2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 10 – France

Round 10 of the FIM Motocross World Championship saw intense battles leave the French crowd on the edge of their seats, with local Tom Vialle giving his home crowd exactly what they wanted as he secured the Grand Prix win in MX2 by just a point over Jago Geerts. In MXGP, Jeremy Seewer celebrated a hard-fought victory, his first of the season.

Of the Aussies, Jed Beaton made a superb start in the first moto to run a solid sixth for more than half of the race before the effects of his recent injury lay-off forced him to slacken his pace slightly; he continued to race top-ten until a late error dropped the Australian to thirteenth.

Eleventh on the opening lap of race two he posted a succession of solid laps to move into the top-ten mid-moto but the deficit of recent bike-time again took its toll in the closing laps and he finished thirteenth once more for the same position overall on the day. He remains seventeenth in the series points standings.

Jed Beaton – P13

“I started off good for twenty-five minutes both motos but the last ten minutes were difficult each time. I missed a couple of GPs with my shoulder and it showed as I’m still lacking race fitness. But it was another step in the right direction; I’m showing at the start of the race what I can do and now I have to build fitness back up to take it to the end of the moto.“

Australia’s Mitch Evans almost crashed through the fence around the edge of the first bend, taking him some time to even get back to his bike and remount. This left him in last place and little chance to make any impact in the race, however he was able to salvage some pride, by sticking with the leaders after they came through to lap him.

For the last quarter of the race, he stayed right behind positions one and two, matching laptimes, showing the huge French crowd his speed.

The second moto started off a lot better, but then he was involved in a crash at the end of lap two, dropping down to 16th. He fought back to 10th place but it still isn’t a fair reflection of just what the #43 is capable of.

Mitch Evans – P15

“Once again it is a case that my results didn’t reflect my overall speed. I was involved in the first turn crash in race one and by the time I was able to remount, I was right at the back of the field. Midway through the race I saw the blue flags, so I let the leaders go by and slotted in behind the front two. From then on, I kept right behind them, matching their laptimes and feeling really comfortable while doing so. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get me into the points but it gave me a confidence boost that I was able to run at the front. In race two, I was again involved in a crash on the first lap and had to make my way up from 16th place. By the time I received the chequered flag, I was in the top 10 so that was a good comeback but I still know I’m capable of getting a much better points total.”

2022 MXGP of France Highlights

MXGP Race 1

In MXGP race one, it was Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who grabbed the Fox Holeshot as he led JM Honda Racing’s Henry Jacobi, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Millionair Racing’s Giuseppe Tropepe.

Meanwhile a number of riders got caught up in a first-turn pile-up which included Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Mitch Evans, along with Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen, Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff, among others.

Prado led the way, as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux got himself into 22nd on the opening lap, while Gajser worked is way up to 15th.

Prado set the fastest lap of the race and was looking to escape the grips of Seewer, as Jacobi remained in third.

Gajser made some more passes as he passed JT911 KTM’s Jordi Tixier and then Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Ben Watson to get himself inside the top 10, and as he pushed to continue with such progress, made a big mistake which took him off line and almost left him down on the ground. He then focused on Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez who was just ahead in seventh.

Back with the leaders though and the gap between Prado and Seewer began to come down considerably as the duo were separated by less than a second. The Swiss continued to apply the pressure for a number of laps, before being able to find his way through with just two laps to go.

In that time, Riley Racing’s Brent Van doninck also managed to pass Jacobi for third, while Gajser got around Fernandez and Beta SDM Corse’s Jeremy Van Horebeek for fifth.

Seewer won the race, with Prado second and Van doninck third.

MXGP Race 2

In the second race, it was again Prado with the Fox Holeshot but this time he had Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Nicholas Lapucci behind him, as well as Seewer, Benoit Paturel of Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz and Coldenhoff, who started much better that time around.

Gajser started down in 13th as Fernandez took fourth from Seewer, as Lapucci dropped down the order which put Paturel into second and Coldenhoff into third.

Pretty quickly, Coldenhoff took second from Paturel who crashed down hard not long after, which allowed Seewer into third.

Fernandez then had Renaux on his case as Gajser looked to join the battle after passing Watson for sixth.

Coldenhoff set the fastest lap of the race as he put up a fight to Prado, with Seewer pushing behind them. The trio battled closely for quite a while, as Renaux made a mistake and got passed by Gajser. The Honda rider then passed Fernandez in the same manner and was up in fourth.

Prado, Coldenhoff and Seewer fought each other intensely and on lap 10 Coldenhoff was able to find an opportunity to strike and get around Prado to become the new race leader. Seewer was looking to do the same as Gajser close in on the leaders too and joined the battle for the win.

Prado went wide, which allowed Seewer and Gajser to get even closer, but Gajser made a mistake and crashed, thus losing ground to the leaders.

Similarly, to race one, Prado got passed by Seewer with three laps to go and then focused on Coldenhoff, but Coldenhoff was able to keep a cool head and stay mistake free to secure the race victory, his first since 2020. He crossed the line ahead of Seewer, Prado, Gajser and Fernandez.

A win and a second gave Seewer the overall victory ahead of Prado and Coldenhoff who was tied on points with Gajser who once again missed the podium. Though the Team HRC rider leads the championship standings by 73 points over Renaux, while Seewer remains third though is just six points ahead of Prado in fourth.

Jeremy Seewer – P1

“[Today was] Amazing. I mean, I started from the outside completely and mentally this was not easy, but we made it happen. It wasn’t only the track, but we also found a little progress in the whole set-up. I felt already yesterday a lot better than previous weeks, as I struggled with a few things for quite some weeks. But now, I’m back. I feel confident. I’m really happy with the GP win, I had to wait way too long. I felt ready way more early this year, but a few things came in between. Still a long season and many races to come. So, I’m looking forward to them”.

Jorge Prado – P2

“Today the starts were good. Even from the outside, I could manage to block the other guys from the inside. I was riding quite ok, and I felt good in both races. The last laps were not the best, but I need to work on that. I felt good. So, I’m very happy with that. Last weekend, it was a pity to not get on the podium at the home GP, so, I’m happy I could bounce back and be here at least in second position. And I need to work a little bit on my physical side, obviously with the injury, I lost a bit. But hopefully soon, I will be back 100%. It’s very vital until the end of the race and I know I have it in the beginning, I just need to find a way to keep it until the end. So yeah, quite happy about today”.

Glenn Coldenhoff – P3

“It’s definitely quite nice. You know, I crashed four times in one lap in the first race, I don’t know what I was doing. But yeah, it was very tough picking myself up every time and fighting back. The speed was good, I had really good lap times which gave me confidence for the second race. But with a 12th in race one I was not expecting a podium… but made it happen with a 12 and a one, which is of course, great, but I think I need to work a bit on my consistency. But the form is there, I feel very comfortable on my Yamaha and the team is putting in quite a lot of effort every time so I’m thankful for them”.

Tim Gajser – P4

“It was a difficult GP. Starting from the outside in both races, so I kind of messed up on the start. First one I went down and had to come through from the back and even making some mistakes and crashing towards the end. Then at the second one, as well, the start was not the best, I was around 15th, but I caught up to the front guys, was able to make a pass but then made a little mistake again. I mean, I’m quite happy with the speed, just need to be more consistent. I’m also happy that I physically feel way better than previous GPs, like Sardinia and also Spain was really difficult for me. But anyway, I’m really looking forward to going to Germany”.

Maxime Renaux – P8

“Tough weekend here at my home GP. Two average, or actually for me ‘bad’ motos, starting with a crash in the first race because another rider didn’t brake. Then I had to stop because I had a bent wheel, so I had to put it straight, and then that moto was just a struggle. Second moto, I had a bad start and couldn’t find my rhythm or my flow on the track, so just a tough day for me.”

Ben Watson – P9

“I had a really good feeling in practice yesterday, but I crashed in Quali and that gave me a difficult gate for today. But I rode two solid motos; it was nothing special but it was too solid motos so we are going in the right direction. The track was really technical, which is how I like it, and it provided really good racing.“

2022 MXGP of France Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 25 22 47 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 22 20 42 3 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 9 25 34 4 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 16 18 34 5 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 14 16 30 6 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 20 9 29 7 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 15 13 28 8 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 12 15 27 9 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 13 12 25 10 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 10 14 24 11 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 11 10 21 12 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 18 0 18 13 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 8 8 16 14 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 5 7 12 15 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 0 11 11 16 Monticelli, Ivo ITA HON 3 6 9 17 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 7 0 7 18 Lapucci, Nicholas ITA FAN 1 5 6 19 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 6 0 6 20 Charlier, Christophe FRA YAM 0 4 4 21 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM 2 2 4 22 Sihvonen, Miro FIN HON 4 0 4 23 Koch, Tom GER KTM 0 3 3 24 Tropepe, Giuseppe ITA HUS 0 1 1

MXGP Standings (France, Top 20)

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 438 2 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 365 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 339 4 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 332 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 306 6 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 272 7 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 243 8 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 220 9 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 217 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 200 11 Forato, A. ITA GAS 172 12 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 162 13 Evans, M. AUS HON 147 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 144 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 132 16 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 128 17 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 109 18 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 73 19 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 71 20 Guadagnini, M. ITA GAS 52

MX2 Race 1

In the opening MX2 race of the day, the Fox Holeshot went to Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder though F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo moved swiftly into the lead. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle was right there in third as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant was buried at the back of the field after problems in the start.

Vialle then got himself into second by lap two and then took just another lap before he was able to get around Horgmo for the lead. But he wasn’t able to run away with it as Horgmo, Längenfelder and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts were right there behind him, as the four riders battled intensely for the win.

As Horgmo and Längenfelder continued to challenge each other, Geerts was able to benefit from this as he got around both and went from fourth to second within a few moments.

Further down the order, Benistant was able to get himself into 10th, as Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz rider Stephen Rubini passed Hitachi KTM Fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting for fifth. It’s where he ultimately finished the race.

As Geerts looked to close in on Vialle, he crashed but managed to pick himself up quickly without losing any positions though this allowed Vialle to open up a steady gap. But again, Geerts was on a charge and was able to take some time out of Vialle but could not get close enough by the chequered flag.

In the end, Vialle won the race ahead of Geerts, Längenfelder, Horgmo and Rubini.

MX2 Race 2

In the second heat, the Fox Holeshot went to Vialle, but Benistant was able to find his way into the lead immediately as JM Honda Racing’s Petr Polak followed ahead of Horgmo and Guillen Farres.

Geerts was able to find his way into third early on as Gifting crashed out of seventh place and Längenfelder parked Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup for eighth. Horgmo dropped back on the opening lap but was ready to fight back as he got around SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Andrea Adamo for sixth.

Rubini was running well inside the top five during the first couple of laps before crashing and dropping back to outside the top 20.

Benistant was looking comfortable in the lead as Geerts found his way up to second with a couple of fastest laps of the race, while Vialle dropped to third. Vialle then crashed and lost grip on the leaders, as it became a two-man show at the front with two teammates battling each other for the win.

Diga Procross KTM Racing’s Liam Everts was also looking solid in the opening stages before dropping three spots within a lap as Horgmo, Adamo and Längenfelder went by.

Despite his best efforts, Geerts could not find his opportunity to make a pass on Benistant who was being urged on by his home crowd. After numerous attempts, Benistant was able to keep Geerts at bay and secure the race win. Geerts was second ahead of Vialle, Horgmo and Längenfelder.

A win and a third gave Vialle the overall victory, while Geerts was forced to settle for second with a consistent 2-2 result ahead of Benistant who celebrated on the third step of the podium.

As it stands, Vialle is now 11 points ahead of Geerts in the championship standings with Längenfelder down in third.

Tom Vialle – P1

“It was really amazing. The weekend was good, yesterday was pretty tough in the qualifying race and I had seventh position for today. For the start I was pretty safe because the inside was quite good. In the first race I was struggling a little bit, I wasn’t riding fully like myself but I could hear the public and they pushed me a lot to win the first race. And then in the second race, Thibault, Jago and me were pushing quite hard and I had a small crash, so I knew straight away that, that was done because we were riding really fast and I couldn’t catch them again. I didn’t know that I won the GP, but I was really happy when I found out”.

Jago Geerts – P2

“I am quite happy with today, especially after yesterday’s crash; I was not even sure I could ride. The physio did a really good and I managed two times second. It was quite difficult off the start, I was really far outside, but I managed to take two pretty good starts and finished two times second. Overall it was a good day and I will now focus on taking points back in the championship next weekend in Germany.”

Thibault Benistant – P3

“It was a little bit tough in the first one with the small issue in the first corner, so I started completely last and had to fight really hard to come back. But I pushed until the end because I knew it was a good race, everything is possible. I just gave everything and in the second race I really wanted to make it up to the fans and prove a little bit myself. I was just riding really free and I was feeling good. I pushed and I was able to take the win”.

Kevin Horgmo – P4

“It was nice to lead again; I was second at the start and could make the pass already at the next turn to lead for three laps, but then I made a couple of mistakes with line-choice and dropped back to fourth. Once I settled again I put in some solid laps and was happy with my speed. I made another good start behind Vialle in the second race but I messed up in the first few turns and dropped back to eighth. I put in some really good laps to come back to fourth; I came close to Vialle and would have been on the podium if I could have passed him. Still, fourth overall was good so I can be satisfied; that was one of my best races this year. The bike was working really well in the tricky conditions; there were a lot of lines out there so it was possible to make a difference if you wanted it enough.“

Simon Langenfelder – P5

“I was really happy with my riding today, even after such a bad start in that second moto. I was fifth overall and just two points away from the podium. If I could have just passed one more rider then I could have had a shot at the podium, but it was tough to pass out there. It was the same for everyone though. I took a good number of points again today. I am looking forward to my home race.”

MX2 Overall France Round 10

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 20 45 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 22 22 44 3 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 13 25 38 4 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 18 18 36 5 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 20 16 36 6 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 15 14 29 7 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 11 15 26 8 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 10 13 23 9 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 12 10 22 10 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 9 12 21 11 Karssemakers, Kay NED KTM 7 11 18 12 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 16 0 16 13 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 14 1 15 14 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 5 7 12 15 Polak, Petr CZE HON 0 9 9 16 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 3 6 9 17 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 4 5 9 18 Goupillon, Pierre FRA KTM 0 8 8 19 Farres, Guillem ESP KTM 8 0 8 20 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 6 0 6 21 Olsson, Filip SWE HUS 0 4 4 22 Lambillon, Florent BEL SUZ 1 3 4 23 Werlé, Dorian FRA KTM 2 2 4

MX2 Standings (France – Top 20)