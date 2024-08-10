SCOTT Prospect 6 Days 2024 Spain Goggle
The official goggle of the 2024 FIM International Six Days’ Enduro (ISDE) event, designed in the national colours of the host nation Spain, the Prospect 6 Days 2024 Spain goggles are a must-have for serious Enduro and off-road fans, and are available in Australia now!
SCOTT Prospect 6 Days 2024 Spain Goggle features
- Massive field of vision
- Lens Lock System
- Articulated outriggers
- NoSweat 3-layer moulded face foam
- Extra wide no-slip silicone strap
- 100% UV Protection
- NoFog Anti-Fog lens treatment
- Single Lens Works
- Bonus Clear lens included
- Custom Microfiber Goggle bag
- Nose guard
- Part #: 423028-1648289
- Colour: Red/Yellow; Yellow Chrome lens
- RRP: $199.95
NEW SCOTT Roamer Hydro 8 Pack
The SCOTT Roamer Hydro 8 Pack is a lightweight hydration pack specifically designed for the modern enduro rider. With a 2L bladder included, an insulated bladder compartment and adjustable tube fixation points, all you need to do is add water and hit the trail!
SCOTT Roamer Hydro 8 Pack features
- Lightweight design
- 2L bladder included
- Insulated bladder compartment
- Adjustable tube fixation
- Adjustable straps
- Height: 46cm Width: 27cm Depth: 9cm
- Part #: 292401-1659
- Colour: Black/Dark grey
- RRP: $159.95
NEW SCOTT 5 Goggle Case
The SCOTT Goggle Case is perfect for storing several pairs of goggles, multiple lenses and any other goggle-related items needed for a racing day.
SCOTT 5 Goggle Case features
- Fits up to five goggles with WFS
- Pocket for lens storage
- Storage for tear offs
- Inside organization pockets
- Versatile fixation straps
- Height: 11 Width: 24 Depth: 45
- Part #: 268459-1659
- Colour: Black/Dark grey
- RRP: $69.95
Check out the full SCOTT Range at the Ficeda Accessories website, or your local stockist.