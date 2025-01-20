Segway Super Villain SX20T

Segway Powersports have announced a major milestone, with production of their 100,000th off-road vehicle (ORV), marking the brand’s remarkable growth in the global off-road market.

Segway Powersports has also launched mass production of its flagship model, the Super Villain SX20T, signalling a new chapter in the company’s history.

In four years since its debut in 2020, Segway Powersports has reached 100,000 vehicles produced, setting an industry-leading growth record.

The Australian market, renowned for its demanding off-road conditions, has proven the ideal match for the innovation and reliability that Segway Powersports vehicles bring to the table.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the roll-off of our 100,000th ORV and the introduction of the Super Villain SX20T into mass production. This marks a significant step in our journey to reshape the off-road industry. Our mission is to meet the evolving needs of our customers while driving forward with advanced technology and unmatched performance.”

Introducing the Super Villain SX20T

Key features include a 2.0T turbocharged engine with a commanding 235 horsepower for unparalleled performance, alongside a 7AT Transmission System, ensuring smooth power delivery, stability, and safety.

The futuristic design aims to sets a new benchmark in the 200+ horsepower performance segment, and the Super Villain SX20T is designed to give Australian off-road enthusiasts an exhilarating experience, combining power with advanced safety and style.

