2025 Rallye du Maroc

World Rally-Raid Championship

Tosha Schareina has wrapped up the 2025 Rallye du Maroc after three stage wins, with Australia’s Daniel Sanders the runner-up, just 3m12s separating the top two riders, Ricky Brabec third. Only 216 kilometres stood between Schareina and his first-ever Rallye du Maroc win as he lined up for the fifth and final stage.

Schareina had notably taken three stage wins in both 2023 and 2024, without winning the event, while taking the victory in 2025 ahead of Sanders ended the Australian’s run of four victories in 2025, which already saw him to crowned WRRC champ. The Honda win in Morocco was their fourth: Schareina succeeds Cyril Despres (2000), Paulo Gonçalves (2013), and Pablo Quintanilla (2021).

Schareina’s triumph in Morocco secured him the runner-up position in the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship standings, just nine points ahead of Brabec. His consistent season included second-place finishes at the Dakar Rally and Rally-Raid Portugal, and third at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Tosha Schareina – P1

“Here we are at the finish line, it was not easy but it’s the best way to end the season taking the victory finally with Honda. I’m happy for the team and everyone that supports me and now we focus on the main goal that is Dakar.”

Daniel Sanders – P2

“Obviously, I’m happy to finish the race here in Morocco safely and on the podium, but I’m a little disappointed not to have taken the win. After wrapping the championship up in Portugal, I really wanted to focus on this race and do my best. I’m riding good, I know that, and when I’m riding good, I’m fast – I just need to clean up my mistakes. It’s good to get a bit of a wake-up call, and now ahead of Dakar, I know there are things I need to work on with myself. We’ve got a couple of months to get motivated now and I know what I need to do to improve. It’s not just the physical side for me; it’s the mental side as well, and I want to be ready for Dakar. The season has been incredible and I can’t thank the team enough for everything they have done to get me here. The goal now is to reward them with another win in Saudi next January.”

Ricky Brabec – P3

“Rally’s finished, I’m happy to be healthy and happy to be at the finish line, this is the main goal. It’s been two years since I’ve finished this race and it feels good. We’re going to go home healthy and start preparing for Dakar. We got third in the general, so it was a good rally, everyone wants to win of course, but the competition is really, really strong right now. There’s a couple of things to work on for the Dakar, but overall I’m happy to be at the finish line and going home in one piece, that’ll make my Dakar training programme a little bit easier. Overall, the team did great, was a long week, a long time away from home, but now it’s time to focus on the Dakar.”

Adrien Van Beveren – P4

“It was a better stage for me, I got back on my real level and it feels good to be able to push as my body today was better. I feel that it was a good idea to come here and unlock my brain after the crash. I can’t wait for the Dakar preparation and giving all for January.”

Edgar Canet – P5

“It feels good to finish the Rallye du Maroc, and what a way to finish an incredible season with a win in Rally2 and to take the world title. I’m super-happy for the team and super-happy for KTM – they have all put in so much to get us here. I’m really looking forward to where we can go from here. The plan now is to keep pushing, keep training, and of course, keep learning. Heading into Dakar, I want to beat my result from this year and then into next season, I want to be fighting for the overall.”

In Rally2, Edgar Canet did not go for the knockout against Michael Docherty (BAS World KTM) and Konrad Dabrowski (Duust Rally). With his first world cup title at stake, the Spaniard played it safe. This strategy earned him victory ahead of the South African (+15’36“) and the Pole (+16”47”).

In Rally3, Noa Sainct made his debut in a World Championship round. The son of the two-time winner of the bike category on the Rallye du Maroc (2001-02) won ahead of Thomas Zoldos (Aub’Moto, +7’41”), who was slowed by injury but can take comfort in his World Cup victory. Achraf Zoulati (FRMM) finished just off the podium for his first ever edition.

Riders now shift their focus to the 2026 Dakar Rally, set to take place in Saudi Arabia from January 3–17.

2025 Rallye du Maroc Final Results

Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 15:51:34 Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 15:54:46 +3:12 Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 16:01:11 +9:37 Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 16:21:50 +30:16 Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 16:36:07 +44:33

2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship RallyGP Standing

Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 133 pts Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 91 pts Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 82 pts Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 69 pts Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 61 pts

Rally2 Standings