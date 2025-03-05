Scorpion EXO-520 EVO Air Helmet

Specifically developed to achieve a combination of hypersport level aerodynamics and all-day riding comfort, the ECE R22.06 certified EXO – 520 EVO Air helmet also offers the convenience of an integrated sun-visor, for the ideal do-it-all everyday helmet.

The EXO-520 EVO Air also comes with a free PinLock, five-year warranty, quick release one-touch buckle, Kwikwick 2 washable and anti-microbial liners.

The helmet comes in sizes XXS through to XXXL, in three shell sizes (M, L, XL).

The Scorpion EXO-520 EVO Air helmet is available for $419.95 in the solid Matt Black, or for $479.95 RRP in a range of colours including Banshee Pearl/White/Black, Elan White/Blue and Maha Black/Chameleon.

Scorpion EXO-520 EVO Air helmet features

Airfit – Inflatable cheek pad system for superior personalised fit.

ECE R22.06

Emergency Release System

Injection Molding

Ellip-tec II – Easy, Secure, tool-less visor changes in seconds. Pulls the visor back against the eyeport gasket during closure to ensure a proper seal.

Speedview – Retractable Sunvisor – treated with antifog on both sides.

Pinlock Maxvision included 70 – (DKS213) Pinlock 100% Max Vision ensures a 100% fog free vision. The anti-fog insert lens is placed in the Scorpion EXO face shield with tearoff posts, providing maximum visibility.

Quick Release/One Touch Buckle

Shield Model: KDF16-# – Anti-Scratch / Anti-Scratch

Kwikwick 2 – KwikWick anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather

Liner is easily removable and washable. The KwikWick have 3D cheek pads.

Kwikfit – Kwikfit cheek pads a low use of most common styles of glasses.

Head to the Scorpion EXO Helmets Australia website to check out the full range here:

https://www.scorpionexohelmets.com.au