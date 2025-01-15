ScorpionEXO ADF-9000 AIR & EXO-930 EVO

ScorpionEXO’s latest helmets have arrived in Australia, including the ADF-9000 AIR and EXO-930 EVO, alongside a full range of visors to suit the 2025 range, ensuring you can pick the visor to suit your riding habits or styling preference.

Head into your local ScorpionEXO to check out the latest range,

or check out to the ScorpionEXO Australia website,

and here’s a look at the new offerings:

ScorpionEXO ADF-9000 AIR

The all-new ADF-9000 Air was engineered to meet the demands of the serious Adventure Rider by striking the perfect balance of features and benefits for both on and off-road. Each helmet is carefully hand crafted using the latest TCT Ultra Technology, providing superior strength and lightweight.

The Exolon Peak Visor features a special shatter-resistant material that is built to help prevent shattering. In addition to its unique material, the peak visor’s aerodynamics were designed to help keep buffeting to a minimum when riding at high speeds. If the highway is your primary terrain, or if you’re riding away from the sun, the peak visor can be easily removed by loosening the peak visor bolts by hands.

When your adventures take you off-road where goggles are preferred, the face shield features a tool-less system allowing you to easily and quickly swap your shield for goggles. The wide eye port allows for greater peripheral vision and accommodates most sizes and brands of goggles.

Another unique feature only seen in ScorpionEXO helmets is the Airfit liner inflation system, which allows you to customize the fit of your cheek pads, which also helps significantly reduce wind noise, buffeting, and lift. Whether you’re traveling the globe or riding casually, the ADF-9000 Air was built to provide you with the comfort, safety, and confidence needed to take on any terrain, making it a true All-Road, All-Weather helmet!

ADF-9000 AIR features

Airfit – Inflatable cheek pad system for superior personalized fit.

ECE R22.06

Ultra TCT – Developed by Scorpion EXOTM, revolutionary new pre-preg technology offers unrivaled protection.

Extremely light, digressive integrity on impact absorbs more energy.

Emergency Release System

Pinlock Maxvision included – (DKS469) 70 Pinlock® 100% Max Vision® ensures a 100% fog free vision. The anti-fog insert lens is placed in the Scorpion EXO face shield w/tearoff posts, providing maximum visibility.

Speedview – Retractable Sunvisor – treated with antifog on both sides.

Shield Model: KS-A-01 – Anti-Scratch / Anti-Scratch

Breath deflector

Aero-tuned Ventilation System

Double D Titanium – High strength titanium D-ring system with industry leading durability.

Kwikwick 3 – KwikWick® anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather

Liner is easily removable and washable. The KwikWick® have 3D cheek pads.

Kwikfit – Kwikfit cheek pads a low use of most common styles of glasses.

Five year warranty

From $749.95 RRP

ScorpionEXO EXO-930 EVO

By popular demand, the highly versatile EXO-930 EVO is back and better than ever. Prepare to be amazed by its retouched and stylish chin-bar design, taking versatility to the next level.

Experience the freedom of choice with the EXO-930 EVO’s unique, fully removable chin bar design. Transform effortlessly from a streamlined full-face helmet to an open-face helmet or a convenient flip-up modular helmet. The possibilities are endless, giving you the ultimate control over your riding experience.

Your safety is our top priority. The P/J locker of the EXO-930 EVO has been further reinforced to maximize your protection. Ride with confidence, knowing that every aspect of this helmet has been engineered for your safety. The operation handling has been upgraded to deliver seamless transitions between modes, ensuring a smooth and effortless experience. Feel the difference with every interaction.

EXO-930 EVO features

ECE R22.06 P/J

Injection Molding

ECE-P/J Locking System

Speedview – Retractable Sunvisor – treatment with antifog on both sides

Pinlock Maxvision – INCLUDED (DKS298) 70 – Pinlock 100% Max Vision ensures a 100% fog free vision. The anti-fog insert lens is placed in the Scorpion EXO face shield w/tearoff posts, providing maximum visibility.

Shield Model: KDF31-# – Anti-Scratch / Anti-Scratch

Smoke Shield INCLUDED

Quick Release/One Touch Buckle

Kwikwick 3 – KwikWick anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather Liner is easily removable and washable. The KwikWick have 3D cheek pads.

Kwikfit – Kwikfit cheek pads a low use of most common styles of glasses.

Five year warranty

From $449.95 RRP

Check out to the ScorpionEXO Australia website for the full range.

ScorpionEXO is imported by Cassons.