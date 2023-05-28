EOFY TAX TIME SAVINGS!
The end of the financial year is here, and this is your chance to take advantage of some great offers for tax time savings across our Segway Powersports Range! Choose between:
A low rate 5.99% PA* finance offer, or up to $2,000* worth of free accessories.
Our work-ready Snarler ATV Range, Fugleman UTV Range, and Villain SSV Range are not your average off-road vehicles – they’re rugged, durable and are ready to work hard on the farm, or traverse Australia’s vast land.
Whether you’re in the market for a farm-ready ATV, a powerful UTV workhorse, or a high performing SSV, we’ve got you covered. With our class-leading and cutting-edge technology, and high-specification components, the Segway Powersports range is built to perform and handle Australia’s harsh conditions.
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to get your hands on the latest Segway Powersport machines – from the fastest growing ATV, UTV & SSV powersports brand in Australia – with these great EOFY tax time offers before it’s too late.
Offer ends 30th June 2023, or whilst stocks last.
INSTANT ASSET WRITE OFF ONLY HAS 5 WEEKS LEFT!
Take advantage of the instant asset tax write off*
Is the $150k Instant Asset Tax Write-Off scheme still available?
Yes. However, there are only five (5) weeks left so businesses should act fast to avoid missing out. Assets must be installed, and ready for use by 30 June 2023.
What does the $150k scheme allow?
The current scheme allows eligible businesses with an annual turnover of less than $5 billion to immediately deduct the full cost of eligible assets of up to $150,000.
Can customers use finance?
Yes, customers may be eligible to use finance to purchase the equipment and still claim the instant asset tax write-off.
*Please speak to your accountant or visit the link below to determine eligibility and suitability.
SNARLER ATV
Get $500 of free accessories on the Snarler ATV Range
Purchase any Snarler ATV model before the EOFY, and you’ll receive $500 worth of free accessories to put towards your work activities or offroad adventures.
Our Snarler ATV Range is known for its rugged design and advanced technology. With its powerful engine, advanced suspension system, and durable construction, the Snarler ATV is the ultimate off-road machine that comes work-ready and perfect for the farm.
Don’t wait – take advantage of this incredible offer now before it’s too late. Visit our website to view our Snarler ATV range and get $500 worth of free accessories!
FUGLEMAN UTV
Get $1,000 of free accessories on the Fugleman UTV Range
Purchase any Fugleman UTV model before the EOFY, and you’ll receive $1,000 of free accessories!
Our Fugleman UTV Range is known for its exceptional performance, advanced technology, and rugged design. With its superior handling, advanced suspension system, and powerful engine, the Fugleman UTV is the ultimate machine for navigating rough terrain on the farm. Whether you’re hauling heavy loads, towing equipment, or simply need a reliable vehicle for getting around, the Fugleman UTV has you covered.
Don’t miss out on this amazing offer – take advantage before the EOFY is over. Visit our website to view our Fugleman UTV range and see how it can take your farming operations to the next level.
VILLAIN SSV
Get $2,000 of free accessories on the Villain SSV Range
The Villain 1000 from Segway Powersports is the ultimate off-road vehicle for adrenaline seekers and thrill-seekers alike. For a strictly limited time, Segway Powersports is giving you $2,000 of free accessories across the Villain 1000 SX10 & SX10W range!
This high-performance, and high-tech machine is designed for maximum adventure and fun, delivering exhilarating power and speed to tackle any terrain with ease. Whether you’re tearing up the dirt, exploring the backwoods, or traversing the sand dunes, the Villain 1000 is the perfect vehicle to take your riding experience to the next level.
SMART PHONE COMPATIBILITY
Standard on all Segway Powersports models, the Telematics BOX (T-BOX) is a connected-vehicle-standard terminal that delivers multiple online applications including vehicle remote monitoring, remote control, safety monitoring, and warning via 4G, Bluetooth, and CAN communication. You can access real-time vehicle data through the Smart Commanding System (SCS). This intelligent interaction with your Segway Powersport vehicle provides industry-leading safety and leads you to epic places to ride!
Segway Powersports EOFY Offer Terms & Conditions:
Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 26/5/2023 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 5.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The campaign is offered in Australia only, and not New Zealand. The offer is available on consumer applications only and not available with any other special offers. The campaign starts on the 26th May 2023 and ends on the 30th June 2023. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee will apply. Offer available across the Segway Powersports range of Snarler AT6 models, Fugleman UTV models, and Villain SSV models, in all colourways and variants. Applications must be approved and delivered before 30th June 2023 (stock must be available for delivery by this date).
Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Segway Powersports reserves the right to vary colours, specifications and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing. From 11th October 2021 all Segway Snarler ATV’s sold in Australia will have a compliant QuadBar Operator Protection Device (OPD) fitted by the dealer at point of sale included in RRP. *RRP Pricing does not include any registration costs and some rural areas may incur additional freight surcharge.