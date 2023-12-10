*Super SOCO CPX Offer Terms & Conditions:

The promotion starts on 27th October 2023 and ends on 31st January 2024 or whilst stocks last. Offer applicable on new models only, and not used or demonstrator vehicles. Offer reduces the ride-away price of any Super SOCO CPX scooter by $1,700.

The prices are as follows:

CPX (single battery): Was $7,690, now $5,990

CPX (dual battery): Was $9,990, now $8,290

CPX Delivery (single battery): Was $7,690, now $5,990

CPX Delivery (dual battery): Was $9,990, now $8,290

Max Range: is calculated at 45km/h with a 75kg rider.

Max Speed: is dependent on rider weight, road conditions, weather conditions.

Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Any aspect of this promotion is not redeemable for cash. The Super SOCO CPX sale reduces the ride-away price by $1,700 off the RRP. Offer is available online through www.vmotosoco.com.au and in-store at Super SOCO dealerships. Please contact your dealer for more information. Offer available whilst stocks last, and offer can end at any time.

Super SOCO Australia reserves the right to change, alter or end the CPX Electric Sale at any time. Offer ends on 31st January 2024, or whilst stocks last. Offer is valid on new models only, and not on used or demonstrator units. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer.