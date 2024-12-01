FIND YOUR LIMITS

Cassons are proud to announce the release of

2025 Range of Scorpion EXO helmets here in Australia.

Scorpion EXO is, quite simply, the next wave in motorcycle helmet design and manufacturing. Scorpion EXO Helmets are engineered by some of the world’s most sought-after helmet designers, with over 178 years of cumulative experience. And their wild, innovative graphic designs are created in hotbeds of extreme sports creativity all over the world, from Europe to Southern California, to stay two steps ahead in this fast-moving field.

The range is available now across Australia.

To find your nearest dealer visit our Australian website!