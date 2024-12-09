Unleash Carbon Performance

With The EXO – R1 Evo Carbon Air.

Feel the power of advanced engineering, embrace enhanced protection, and experience the thrill of riding with unparalleled lightness.

At ScorpionEXO, we believe in being extraordinary, just like our riders.

With the introduction of ONYX Carbon, we invite those seeking a one-of-a-kind carbon-patterned helmet without compromising safety. Prepare to ignite your desire for something truly special.

The random pattern of ONYX Carbon-fiber will captivate your senses, ensuring each helmet is unique and showcases your style.

This is the epitome of cool—the world’s most exceptional carbon-fiber helmet. Embrace this ONYX Carbon helmet that reflects your individuality and sets you apart from the crowd. Step into a world of style and originality like never before.

The Ultimate Weapon Upgraded: ScorpionEXO’s ultimate weapon has reached new heights with the Carbon version. Prepare to feel protected and lighter than ever before.

Unparalleled Protection, Feather-Light: The EXO – R1 Evo Carbon Air inherits all the exceptional features of the EXO – R1 EVO Air. Its captivating and classy carbon shell offers an extraordinary lightweight experience, without compromising on safety.