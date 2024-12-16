Scorpion EXO R1-EVO Carbon Air

The Pinnacle of Performance

Scorpion proudly presents the EXO-R1 EVO Air, a MotoGP & WSBK tested helmet that embodies excellence. Its beautiful and super lightweight TCT Ultra shell sets the standard for unrivalled quality and performance.

Masterfully Engineered

The shell sculpture of the EXO-R1 EVO Air is designed with precision and aerodynamics in mind. Experience minimal buffeting as you effortlessly slice through the air. Amplified ventilation is achieved through a large top vent that efficiently draws in fresh air, while exhaust vents effectively expel hot air, keeping you cool and composed.

Crystal Clear Vision

See the road with utmost clarity using the optical class 1 shield of the EXO-R1 EVO Air. With a wide eyeport providing a panoramic view of 190° horizontally and 100° vertically, nothing escapes your sight. Elevate your racing experience with impeccable vision.

Unparalleled Features for All

The EXO-R1 EVO Air is not just for extreme racing conditions; it also caters to every rider’s needs. Experience the benefits of its exceptional features, ensuring a ride like no other. Unleash racing excellence with the EXO-R1 EVO Air. Elevate your performance, embrace advanced features, and immerse yourself in the epitome of helmet perfection.

3D Contour Fit

Laser-cut interior foam pads with 3D Contour Fit for enhanced comfort and precision fit.

Aero-Tuned Ventilation

Aero-tuned shell reduces aerodynamic drag, improves balance, and maximises mobility. Features optimal airflow, pulling heat and humidity out for a cool, dry ride.

AirFit Inflation System

Allows you to personalize fit and reduce wind noise and lift. Using the inflation ball, a snugger fit with fewer pressure points minimizes helmet vibration and lift at higher speeds. AirFit ensures custom comfort for all riding conditions – from canyon rides to long tours. Used by world-class MotoGP racers, AirFit delivers tailored comfort for every rider.

KwikFit

KwikFit 3D sculpted cheek pads feature pre-cut channels for easily putting eyeglasses on and off, enhancing comfort and convenience.

KwikWick lll Liner

Anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather. Fully removable, washable, and replaceable liner with advanced moisture-wicking and odor control. More durable, yet soft, hypo-allergenic KwikWick III Liner enhances your riding comfort.

Breath Deflector (included)

For enhanced fog-free performance.

Installed Face shield

Clear face shield installed.

Premium Pull Tab

For easy chin strap adjustment.

Pinlock 70 MaxVision Included

Pinlock 70 MaxVision Included in the package

Prime Helmet Box

Custom designed Prime helmet box with top cover and side towers securely holds and protects the helmet from damage.

Prime Helmet Sack

5 Year Warranty

Emergency Release

EMT-friendly, quick-release cheek pads for emergency situations.

Helmet Safety Certification (ECE R22.06)

DOT FMVSS No. 218 Certified / ECE Approved

Titanium Double-D Ring

High strength titanium D-ring system with industry leading durability.

Ultra TCT Pre-Preg shell

Revolutionary pre-preg technology developed by ScorpionEXO for unrivaled protection. Multi-layered Ultra TCT Pre-Preg shell combines fiberglass and poly-resin fibers for minimized weight, maximized strength, and superior impact dispersal.

City Position

Ratchet system with face shield preset “City Position” allows more fresh air at low speeds.

Ellip-Tec ll Ratchet

Enables tool-less, quick-release visor changes in seconds. Latching shield locking mechanism ensures a tight seal against the gasket for secure operation and optimal protection.

Face Shield Coating (HD/AF)

Hard/Anti-Fog coated provides clear, fog-free vision.

Face Shield Lock

Face shield lock for more concealed riding.

Pinlock MaxVision Ready 2D Tear-Off shield

ScorpionEXO faceshield offers superb visibility is fitted with Pinlock MaxVision technology for seamless Pinlock anti-fog integration. The Pinlock tear-off posts also ensure the possibility to use tear-off sheets.

Smoke Shield included

Additional Smoke Shield included.

