SCOTT DualRaid Dryo Adventure Gear

Designed for long adventures where durability, ventilation and comfort are a necessity, SCOTT Dualraid Dryo gear is the perfect fit for your next expedition.

The gear uses a removable three-layer DRYOsphere membrane that provide a waterproof/windproof/breathable barrier to protect you from the elements, while enabling vapor to escape, keeping you dry and comfortable in any condition.

SCOTT DUALRAID DRYO JACKET

Regular Fit | X Small – 4X Large; #272871; RRP $649.95

With focus on safety, the Dualraid Dryo Jacket comes with D3O protectors at shoulder and elbow and has optional pockets for chest and back protectors. It includes chest, back and sleeve vents, and a removeable liner at the body and sleeves for temperature control for use in diverse weather conditions.

SHOP SCOTT DUALRAID DRYO JACKET

SCOTT DUALRAID DRYO PANT

Regular Fit | Small – 4X Large; #272875; RRP $499.95

D3O protectors at knee and hip with multiple height positions give you the additional safety during your adventure out. It also has a connection zipper, to zip the pants to the jacket to create a fully protective seal.

SHOP SCOTT DUALRAID DRYO PANT

For more information head into your nearest SCOTT stockist, or head to the Ficeda Accessories website to check out their full range.