was a bit in front every lap when I went into the hairpin, so I knew I was quite good through the chicane. I didn’t make any mistakes, but it was a great race and we have worked hard all of Friday and Saturday morning to put it all together. I mean I want to win two more races, but anything could happen – anything in BSB! Something will happen at some point, but I’m hoping nothing! I’m just going to ride exactly how I have done Friday and Saturday and hopefully we can win again tomorrow. We’re being consistent and when I’ve got the chance to win I’ve won, or been close to it, so now we have just got to do the same tomorrow.”

Tommy Bridewell “It’s strange to say that today was ‘tough’ because for me typically a ‘tough’ race is a really physically hard race, whereas today I felt like I could ride around at that pace till the sun came down. We are struggling in a few areas and I can’t quite ride how I want to ride but I am happy that we are still doing what we are doing. We are working really hard to find something with the setup to help us improve in a few areas. Kyle is riding really well and I tried to put him under as much pressure as possible but I knew fairly early on I was relying on a mistake, credit to him, he rode mega and handled the pressure. We have to box smart and pick our battles, if we concede three points today but learn from the twenty-lap race how we can improve for tomorrow then so be it. One thing’s for sure though, we will come back fighting tomorrow for sure.” Andrew Irwin “Honestly, fourth today is quite a good ride, you know I started from ninth and came through and was quite aggressive when I needed to be to make the progress. I came through the pack to be right on the back of Glenn, and at that stage I thought that he was going to pull us away from those behind, so I wanted to use his pace to create a gap. Then late in the race when I wanted to try and make a pass I just didn’t have the grip in the places that I needed it to pull the move off. It’s frustrating to come forth, but it’s a good result compared to Oulton and after we missed Cadwell, so I am happy in some ways but frustrated in others. I’m looking forward to tomorrow because I think we have the potential to make another step and get ourselves another decent result.”

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Ryde Yam 29m25.982 2 T Bridewell Hon +2.071 3 G Irwin Duc +8.689 4 A Irwin Hon +8.972 5 D Kent Yam +9.710 6 C Nesbitt Hon +10.661 7 R Vickers Yam +11.796 8 L Jackson Hon +13.601 9 J Brookes BMW +13.915 10 C Iddon Duc +15.114 11 L Haslam BMW +18.375 12 M Cook Kaw +20.956 13 J O’Halloran Kaw +23.919 14 B Mcconnell Hon +26.144 15 P Hickman BMW +30.882 16 R Skinner BMW +34.301 17 S Stacey Kaw +34.640 18 F Rogers Hon +35.614 19 B Perie Kaw +35.822 20 L Rollo Apr +38.410 21 T Ward Hon +49.965 22 J Westmoreland Hon +54.371 23 C Tinker Kaw +1 Lap Not Classified DNF L Hedger Kaw 3 Laps DNF B Elliott Kaw 18 Laps

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 356 2 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 353 3 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 309 4 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 251 5 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 250 6 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 240 7 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 217 8 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 212 9 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 183 10 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 178 11 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 165 12 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 154 13 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 125 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 108 15 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 97 16 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 70 17 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 68 18 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 53 19 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 51 20 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 47 21 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 26 22 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 23 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 11 24 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 5 25 Richard KERR (Honda) 4 26 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 27 Tom WARD (Honda) 3 28 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 2 29 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 30 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2 31 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 2

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 K Ryde Yam 1m27.428 2 D Kent Yam 1m27.548 3 J Brookes BMW 1m27.760 4 C Nesbitt Hon 1m27.829 5 T Bridewell Hon 1m27.882 6 G Irwin Duc 1m27.898 7 L Haslam BMW 1m27.976 8 L Jackson Hon 1m28.119 9 A Irwin Hon 1m28.149 10 C Iddon Duc 1m28.197 11 R Vickers Yam 1m28.224 12 J O’halloran Kaw 1m28.773 1m28.527 13 L Rollo Apr 1m29.171 1m28.564 14 M Cook Kaw 1m28.847 1m28.602 15 B Mcconnell Hon 1m28.713 16 P Hickman BMW 1m29.255 17 B Perie Kaw 1m29.284 18 S Stacey Kaw 1m29.293 19 T Ward Hon 1m29.311 20 F Rogers Hon 1m29.340 21 B Elliott Kaw 1m29.912 22 L Hedger Kaw 1m29.937 23 J Westmoreland Hon 1m30.068 24 C Tinker Kaw 1m33.607 25 R Skinner BMW

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy moved into the lead in the championship after winning Saturday’s Sprint race – as rival Luke Stapleford crashed out.

Kennedy was fastest off the line but Stapleford managed to squeeze past at the loop in the opening lap – then crashed from the front seconds later.

Ben Currie moved ahead on the second lap as TJ Toms passed Kennedy a couple of laps later, but the multiple former champion was back into second with two laps to go.

On the final lap, he made his move on Currie, making a clean pass at the loop and then charging to the line, beating Currie by 0.057secs as Toms finished third.

Jack Kennedy

“I don’t know where to start! I can’t get my head around that I won that race! I was trying to line something up to pass Ben for the lead but then TJ was coming at me too which I knew was the last thing that I needed. When TJ came past on the last lap I needed to focus on keeping him behind me to keep second place and get the points, but then as the lap went on I kept edging Ben in closer and closer. I knew that if I didn’t have a go for the wing then I wouldn’t sleep tonight so I knew that Melbourne Loop was my only opportunity even though Ben was super strong on the brakes there. I just broke later than he did and went for it, managed to get it stopped, got it turned and then defended like crazy to the line and got the win. I want to dedicate this win to the whole Fitzsimons family who have been a massive part of my racing and have sadly lost someone special recently, so this win is for them.”

Harry Truelove was fourth after a solid race as Eugene McManus was fifth.

Owen Jenner was seventh overall and the GP2 winner by a country mile, with Jack Nixon second and Keo Walker third.

In the Cup, it was Lewis Jones who took victory with Cameron Hall second and Tom Tunstall third.

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 J Kennedy SSP Hon 15m12.607 2 B Currie SSP Duc +0.057 3 TJ Toms SSP Yam +0.301 4 H Truelove SSP Suz +5.335 5 E Mcmanus SSP Duc +7.643 6 L Johnston SSP Tri +8.367 7 O Jenner GP2 Kra +9.351 8 A Seeley SSP Yam +10.041 9 D Harrison SSP Hon +13.895 10 R Irwin SSP Kaw +14.295 11 J Mcmanus SSP Duc +19.518 12 C Dawson SSP Kaw +19.989 13 J Shaw SSP Suz +21.687 14 O Barr SSP Yam +21.977 15 C Fraser SSP Suz +22.101 16 J Boerboom SSP Kaw +30.398 17 H Claridge SSP Suz +30.561 18 A Durham SSP Kaw +30.897 19 J Nixon GP2 Kra +32.941 20 K Walker GP2 Tri +33.214 21 M Wood SSP Yam +33.514 22 L Jones CUP Tri +33.768 23 C Hall CUP Kaw +37.244 24 T Tunstall CUP Duc +37.691 25 J Wood CUP Yam +38.448 26 D Herbertson SSP Duc +39.660 27 J Farragher CUP Kaw +40.002 28 L Leatherland CUP Yam +40.672 29 H Cook CUP MV +47.282 30 J Higham SSP Yam +56.558 31 C White CUP Duc +57.202 32 T Rose SSP Yam +1m11.471 Not Classified DNF L Allen GP2 Kal 3 Laps DNF M Wadsworth SSP Tri 5 Laps DNF C Brown SSP Yam 5 Laps DNF M Morgan CUP Kaw 8 Laps DNF F Barnes SSP Yam 8 Laps DNF L Stapleford SSP Tri / Not Started NS A Brown CUP Kaw /

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 374 2 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 355 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 349 4 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 225 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 220 6 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 216 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki / Kawasaki) 184 8 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 166 9 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 121 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 76 11 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 12 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 70 13 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 66 14 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 63 15 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 56 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 51 17 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 18 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 19 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 43 20 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 21 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 34 22 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 33 23 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 32 24 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 25 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 27 26 Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph) 27 27 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 24 28 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 29 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 15 30 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 31 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 11 32 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 33 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 9 34 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 8 35 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 7 36 James McMANUS (Ducati) 7 37 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 5 38 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 39 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 40 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 3 41 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 42 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1 43 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 422 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 295 3 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 252 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 196 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 269 2 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 266 3 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 198 4 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 194 5 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 176 6 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 160 7 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 146 8 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 133 9 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki / Triumph) 115 10 Harry COOK (Kawasaki / MV Agusta) 100 11 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 100 12 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 90 13 Adam BROWN (Kawasaki) 82 14 Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha) 44 15 Leon WILTON (Ducati) 33 16 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 17 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 24 18 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16

Pirelli National Superstock Race One

Luke Mossey stormed to the opening Superstock race win of the weekend as he beat Davey Todd by 2.827secs.

Todd hit the front first but wasn’t able to keep a charging Mossey behind for long, the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles rider getting past on the second lap and holding the place all the way to the flag.

Todd’s title rival Joe Talbot was third, with David Allingham fourth and Scott Swann fifth, as Todd now leads by seven-points.

Pirelli National Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Mossey Hon 14m58.615 2 D Todd BMW +2.827 3 J Talbot Hon +3.067 4 D Allingham BMW +3.344 5 S Swann Hon +3.492 6 T Neave Hon +5.558 7 J Owens Apr +5.624 8 T Ward Hon +5.838 9 M Truelove Hon +12.844 10 T Oliver Hon +13.020 11 H Crosby Hon +14.807 12 F Arscott Hon +16.734 13 A Beech Hon +17.184 14 M Whelan Hon +20.082 15 B Luxton Hon +20.302 16 J Bednarek Hon +20.560 17 S Cox Hon +20.974 18 J Lyons Hon +21.996 19 E Best Kaw +32.024 20 R White BMW +36.044 21 P Jordan Hon +38.098 22 J Skelding Hon +40.117 23 R Parker Hon +43.378 24 D Brook Hon +43.831 25 I Quayle Hon +47.653 26 C Grigor Hon +47.986 27 R Cooper Hon +55.235 28 S Halliday Hon +1m02.727 29 P Barker Hon +1m02.935 30 C Wilkinson Kaw +1:m0.787 31 A Williams Hon +1m19.014 Not Classified DNF S Winfield Hon 2 Laps DNF D Connell Hon 7 Laps DNF K Dixon Yam

British SuperTeen Race One

Carl Harris beat championship challenger Brodie Gawith to the win in today’s opening Superteen race, as points leader Kalvin Kelly took fourth.

After a busy race where Gawith and his ROKiT Rookie team-mate Kelly were battling for the win, Harris came to the fore late on, taking the win after leader Gawith went wide on the final corner.

Calum Beach was third, with Kelly fourth as Henry Snell took fifth.

British SuperTeen Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Harris Kaw 16m42.758 2 B Gawith Kaw +0.105 3 C Beach Kaw +0.155 4 K Kelly Kaw +0.378 5 H Snell Kaw +0.526 6 L Smart Kaw +13.591 7 F Oakley Kaw +13.702 8 C Jones Kaw +14.022 9 Z Weston Kaw +19.329 10 D O’mahony Kaw +19.793 11 C Dance Kaw +27.731 12 K Shuttlewood Kaw +27.953 13 L Hopkins Kaw +28.448 14 A Layton Kaw +28.549 15 B O’malley Kaw +45.885 16 F Schipper Kaw +46.278 17 B Keen Kaw +58.848 18 J Yeldham Kaw +58.953 Not Classified DNF T Wilkinson Kaw 4 Laps DNF J Cook Kaw 6 Laps DNF D Lindemann Kaw 6 Laps DNF H Harris Kaw 6 Laps DNF M Mackenzie Kaw / Not Started NS F Page Kaw /

British SuperTeen Race Two

Brodie Gawith took victory in the second Superteen race the day as he led a ROKiT Rookie one-two-three on the podium.

The lead had swapped several times during the race but on the penultimate lap, leader Carl Harris crashed out and Gawith, who had been a very close second, moved into the lead.

This left Gawith leading fellow Aussie and team-mate Henry Snell along with points leader Kalvin Kelly – who dropped back after being forced to avoid Harris’ bike.

Lewis Smart was fourth and Zack Weston fifth after Ted Wilkinson, who had been running fourth, also got caught up in the Harris crash.

Henry Snell

“It was an incredible feeling to be stood on the podium again, which was made even better as I was joined by Brodie beside me. I’m feeling very confident around the track, and the bikes feeling spot on. It’s the final day of the season tomorrow, and with one race to go, I think it’s time to put on a show.”

Heading into Sunday’s decider Kalvin Kelly has a strong 17-point lead over Brodie Gawith.

British SuperTeen Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Gawith Kaw 15m06.430 2 H Snell Kaw +0.466 3 K Kelly Kaw +4.744 4 L Smart Kaw +10.200 5 Z Weston Kaw +10.312 6 C Jones Kaw +10.579 7 F Oakley Kaw +16.808 8 K Shuttlewood Kaw +17.100 9 D O’mahony Kaw +18.459 10 C Beach Kaw +18.553 11 B O’malley Kaw +22.994 12 L Hopkins Kaw +26.176 13 B Keen Kaw 1 Lap 14 M Mackenzie Kaw 1 Lap 15 J Yeldham Kaw 1 Lap 16 F Schipper Kaw 1 Lap 17 F Page Kaw 1 Lap Not Classified DNF C Harris Kaw 1 Lap DNF T Wilkinson Kaw 1 Lap DNF C Dance Kaw 6 Laps DNF A Layton Kaw /

British SuperTeen Points