Accessorise Your Ride!
Get up to $2,000 worth of accessories
Upgrade your ride with Segway Powersports!
From October 20th to December 31st, 2023, we’re offering up to $2,000 retail value of bonus accessories when you purchase from selected models across the Segway Powersports range!
Our farm-ready class-leading models are designed & engineered to conquer the toughest terrains and take your farming operations or recreational activities to new heights.
With Segway Powersports, capability and adventure go hand in hand. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your ride and experience the best – it all starts right here!
Snarler AT6 Range
The Snarler AT6 range is your ultimate, purpose-built farming companion, and now, you can get $500 worth of free accessories when you purchase any Snarler AT6!
Whether you’re navigating rugged terrains, transporting equipment, or tending to your fields, the Snarler AT6 is your trusted workhorse, ensuring you’re well-prepared for every challenge. Discover the perfect balance of power and versatility with the AT6 Snarler range.
Model shown: Snarler AT6 S Full Spec – Innovative Grey/Red
Chat to your Segway Powersports dealership about adding your accessories
Fugleman UT10 E & UT10 X
Searching for a powerful and lightweight side-by-side that will help you get more done around the farm? Then the class-leading Fugleman UTV is exactly what you need. Engineered to lighten your load and make it easy to get around your property, these robust side-by-sides combine good old-fashioned grit with modern tech, creating the ultimate farm-friendly vehicle.
Purchase a UT10 E or UT10 X and receive $1,000 worth of bonus accessories!
Model shown: Fugleman UT10 X – TRUETIMBER® Prairie Camo
Chat to your Segway Powersports dealership about adding your accessories!
Villain SSV Range
Dominate the trails and take on the roughest terrain with the Villain SSV range – the ultimate Sport SXS from Segway Powersports.
Boasting an astonishing 105 horsepower and a staggering 93.5 Nm of earth-shaking torque, the Villain SSV range is primed to catapult you ahead of your riding buddies and get the adrenaline pumping at every turn.
Purchase any Villain 1000 SSV and receive $2,000 worth of bonus accessories!
Model shown: Villain SX10 X – Electric White/Tensive Orange
Chat to your Segway Powersports dealership about adding your accessories!
ACCESSORIES
Enhance your Segway Powersports adventure with a variety of top-notch accessories available for Snarler, Fugleman, and Villain models.
Our lineup includes essentials like windshields, doors for added security, premium speakers, roomy storage boxes, secure cargo nets, sturdy bumper/nudge bars, robust skid plates, flare kits, front/rear racks, and much more!
These accessories are designed to elevate your ride, whether you’re exploring the farm, tackling off-road trails, or embarking on your recreational adventures.
Tailor your experience and conquer any challenge with Segway Powersports’ versatile accessory options.
Segway Powersports Accessories Promotion – Terms and Conditions
Promotion Name: Segway Powersports Accessories Promotion
Promotion Period: October 20th to December 31st, 2023
Eligibility: This promotion is open to residents of Australia only.
Promotion Details:
1. The promotion is valid for the following Segway Powersports products: Snarler AT6 range (AT6 S – EPS, AT6 S – QuadPro/Full Spec, AT6 L – EPS, AT6 L – QuadPro/Full Spec), Fugleman UT10 E and Fugleman UT10 X only, and Villain SSV (SX10 E, SX10 X, and SX10 Wide)
2. Customers who purchase an ATV from the Snarler AT6 range will receive $500 retail value worth of bonus accessories.
3. Customers who purchase a Fugleman UT10 E or Fugleman UT10 X will receive $1,000 retail value worth of bonus accessories.
4. Customers who purchase an SSV from the Villain range will receive $2,000 retail value worth of bonus accessories.
5. The promotion excludes the following products: AT5 range, UT10 Rugged, and UT10 Crew range.
How to Participate:
To participate, customers must make a qualifying purchase of the specified Segway Powersports products during the promotion period.
Customers are encouraged to consult with their authorised Segway Powersports dealer regarding available accessory options.
Accessories must be selected and discussed directly with the authorised Segway Powersports dealer from whom the qualifying product was purchased.
General Terms:
This promotion is subject to availability and while supplies last.
The bonus accessories are not transferable or exchangeable for cash.
Segway Powersports reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any time without prior notice.
Participants in this promotion must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
Segway Powersports and its authorised dealers are not responsible for any additional costs incurred by participants.
Accessories will be supplied as a whole, and will not come fitted to the vehicle. This promotion excludes the fitment of any accessories.
Contact Information:
If you have any questions or require further information about this promotion, please contact your dealership.