Vespa Primavera Tech 150 & Spring Tech 150

Vespa Australia is passing on savings of up to $1000 on 2024 build Primavera Tech 150 and Sprint Tech 150 models effective immediately until June 30 or while stock lasts.

Specifically, buyers can save $900 from the ride-away price of 2024 build Primavera Tech 150 (now $8990 ride-away) and $1000 from the ride-away price of the 2024 build Sprint Tech 150 (now $8990 ride-away).

The Vespa Primavera Tech 150 and Vespa Sprint Tech 150 combine technological innovation with each model’s distinctive essence, enhancing the Primavera’s authentic charm and the Sprint’s sporty nature to create a contemporary, dynamic, and exclusive style.

The Vespa Primavera Tech 150 is available in Blu Energico Opaco and Grigio Entusiasta liveries with contrasting, graphics and neon green finishings.

The Sprint Tech 150, meanwhile, is available in Grey Enthusiasta and a bold and imposing Black Convinto, both of which are also distinguished by contrasting graphics and neon green finishings.

Both popular models now feature as standard:

All-new styling

5.0-inch full-colour TFT dash

Keyless start

Vespa MIA phone connectivity

Front and rear disc brakes with twin-channel ABS

Full LED lighting with legshield back-lit floorboard area

