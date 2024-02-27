SNARLER AT6 | CLASS LEADING ATV

GET UP TO $1,000 inc. GST OFF MY23 AT6S OR AT6L

We’re excited to announce our exclusive promotion on the Snarler AT6S and AT6L models, starting February 27th and running through March 31st! For a limited time only, you can save $1,000 inc. GST across MY23 AT6S and AT6L range. Designed to be the best-in-class ATVs for the farm, these models boast unmatched power, versatility, and safety features. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your farm equipment and save big! Visit our website or contact us today to learn more and take advantage of this incredible offer.

Superior Power: Experience unmatched performance with the Snarler AT6S and AT6L models, equipped with a robust 570cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering exceptional torque for tackling any terrain on the farm.

Versatile Payload Capacity: With a generous payload capacity of up to 195kg for the AT6S and 270kg for the AT6L, these models are built to handle heavy loads and equipment, making them indispensable for farm work.

Advanced Safety Features: Rest assured with the advanced safety systems integrated into the Snarler AT6S and AT6L, providing peace of mind for you and your crew as you navigate through challenging environments.

Durability and Reliability: Built tough to withstand the rigours of farm life, the Snarler AT6S and AT6L are engineered for durability and reliability, ensuring they can handle whatever tasks you throw their way.

Unmatched Utility: From hauling equipment to traversing rough terrain, the Snarler AT6S and AT6L offer unparalleled utility, making them indispensable tools for maximising productivity on the farm.

AT6 S – EPS: Was $12,990, Now $11,990

AT6 S – Full Spec: Was $14,390, Now $13,390

AT6 L – EPS: Was $13,590, Now $12,590

AT6 L – Full Spec: Was $14,990, Now $13,990