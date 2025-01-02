ScorpionEXO AirFit cheek pad inflation system

ScorpionEXO have revolutionised the helmet fit with the introduction of the AirFit cheek pad inflation system.

Riders have differently shaped cheek bones, and using the inflation ball you can achieve a snugger fit with fewer pressure points, so the helmet vibrates and lifts less at higher speeds.

The technology was developed for the everyday rider after being requested and used by world class MotoGP racers.

The AirFit Cheekpad Inflation System is available in the following ScorpionEXO helmets:

EXO-R1 EVO AIR

EXO-1400 EVO II AIR

EXO-520 EVO AIR

ADF-9000 AIR

Check out the full range of ScorpionEXO Helmets at the ScorpionEXO Helmets Australia website:

https://www.scorpionexohelmets.com.au

ScorpionExo Exo-R1 Evo Carbon Air Helmet

Unleash carbon performance with the EXO – R1 Evo Carbon Air. Feel the power of advanced engineering, embrace enhanced protection, and experience the thrill of riding with unparalleled lightness.

The Ultimate Weapon Upgraded: Scorpion EXO’s ultimate weapon has reached new heights with the Carbon version. Prepare to feel protected and lighter than ever before.

Unparalleled Protection, Feather-Light: The EXO – R1 Evo Carbon Air inherits all the exceptional features of the EXO – R1 EVO Air. Its captivating and classy carbon shell offers an extraordinary lightweight experience, without compromising on safety and featuring a five-year warranty.

ScorpionExo Exo-R1 Evo Air features

Carbon Fiber

Airfit – Inflatable cheek pad system for superior personalized fit.

ECE R22.06

Emergency Release System

Ultra TCT Carbon – Developed by Scorpion EXOTM, revolutionary new pre-preg technology offers unrivaled protection. Extremely light, digressive integrity on impact absorbs more energy.

Ultra TCT Carbon – Developed by Scorpion EXOTM, revolutionary new pre-preg technology offers unrivaled protection. Extremely light, digressive integrity on impact absorbs more energy. Ellip-tec II – Easy, Secure, tool-less visor changes in seconds. Pulls the visor back against the eyeport gasket during closure to ensure a proper seal.

Pinlock Maxvision included – Pinlock 100% Max Vision ensures a 100% fog free vision. The anti-fog insert lens is placed in the Scorpion EXO face shield w/tearoff posts, providing maximum visibility.

Shield Model: KDF16-# – Anti-Scratch / Anti-Scratch

Breath deflector

Aero-tuned Ventilation System

Smoke shield included

Double D Titanium – High strength titanium D-ring system with industry leading durability.

Kwikwick 3 – KwikWick anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather

Liner is easily removable and washable. The KwikWick have 3D cheek pads.

Kwikfit – Kwikfit cheek pads a low use of most common styles of glasses.

Check out the ScorpionExo Exo-R1 Evo Carbon Air here (link).

ScorpionExo Exo-1400 Evo II Carbon Air Helmet

Aggressive Innovation: Witness the cutting-edge spirit of Scorpion EXO embodied in the all-new EXO – 1400 EVO II helmet. Its aggressive shape, lightweight construction, and brand-new top super ventilation system showcase our commitment to pushing boundaries. Prepare to experience true Innovation.

The EXO – 1400 EVO II surpasses its predecessor, the 1400 EVO, in silence. With the latest Scorpion EXO technology, enjoy a quieter ride like never before. The upgraded Top-Supervent ensures optimal airflow, efficiently cooling the helmet while expertly channelling hot air out through the rear vent.

Enhanced Operation, Elevated Comfort: We’ve taken operation handling to a new level with the EXO – 1400 EVO II. Every interaction with this helmet is seamless and intuitive, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Designed for tourers who ride all day, every day, this helmet is engineered to provide unparalleled comfort.

Unleash the power of innovation and comfort with the EXO – 1400 EVO II. Embrace silence, conquer the road, and experience the pinnacle of touring helmet excellence, all with a five-year warranty.

ScorpionExo Exo-1400 Evo II Air features

Carbon Fiber

Airfit – Inflatable cheek pad system for superior personalized fit.

ECE R22.06

Emergency Release System

Ultra TCT – Developed by Scorpion EXOTM, revolutionary new pre-preg technology offers unrivaled protection.

Extremely light, digressive integrity on impact absorbs more energy.

Ellip-tec II – Easy, Secure, tool-less visor changes in seconds. Pulls the visor back against the eyeport gasket during closure to ensure a proper seal.

Speedview – Retractable Sunvisor – treated with antifog on both sides.

Pinlock Maxvision included – (DKS213) Pinlock 100% Max Vision® ensures a 100% fog free vision. The anti-fog insert lens is placed in the Scorpion EXO face shield w/tearoff posts, providing maximum visibility.

Shield Model: KDF16-# – Anti-Scratch / Anti-Scratch

Breath deflector

Aero-tuned Ventilation System

Double D Titanium – High strength titanium D-ring system with industry leading durability.

Kwikwick 3 – KwikWick anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather

Liner is easily removable and washable. The KwikWick have 3D cheek pads.

Kwikfit – Kwikfit cheek pads a low use of most common styles of glasses.

Check out the ScorpionExo Exo-1400 Evo II Carbon Air here (link).

ScorpionExo ADF-9000 Air Helmet

The all-new ADF-9000 Air was engineered to meet the demands of the serious Adventure Rider by striking the perfect balance of features and benefits for both on and off-road. Each helmet is carefully hand crafted using the latest TCT Ultra Technology, providing superior strength and lightweight.

The Exolon Peak Visor features a special shatter-resistant material that is built to help prevent shattering. In addition to its unique material, the peak visor’s aerodynamics were designed to help keep buffeting to a minimum when riding at high speeds. If the highway is your primary terrain, or if you’re riding away from the sun, the peak visor can be easily removed by loosening the peak visor bolts by hands.

When your adventures take you off-road where goggles are preferred, the face shield features a tool-less system allowing you to easily and quickly swap your shield for goggles. The wide eye port allows for greater peripheral vision and accommodates most sizes and brands of goggles.

Another unique feature only seen in ScorpionEXO helmets is the Airfit liner inflation system, which allows you to customize the fit of your cheek pads, which also helps significantly reduce wind noise, buffeting, and lift.

Whether you’re traveling the globe or riding casually, the ADF-9000 Air was built to provide you with the comfort, safety, and confidence needed to take on any terrain, making it a true All-Road, All-Weather helmet. Plus you’ve got a five-year warranty to rely on!

ScorpionExo ADF-9000 Air features

Airfit – Inflatable cheek pad system for superior personalized fit.

ECE R22.06

Ultra TCT – Developed by Scorpion EXOTM, revolutionary new pre-preg technology offers unrivaled protection.

Extremely light, digressive integrity on impact absorbs more energy.

Emergency Release System

Pinlock Maxvision included – (DKS469) 70 Pinlock 100% Max Vision ensures a 100% fog free vision. The anti-fog insert lens is placed in the Scorpion EXO face shield w/tearoff posts, providing maximum visibility.

Speedview – Retractable Sunvisor – treated with antifog on both sides.

Shield Model: KS-A-01 – Anti-Scratch / Anti-Scratch

Breath deflector

Aero-tuned Ventilation System

Double D Titanium – High strength titanium D-ring system with industry leading durability.

Kwikwick 3 – KwikWick anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather

Liner is easily removable and washable. The KwikWick have 3D cheek pads.

Kwikfit – Kwikfit cheek pads a low use of most common styles of glasses.

Breath deflector

Check out the ScorpionExo ADF-9000 Air here (link).

ScorpionExo Exo-520 Evo Air Elan Helmet

Specifically developed to achieve a combination of hypersport level aerodynamics and all-day riding comfort, ECE R22.06 certified EXO – 520 EVO Air also features the convenience of an integrated Sunvisor, all backed by a five-year warranty.

ScorpionExo Exo-520 Evo features

Airfit – Inflatable cheek pad system for superior personalized fit.

ECE R22.06

Emergency Release System

Injection Molding

Ellip-tec II – Easy, Secure, tool-less visor changes in seconds. Pulls the visor back against the eyeport gasket during closure to ensure a proper seal.

Speedview – Retractable Sunvisor – treated with antifog on both sides.

Pinlock Maxvision included 70 – (DKS213) Pinlock 100% Max Vision ensures a 100% fog free vision. The anti-fog insert lens is placed in the Scorpion EXO face shield w/tearoff posts, providing maximum visibility.

Quick Release/One Touch Buckle

Shield Model: KDF16-# – Anti-Scratch / Anti-Scratch

Kwikwick 2 – KwikWick anti-microbial fabric keeps you cool and dry in warm weather, warm in cool weather

Liner is easily removable and washable. The KwikWick have 3D cheek pads.

Kwikfit – Kwikfit cheek pads a low use of most common styles of glasses.

Check out the ScorpionExo Exo-520 Evo Air here (link).