SCOTT Prospect 6 Days 2024 Spain Goggle

The official goggle of the 2024 FIM International Six Days’ Enduro (ISDE) event, designed in the national colours of the host nation Spain, the Prospect 6 Days 2024 Spain goggles are a must-have for serious Enduro and off-road fans, and are available in Australia now!

SCOTT Prospect 6 Days 2024 Spain Goggle features

Massive field of vision

Lens Lock System

Articulated outriggers

NoSweat 3-layer moulded face foam

Extra wide no-slip silicone strap

100% UV Protection

NoFog Anti-Fog lens treatment

Single Lens Works

Bonus Clear lens included

Custom Microfiber Goggle bag

Nose guard

Part #: 423028-1648289

Colour: Red/Yellow; Yellow Chrome lens

RRP: $199.95

NEW SCOTT Roamer Hydro 8 Pack

The SCOTT Roamer Hydro 8 Pack is a lightweight hydration pack specifically designed for the modern enduro rider. With a 2L bladder included, an insulated bladder compartment and adjustable tube fixation points, all you need to do is add water and hit the trail!

SCOTT Roamer Hydro 8 Pack features

Lightweight design

2L bladder included

Insulated bladder compartment

Adjustable tube fixation

Adjustable straps

Height: 46cm Width: 27cm Depth: 9cm

Part #: 292401-1659

Colour: Black/Dark grey

RRP: $159.95

NEW SCOTT 5 Goggle Case

The SCOTT Goggle Case is perfect for storing several pairs of goggles, multiple lenses and any other goggle-related items needed for a racing day.

SCOTT 5 Goggle Case features

Fits up to five goggles with WFS

Pocket for lens storage

Storage for tear offs

Inside organization pockets

Versatile fixation straps

Height: 11 Width: 24 Depth: 45

Part #: 268459-1659

Colour: Black/Dark grey

RRP: $69.95

