Scorpion EXO-Tech EVO

Elevate Your Riding Experience

Unleashing Perfection

ScorpionEXO has once again exceeded expectations. Get ready for the triumphant return of the renowned flip-back masterpiece, now upgraded with the state-of-the-art TCT Ultra pre-preg fused shell. Prepare to be blown away.

Uncompromised Functionality

The EXO-TECH EVO takes the exceptional features of the EXO-TECH series and elevates them to new heights. Experience an unparalleled level of comfort, with a perfect fit that molds effortlessly to your head. Effortless operation is guaranteed, making every ride a breeze.

Relax, Have Fun, and Ride in Style

ScorpionEXO is dedicated to ensuring your riding journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Let the helmet take care of the details while you focus on the thrill of the ride.

3D Contour Fit

Laser-cut interior foam pads with 3D Contour Fit for enhanced comfort and precision fit.

Aero-Tuned Ventilation

Aero-tuned shell reduces aerodynamic drag, improves balance, and maximizes mobility. Features optimal airflow, pulling heat and humidity out for a cool, dry ride.

KwikFit

KwikFit 3D sculpted cheek pads feature pre-cut channels for easily putting eyeglasses on and off, enhancing comfort and convenience.

KwikWick lll Liner

Anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather. Fully removable, washable, and replaceable liner with advanced moisture-wicking and odor control. More durable, yet soft, hypo-allergenic KwikWick III Liner enhances your riding comfort.

Mouth Vent (1 Step)

1-Step mouth ventilation.

Comm-Ready Speaker Pockets

Speaker pockets are built into the EPS for your favorite Bluetooth communication system speakers.

EXO-Com Compatible Mounting

EXO-Com compatible mounting adapter included.

Installed Face shield

Clear face shield installed.

Premium Pull Tab

For easy chin strap adjustment.

Prime Helmet Box

Custom designed Prime helmet box with top cover and side towers securely holds and protects the helmet from damage.

Prime Helmet Sack

Helmet Safety Certification (ECE R22.06)

DOT FMVSS No. 218 Certified / ECE Approved

P/J Chin Bar

A modular helmet with double homologation (P/J) ensures riding safety with the chin guard open (Jet) and closed (Protective).

Quick Release/One Touch Buckle

The quick-release buckle and strap allow emergency personnel to safely remove helmets by first taking out the cheek pads in accidents, reducing the risk of neck and spine injury.

Ultra TCT Pre-Preg shell

Revolutionary pre-preg technology developed by ScorpionEXO for unrivaled protection. Multi-layered Ultra TCT Pre-Preg shell combines fiberglass and poly-resin fibers for minimized weight, maximized strength, and superior impact dispersal.

City Position

Ratchet system with face shield preset “City Position” allows more fresh air at low speeds.

EverClear SpeedView Sun Visor

Retractable SpeedView Sun Visor with EverClear Anti-fog (AF/AF) coating for a clear, fog-free ride. Reduces eye strain in varying light conditions without changing face shields.

Pinlock 120XLT MaxVision Included

Pinlock 120XLT MaxVision Included in the package

Pinlock MaxVision Ready 3D shield

ScorpionEXO faceshield offers superb visisbilty is fitted with Pinlock MaxVision technology for seamless Pinlock anti-fog integration

Shield Coating (HD/HD)

Hard coated shield provides clear vision with the anti-scratch properties.

Sun Visor Coating (AF/AF)

Anti-fog coated sun visor provides clear, fog-free vision.