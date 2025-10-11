WorldSBK 2025

Round Eleven – Estoril – Saturday

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P1

“At the beginning of the race everything was under control but in the middle of the race Nicolo had a bit more grip than me. At the end of the race I was spinning a lot but he was too. I’m really happy to finish the first race in first position. Tomorrow we have two more hard races, and I’ll try my best again.”

Nicolò Bulega – P2

“It wasn’t a bad result but it’s not enough. I tried everything but honestly Toprak was very strong today. In the first lap I lost a bit of time and he was already gone. I tried to recover and was nearly able to catch him but in the last five laps I felt a big drop on the front tyre and the risk of crashing was high, so I preferred to take second. We’ll try again tomorrow.”

Alvaro Bautista – P3

“Today I didn’t make any mistakes so I’m happy. It was important to finish and take good points for the championship. I had a good start but I couldn’t push in the early laps. The bike was difficult, and I felt a bit like a passenger. The maximum today was third because Toprak and Nicolo were really fast. My pace wasn’t bad, but I stayed calm to finish on the podium. I’m happy and tomorrow I’ll try to keep the same mentality and get the maximum again.”

Andrea Locatelli – P4

“After a big fight we finished Race 1 in P4, it is a good result but the gap to the win is still quite far and I feel that we can improve a bit for tomorrow. We were a bit in trouble at the start of the race, I tried to stay there with the group – everyone was really closely matched – we saw the same also in Superpole this morning. But, we have to be happy with the work we have done so far this weekend. Starting from P8 on the grid was not so easy, but the second start after the red flag was really good. We are confident to find a solution for tomorrow to help manage the rear grip and the performance in the early part of the race, where Jonathan was very strong today. It was important to get good points and we have two more races tomorrow, so let’s see what we can do tonight – we will check the data to see more clearly where we can improve my R1, and maybe have the opportunity to fight for the podium.”

Alex Lowes – P5

“It is very close in WorldSBK now, so a little bit more or less in Superpole Qualifying can make a difference of two or three rows. Any time we are on the first two rows is mission accomplished for us. It also helps put us in a good position for Sunday. I struggled with the front tyre in the race, more than I expected. I knew I needed to get good track position early on. With our bike, when you can ride your own lines, we can be a bit faster. Before the red flag came out to stop the race, I had passed Alvaro Bautista for third place, and it would have been easier from there. In the second start, I was stuck in sixth place, behind the Yamahas. After five or six laps, I was struggling with the front and couldn’t really pass. I felt like maybe I could have been a bit stronger. The front was sliding a lot, so I was happy to finish fifth.”

Jonathan Rea – P6

“In the beginning of the race, I felt really good! Alvaro was making some mistakes and I was able to be really clean in most of the corners and just lose out from the exit of the last corner to Turn 1. Sector 2 and then 3, I had it together and then I could almost take the slipstream, but in the middle of the race I had a big moment in Turn 1 where I really struggled to get the bike stopped and I overshot the corner – that allowed Alex and Loka to arrive and they passed me on the straight the next time around. But my bike in general was really good, and now we have 20 Laps under our belt. Starting from P6 “made my day” if you like! Got a good start, the Yamaha R1 really rips off the line and I was already in good track position – in the restart Loka came past me at Turn 1 but I was able to really get on the back of Alvaro and keep the pace in the first half of the race. We can try to improve for tomorrow – I felt in the last corner the turning wasn’t amazing after the grip dropped and mechanical traction is still something we need to focus on. Everywhere else the bike was really good, I was enjoying it and being in that battle for the top five was really nice.”

Xavi Vierge – P7

“Overall, we must be satisfied because we were able to stay with the group fighting for the podium, or at least a top five position, even if we couldn’t quite achieve that in the end. That was not the best part, of course, but we need to focus on what we have now, and with that in mind we had a really solid day, from FP3 through to qualifying, where we set a very competitive lap that allowed us to start from fifth on the grid. My start wasn’t perfect, but I was able to remain in the podium fight for the whole race. Our pace was very similar to the others, but in some parts of the track we are struggling compared to them, so I could never get close enough to try to overtake and move forward. I tried to save the tyres as much as possible to see if I had a chance at the end, but unfortunately, I started to lose front grip on the right side because we need to recover everything under braking. So today it wasn’t possible to do more, but we have an idea for tomorrow. Let’s see if we can fine-tune things a bit — not solve them completely but try to improve in those weak areas. Hopefully, we’ll have another chance to fight for a strong position.”

Andrea Iannone – P8

“I’m not too happy with Race 1. We weren’t able to exploit our full potential, but unfortunately we’re struggling to stop the bike and in some accelerations. We’re lacking rear grip. This makes it difficult to both overtake and definitively close the gap. We’ve been chasing this problem all weekend, but I hope that tomorrow we can find a solution to fight further up the field. We’re taking home an eighth place, but I know we can do better. Today I saw the podium up front and it wasn’t far away. The goal is to get even closer.”

Remy Gardner – P9

“It was a decent day overall, although we’re aiming for more. This morning’s Free Practice 3 went really well and gave us confidence ahead of Superpole. We just missed a fifth-place start by a few thousandths of a second, but it was still a strong lap. In Race 1, our pace was consistent from start to finish, even if we lacked a bit of speed compared to the front guys. We’ll keep working hard this afternoon to close the gap and come back stronger tomorrow.”

Garrett Gerloff – P10

“I have been trying my best at Estoril and in Race One I was riding as hard as I could. I qualified in 13th place after Superpole and was only about six tenths of a second from a front-row place. That is still a lot of time difference, but I expected to be closer with the lap time that I did. In the first race, we had an early red flag, which was no good. I had a decent launch from the grid in the restart, but I was just struggling to find pace and make up positions. It was kind of a lonely race. A top ten was good for the team, but for sure we want more. We have more, so we will try again tomorrow.”

Axel Bassani – P11

“In Superpole Qualifying, I had a good first pit exit. On my second lap, I was improving my lap time, but at T6, I completely lost the rear. I managed to recover, but I lost some time. We started the race from P9, which was not so bad. In the first start, in the first corner, I was on the side of Andrea Iannone. When I went to touch the throttle, I completely lost the front and tried to save the bike. I touched with Michael van der Mark, and we crashed. Being in the centre of that was a scary moment, because I was in the middle of all the bikes. After the red flag, we had the possibility to restart the race, but we had to race with a second bike, which was different from my usual bike. It was not working the same and I finished in P11, which is not really good, but in the end, we finished the race and scored some points. After a crash, it is always good that you can restart and get to the end. Now, we will examine the data and get ready for Sunday’s races.”

Tito Rabat – P13

“We ran a really good race today, from start to finish. I’m pleased because we had a strong rhythm and were running close to Bassani and Gerloff on factory bikes in the first half. The only thing was that, five laps from the end, I had to slow my pace a lot because the front tyre was finished and it became harder to turn. A little like what happened at Aragon, but the bike behaves a bit differently here. So we need to work on that, but I think if we can conserve the front tyre a little better tomorrow, then we can do well.”

Ivo Lopes – P18

“We worked to try and improve my feeling with the bike and the overall sensations, and things felt a little better this morning in practice. But the race was a different story sadly; it was really difficult as I was lacking feeling. We need to try and find something that can help me to be a little faster in Sunday’s races. I know we can do more, so we’ll keep working this evening and use tomorrow’s warm-up too to see if we can take a step forward.”

Iker Lecuona- DNF

“There’s very little to say, unfortunately. A crash at Turn 3 on lap four put an early end to my race. After more than two months away, I didn’t come here with high expectations, but it’s still frustrating to finish a race like this, both for me and the team. The only thing to do now is focus on the positives: as soon as I got back on the bike yesterday, I found good speed and felt no pain in my arm and tomorrow we will have another opportunity. So let’s see if we can turn things around and bring home a better result.”

Yari Montella – DNF

“It was a really tough day. This morning it seemed like we had found a good direction, but in Superpole the conditions changed and we ended up struggling a bit. In Race 1, the first start went well, we managed to stay out of the chaos, but in the second one, I touched another rider. Luckily he didn’t crash, but I did and that was the end of my race. Now we just need to focus on tomorrow.”

WorldSBK Race One Report

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s march toward the 2025 WorldSBK crown gathered even greater momentum at the Circuito Estoril, as the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider delivered a flawless performance to claim his 20th victory of the season and extend his championship lead to 41 points over Nicolo Bulega.

After setting a new lap record in Superpole earlier in the day, Razgatlioglu carried that form into the opening race. However, proceedings began in dramatic fashion as the race was red-flagged on the opening lap following a multi-rider crash at Turn 1. Axel Bassani, Michael van der Mark, Tarran Mackenzie, Tetsuta Nagashima and Bahattin Sofuoglu were all caught up in the incident, though fortunately, none were seriously injured.

Once restarted over a reduced 20-lap distance, it was the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati riders who initially took control.

Alvaro Bautista, showing flashes of his former championship-winning form, led the opening two laps, his first time out front since the opening round of the season. Teammate Nicolo Bulega tucked in close behind. But it didn’t take long for Razgatlioglu to make his move. By lap three, the Turkish star had carved his way past both Ducatis, taking the lead with a typically decisive move and never looking back.

Bulega mounted a mid-race challenge, briefly closing the gap to the BMW rider, but as the laps ticked down, the Italian began to struggle with front grip, forcing him to settle for second place. Bautista, meanwhile, spent much of the race fending off Jonathan Rea’s advances. A wide moment at Turn 1 on lap 12 cost him time, but he regrouped well to secure a welcome third-place finish and his first podium since Misano.

Further back, Andrea Locatelli produced a strong ride to finish fourth, just ahead of Alex Lowes on the leading bimota, while Rea faded to sixth in the final laps after an early push to stay with the front group.

For Razgatlioglu, the victory was yet another statement of authority in a season that has increasingly looked his to lose. With five races remaining, the BMW rider’s blend of relentless pace and control continues to set the benchmark, and Saturday’s success also narrowed BMW’s deficit to Ducati in the manufacturers’ standings to just a single point.

There was also cause for celebration elsewhere in the paddock, as Danilo Petrucci, absent through injury this weekend, was officially confirmed as Best Independent Rider for 2025, a fitting reward for his consistently impressive season with Barni Spark Racing.

For now, though, all eyes remain on Razgatlioglu. Another commanding display in Estoril has brought him one step closer to an historic first WorldSBK title for BMW, and on current form, few would bet against him finishing the job.

WorldSBK Race One Results

P o s R i d e r Bike Time/G a p S p e e d 1 T. Razgatlioglu B M W 32m07.301 3 1 9 . 5 2 N. Bulega D u c +1 . 9 4 8 3 1 8 . 6 3 A. Bautista D u c +1 4 . 7 2 9 3 2 1 . 4 4 A. Locatelli Y a m +1 6 . 5 6 3 3 2 1 . 4 5 A. Lowes B i m +1 7 . 0 4 4 3 2 0 . 5 6 J. Rea Y a m +1 8 . 5 7 5 3 1 6 . 7 7 X. Vierge H o n +1 9 . 1 4 6 3 2 4 . 3 8 A. Iannone D u c +1 9 . 6 1 4 3 2 4 . 3 9 R. Gardner Y a m +2 1 . 8 6 2 3 1 9 . 5 1 0 G. Gerloff K a w +2 9 . 0 2 5 3 2 1 . 4 1 1 A. Bassani B i m +3 1 . 8 6 0 3 1 9 . 5 1 2 R. Vickers D u c +3 3 . 9 5 0 3 2 3 . 4 1 3 T. Rabat H o n +3 7 . 3 7 0 3 2 2 . 4 1 4 T. Mackenzie D u c +4 3 . 6 8 4 3 1 4 . 9 1 5 M. Van Der Mark B M W +4 8 . 2 6 3 3 1 7 . 6 1 6 T. Nagashima H o n +5 2 . 3 7 5 3 1 5 . 8 1 7 B. Fong Y a m +5 9 . 5 8 9 3 1 1 . 2 1 8 I. Lopes H o n +7 1 . 5 0 2 3 1 0 . 3 R E T B. Sofuoglu Y a m +16 Laps 3 1 5 . 8 R E T I. Lecuona H o n +17 Laps 3 2 0 . 5 R E T Y. Montella D u c +0 Laps 2 0 6 . 5

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 548 2 N. Bulega 507 3 D. Petrucci 284 4 A. Bautista 269 5 A. Locatelli 267 6 S. Lowes 184 7 A. Lowes 180 8 X. Vierge 144 9 A. Iannone 128 10 A. Bassani 119 11 R. Gardner 100 12 D. Aegerter 100 13 M. Van Der Mark 94 14 I. Lecuona 90 15 G. Gerloff 81 16 S. Redding 76 17 J. Rea 76 18 Y. Montella 68 19 R. Vickers 37 20 T. Mackenzie 27 21 B. Sofuoglu 23 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 T. Rabat 9 24 S. Garcia 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSBK Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 1m34.203 322.4 2 N. Bulega Duc +0.346 318.6 3 A. Bautista Duc +0.960 326.3 4 A. Lowes Bim +0.995 320.5 5 X. Vierge Hon +1.052 321.4 6 J. Rea Yam +1.074 318.6 7 R. Gardner Yam +1.116 316.7 8 A. Locatelli Yam +1.129 319.5 9 A. Bassani Bim +1.235 318.6 10 A. Iannone Duc +1.426 324.3 11 R. Vickers Duc +1.492 323.4 12 M. Van Der Mark BMW +1.514 322.4 13 G. Gerloff Kaw +1.624 323.4 14 T. Mackenzie Duc +1.643 322.4 15 I. Lecuona Hon +1.717 314.9 16 Y. Montella Duc +1.805 319.5 17 T. Rabat Hon +2.011 315.8 18 B. Sofuoglu Yam +2.122 314.0 19 M. Rinaldi Yam +2.672 311.2 20 T. Nagashima Hon +2.878 319.5 21 B. Fong Yam +3.223 311.2 22 I. Lopes Hon +3.716 314.0

WorldSSP Race One Report

Valentin Debise emerged victorious in a thrilling WorldSSP Race 1 at Estoril, fending off Stefano Manzi and Can Oncu after an 18-lap contest that saw the lead change hands eight times. The Renzi Corse rider crossed the line just four tenths clear to take his second win of the season, after a race-long dogfight that kept the crowd on edge from start to finish.

It was the Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team duo of Can Oncu and Alberto Surra who made the early running, controlling the pace through the opening laps before Debise muscled his way to the front on lap four. By then, Stefano Manzi had already charged through from the fifth row of the grid, making up ground with his trademark aggression and slotting into the lead group by mid-distance.

As the race settled, the battle crystallised into a three-way scrap between Debise, Manzi and Oncu — all three exchanging places and trading paint as they broke clear of the rest of the field. In the final laps, Debise managed to edge out a small cushion, holding his nerve under pressure to secure the win, with Manzi second and Oncu rounding out the podium, just under two seconds clear of the chasing pack.

Behind them, Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) led home Lucas Mahias (GMT94-Yamaha) and Alberto Surra in the fight for fourth, while Raffaele de Rosa (QJMOTOR Factory Racing) finished ninth to claim top honours among the WorldSSP Challenge riders after serving a grid penalty.

Oli Bayliss bagged a few points for a 13th place finish.

It was a bruising day for Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing), who crashed out of the points at Turn 6 while dicing with Jaume Masia for eighth place. The incident proved costly for the Brit, dropping him to fourth in the championship as Masia moved up to third overall.

There was a small consolation for Roberto Garcia (GMT94-Yamaha), who set the fastest lap and will start from pole for Race 2 ahead of Debise and Oncu.

With three races remaining, Manzi now holds a slender one-point lead over Oncu in the title chase and could secure the World Supersport crown this weekend if he leaves Estoril with a 50-point advantage.

Debise, meanwhile, was elated after the race. “My first win was in Aragon and this track is completely different,” he said. “We made some good changes overnight and I felt comfortable right away. When I saw the others fighting, I decided to go for it and managed to keep the gap until the end.”

Manzi, satisfied but still hungry, reflected on the bigger picture: “I came here to win, not to finish second, but this is still a really good result for the championship. The team made a big step today, and we’ll fight hard again tomorrow.”

With just a handful of races left, the Estoril round has once again set the stage for a tense and tactical title showdown — one that Manzi is now within touching distance of claiming.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 V. Debise Duc 30m1.767 281.3 2 S. Manzi Yam +0.440 279.1 3 C. Oncu Yam +0.814 278.4 4 P. Oettl Duc +2.616 285.0 5 L. Mahias Yam +2.667 279.8 6 A. Surra Yam +3.122 276.2 7 J. Alcoba Kaw +4.542 287.2 8 J. Masia Duc +6.902 280.5 9 R. De Rosa QJM +7.930 285.0 10 X. Cardelus Duc +10.465 287.2 11 F. Farioli MV +13.958 283.5 12 L. Taccini Duc +15.578 286.5 13 O. Bayliss Tri +15.630 283.5 14 C. Perolari Hon +15.812 283.5 15 O. Vostatek Duc +16.120 288.0 16 X. Artigas MV +16.908 288.0 17 R. Garcia Yam +18.875 279.8 18 N. Antonelli Yam +20.318 279.8 19 K. Toba Hon +20.663 282.7 20 N. Tuuli QJM +25.135 285.7 21 J. Whatley MV +25.283 278.4 22 A. Giombini Duc +28.251 284.2 23 T. Booth-Amos Tri +41.917 284.2 24 Y. Okamoto Yam +44.797 279.1 25 B. D’Onofrio Duc +45.058 282.0 26 L. Arbel MV +49.345 275.5 27 M. Casadei MV +1 Lap 285.0 28 F. Caricasulo Duc +1 Lap 284.2 RET A. Carrasco Hon +2 Laps 279.8 RET M. Ferrari Duc +6 Laps 288.0 RET M. Schroetter Duc +9 Laps 280.5 RET S. Jespersen Duc +12 Laps 288.8 RET L. Ottaviani Hon +17 Laps 270.7

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Vannucci 400 2 C. Oncu 336 3 J. Masia 227 4 T. Booth-Amos 223 5 V. Debise 185 6 L. Mahias 185 7 B. Bendsneyder 178 8 P. Oettl 149 9 J. Alcoba 143 10 M. Schroetter 112 11 F. Farioli 89 12 X. Cardelus 89 13 O. Bayliss 82 14 C. Perolari 75 15 A. Mahendra 73 16 S. Jespersen 67 17 F. Caricasulo 57 18 R. Garcia 47 19 L. Taccini 45 20 A. Surra 40 21 M. Casadei 40 22 O. Vostatek 21 23 M. Rinaldi 17 24 N. Antonelli 13 25 R. De Rosa 12 26 K. Toba 12 27 L. Power 9 28 N. Tuuli 8 29 Y. Okamoto 2 30 G. Van Straalen 2 31 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Oncu Yam 1m39.608 272.7 2 A. Surra Yam +0.269 272.0 3 V. Debise Duc +0.376 274.8 4 R. De Rosa QJM +0.442 276.2 5 M. Schroetter Duc +0.527 275.5 6 L. Mahias Yam +0.561 271.4 7 P. Oettl Duc +0.597 276.9 8 O. Vostatek Duc +0.627 279.8 9 F. Caricasulo Duc +0.638 276.2 10 T. Booth-Amos Tri +0.675 276.9 11 R. Garcia Yam +0.703 271.4 12 O. Bayliss Tri +0.732 275.5 13 S. Manzi Yam +0.738 274.1 14 L. Taccini Duc +0.766 284.2 15 M. Casadei MV +0.775 272.0 16 J. Masia Duc +0.805 279.1 17 N. Antonelli Yam +0.813 274.1 18 X. Cardelus Duc +0.837 277.6 19 N. Tuuli QJM +0.869 276.9 20 C. Perolari Hon +1.045 274.8 21 S. Jespersen Duc +1.084 282.0 22 F. Farioli MV +1.121 276.9 23 M. Ferrari Duc +1.164 276.2 24 K. Toba Hon +1.231 274.1 25 J. Alcoba Kaw +1.254 274.1 26 X. Artigas MV +1.322 279.8 27 J. Whatley MV +1.703 277.6 28 Y. Okamoto Yam +2.426 274.8 29 L. Ottaviani Hon +2.475 266.7 30 L. Arbel MV +2.655 269.3 31 A. Giombini Duc +2.757 272.0 32 A. Carrasco Hon +3.724 270.7 33 B. D’Onofrio Duc +3.742 274.0

WorldSSP300 Race One Report

Matteo Vannucci continued his late-season surge in form with a second consecutive victory in the WorldSSP300 class, holding his nerve in a 12-lap thriller at Estoril that featured ten lead changes and relentless action from lights to flag.

The PATA AG Motorsport Italia rider once again proved masterful in traffic, repeatedly fighting his way back to the front of a frantic lead group. In the closing laps, Vannucci positioned himself perfectly to defend the lead, crossing the line three tenths clear to back up his win from Aragon and firmly re-establish himself as a force in the closing stages of the championship.

Behind him, the MTM Kawasaki pairing of Carter Thompson and Loris Veneman staged a dramatic drag race to the line, with Thompson snatching second place by the slimmest of margins. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) followed just behind in fourth, missing the podium by fractions but setting the fastest lap of the race to secure pole position for Sunday’s Race 2.

Championship challenger David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) briefly led with three laps to go but faded to fifth in the final shuffle. Despite missing the podium, the Spaniard spent every lap inside the top five and will start Sunday’s race confident of another strong result.

The Estoril result tightened the title fight significantly. Carter Thompson’s runner-up finish reduced championship leader Fernandez’s advantage to just 15 points, while Vannucci’s second win in as many rounds has brought him to within 36 points of the lead, still an outside contender but on a strong run of form.

With the title fight tightening and the front-runners separated by mere tenths on track, Sunday’s showdown promises another all-out battle as Thompson continues to chip away at Fernandez’s lead and Vannucci keeps his late-season dream alive.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Yam 22m12.529 208.5 2 C. Thompson Kaw +0.304 212.6 3 L. Veneman Kaw +0.336 216.0 4 B. Fernandez Kov +0.360 213.4 5 D. Salvador Kaw +0.517 213.0 6 A. Torres Kaw +0.642 210.1 7 J. Risueño Yam +1.576 216.4 8 D. Mogeda Kaw +1.577 216.0 9 H. Maier Yam +1.578 217.3 10 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.647 215.1 11 J. Buis KTM +1.686 213.9 12 J. Garcia Kaw +2.059 212.6 13 J. Rosenthaler KTM +5.105 216.9 14 J. Osuna Kaw +11.745 216.0 15 E. Bartolini Yam +19.406 216.0 16 M. Gaggi Yam +19.420 210.5 17 M. Vich Yam +19.812 215.1 18 K. Fontainha Yam +20.000 210.1 19 T. Alonso Kaw +22.408 209.3 20 G. Ibidi Yam +22.779 216.0 21 G. Sanchez Yam +22.793 206.9 22 P. Tonn KTM +23.531 207.7 23 E. Ercolani Kaw +28.690 203.4 24 K. Sabatucci Kaw +28.734 210.1 25 I. Munoz Kaw +28.747 206.5 26 U. Hidalgo Kaw +32.715 206.5 27 T. Sovicka Kaw +51.108 205.3 RET G. Zannini Kaw +6 Laps 207.3 RET U. Calatayud Yam +6 Laps 213.0 RET F. Mulya Yam +8 Laps 215.1 RET D. Alfarezel Yam +10 Laps 189.8

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Fernandez ESP 185 2 C. Thompson AUS 170 3 D. Salvador ESP 170 4 M. Vannucci ITA 149 5 J. Garcia ESP 140 6 J. Buis NED 136 7 H. Maier BRA 119 8 A. Torres ESP 103 9 D. Mogeda ESP 81 10 L. Veneman NED 73 11 J. Osuna ESP 73 12 M. Gaggi ITA 66 13 J. Risueno ESP 47 14 J. Rosenthaler AUT 39 15 F. Mulya INA 39 16 M. Gennai ITA 35 17 P. Tonn GER 31 18 K. Fontainha BRA 31 19 R. Fernandez ESP 24 20 E. Bartolini ITA 23 21 U. Calatayud ESP 20 22 K. Sabatucci ITA 19 23 T. Alonso POR 12 24 P. Svoboda CZE 9 25 G. Ibidi ITA 6 26 M. Vich ESP 5 27 F. Toreqottullah INA 4 28 E. Ercolani ITA 4 29 I. Munoz ESP 3 30 D. Ocete ESP 3 31 L. Di Persio ITA 1

WorldSSP300 Superpole Times

P o s R i d e r Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Y a m 1m49.690 2 1 4 . 7 2 L. Veneman K a w +0 . 1 9 4 2 1 8 . 2 3 A. Torres K a w +0 . 4 5 1 2 1 0 . 5 4 D. Salvador K a w +0 . 5 6 9 2 0 4 . 9 5 B. Fernandez K o v +0 . 6 0 1 2 0 9 . 3 6 C. Thompson K a w +0 . 6 1 8 2 1 7 . 3 7 J. Buis K T M +0 . 6 9 5 2 1 4 . 7 8 H. Maier Y a m +0 . 8 6 5 2 1 3 . 0 9 F. Mulya Y a m +0 . 8 6 7 2 1 6 . 0 1 0 J. Osuna K a w +0 . 9 7 7 2 1 4 . 3 1 1 J. Risueño Y a m +1 . 0 4 3 2 1 0 . 5 1 2 D. Mogeda K a w +1 . 0 9 8 2 1 6 . 9 1 3 R. Fernandez K a w +1 . 1 1 5 2 1 4 . 3 1 4 U. Calatayud Y a m +1 . 1 4 2 2 1 5 . 6 1 5 J. Garcia K a w +1 . 2 1 5 2 1 2 . 2 1 6 E. Bartolini Y a m +1 . 5 0 0 2 1 4 . 7 1 7 J. Rosenthaler K T M +1 . 5 3 6 2 1 9 . 5 1 8 M. Gaggi Y a m +1 . 6 2 2 2 1 6 . 9 1 9 M. Vich Y a m +1 . 6 5 5 2 1 5 . 6 2 0 K. Fontainha Y a m +1 . 7 5 2 2 1 2 . 6 2 1 G. Sanchez Y a m +1 . 7 6 2 2 1 7 . 7 2 2 P. Tonn K T M +1 . 7 8 3 2 1 8 . 6 2 3 E. Ercolani K a w +1 . 8 4 2 2 0 9 . 3 2 4 T. Alonso K a w +1 . 8 4 6 2 1 5 . 6 2 5 G. Zannini K a w +2 . 1 8 8 2 1 5 . 1 2 6 K. Sabatucci K a w +2 . 2 9 6 2 1 3 . 4 2 7 U. Hidalgo K a w +2 . 5 8 9 2 0 9 . 7 2 8 D. Alfarezel Y a m +2 . 5 9 9 2 1 6 . 9 2 9 I. Munoz K a w +2 . 9 4 6 2 1 0 . 9 3 0 T. Sovicka K a w +3 . 5 5 6 2 1 0 . 9 N Q S. Zhang Y a m +6 . 4 6 5 2 0 0 . 4 N Q M. Garcia K a w +7 . 1 4 0 2 0 4 . 2 N Q L. Hamilton Y a m +8 . 2 3 0 1 9 5 . 3 N Q G. Ibidi Y a m +0 . 0 0 0 2 0 8 . 5