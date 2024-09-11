MEGA SALE
SAVINGS ACROSS THE RANGE
Get ready Australia! Our Mega Sale is here with serious savings on our tough, farm-ready Segway Powersport Vehicles. From September 10th to October 31st, 2024, you can save up to $3000* off the RRP. Don’t miss out on getting the gear you need to tackle the toughest jobs around the farm.
AT5 & AT6 | CLASS LEADING ATV
FROM $8,990 RRP
We’re excited to announce our exclusive promotion on the AT5 & AT6 range! The King of the lightweight ATV class just got an incredible limited-time price. We are offering the following savings on the recommended retail price:
AT5 RANGE | SAVE $600*
AT5 S Rugged: Was $9,590, Now $8,990
AT5 S – EPS: Was $10,490, Now $9,890
AT5 S – Quad Pro: Was $10,990, Now $10,390
L – EPS: Was $10,990, Now $10,390
AT5 L – Quad Pro: Was $11,490, Now $10,890
SNARLER AT6 RANGE | SAVE $1,000*
AT6 S – EPS: Was $12,990, Now $11,990
AT6 S – Full Spec: Was $14,390, Now $13,390
AT6 L – EPS: Was $13,590, Now $12,590
AT6 L – Full Spec: Was $14,990, Now $13,990
FUGLEMAN UTV | FARM READY
GET UP TO $2,000 OFF FUGLEMAN
Unlock unbeatable savings on the Fugleman UT10 range. Get more done around the farm and save money while you do it. With industry-leading power, towing capacity, and advanced safety features designed specifically for farm use, our 1000cc UTVs redefine agricultural utility.
FUGLEMAN UT10 RANGE | SAVE UP TO $2,000*
UT10 – Rugged EPS: Was $19,990, Now $19,490 + Free Roof and Tow Pack
UT10 – E: Was $24,990, Now $22,990
UT10 – X: Was $26,990, Now $24,990
VILLAIN SSV | ADRENALINE ON WHEELS
GET $3,000 OFF THE SPORT SXS
Dominate the trails and take on the roughest terrain with the Villain SSV range – the ultimate Sport SXS from Segway Powersports. With extreme performance air shocks and a lightweight HC steel frame, the Villain SSV range was the natural choice for DirtWheels Magazine’s “New UTV of the Year.”
MY22 & MY23 Villain SX10 RANGE | SAVE $3,000*
SX10 – E: Was $27,990, Now $24,990
SX10 – X: Was $29,990, Now $26,990
SX10 – Wide: Was $31,290, Now $28,290
*Segway Powersports Mega Sale – Terms and Conditions
Promotion Name: Segway Powersports Mega Sale Promotion
Promotion Period: September 10th to October 31st, 2024
Eligibility: This promotion is open to residents of Australia only.
Promotion Details:
Offer is valid on MY24 and earlier models.
- Customers who purchase an ATV from the AT5 range will recieve $600 off the RRP.
- Customers who purchase an ATV from the Snarler AT6 range will receive $1,000 off the RRP.
- Customers who purchase a Fugleman UT10 – E or a Fuglemen UT10 – X, will receive $2,000 off the RRP. Excludes UT10 Crew range.
- Customers who purchase a Fugleman UT10 – Rugged EPS will receive both $500 off the RRP and an additional Roof and Tow pack free of charge. This excludes fitment costs.
- Customers who purchase a Villain SX10 E, SX10 X, or SX10 Wide will receive $3,000 off the RRP.
How to Participate:
To participate, customers must make a qualifying purchase of the specified Segway Powersports products during the promotion period.
General Terms:
- This promotion will end at close of business on October 31st 2024
- This offer is not available in conjunction with any other offer
- Offers are non-transferable, and cannot be exchanged for cash or other discounts
- Fitment costs for accessories are not included in the final price
- This promotion is subject to availability and while stocks last.
- Segway Powersports Australia reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any time without prior notice.
- Participants in this promotion must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
- Segway Powersports Australia and its authorised dealers are not responsible for any additional costs incurred by participants.
Contact Information:
If you have any questions or require further information about this promotion, please contact your dealership, or visit segwaypowersports.com.au.