The new Scram 411 is an engaging, accessible and capable street scrambler, with the heart of an adventure motorcycle. Built on Royal Enfield’s proven LS-410 engine platform and the Harris Performance chassis, the Scram 411 combines spirited agility on urban streets, with competent rough-roading capabilities. Focused and purposeful changes in the riding geometry and ergonomics make it ideal for in-city riding, as well as unpredictable, challenging trails off the urban grid.
The Scram 411 is a continuation of Royal Enfield’s constant quest to enable the pursuit of exploration; and to build motorcycles that can be the perfect ally for every adventure. One such motorcycle is the Himalayan – Royal Enfield’s first purpose-built, adventure tourer.
The Scram 411 is a new subspecies that has the authentic vibes of a scrambler and comes with built-in strong adventure DNA. It is a motorcycle that feels playfully agile on urban roads, yet is a highly capable multi-tasker that is always ready for whatever comes its way.
Ride Away From $8,240
+ 3 Years Warranty & 3 Years Roadside Assistance.
The Scram 411 is distinct in its design and purpose, and brings the best of rough road capability to urban riding. With its distinctive look and design, playful colourways, and accessible riding proposition, the Scram 411 is an ultimate ADV crossover for the urban environment.
