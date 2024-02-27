SNARLER AT6 | CLASS LEADING ATV
GET UP TO $1,000 inc. GST OFF MY23 AT6S OR AT6L
We’re excited to announce our exclusive promotion on the Snarler AT6S and AT6L models, starting February 27th and running through March 31st! For a limited time only, you can save $1,000 inc. GST across MY23 AT6S and AT6L range. Designed to be the best-in-class ATVs for the farm, these models boast unmatched power, versatility, and safety features. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your farm equipment and save big! Visit our website or contact us today to learn more and take advantage of this incredible offer.
Superior Power: Experience unmatched performance with the Snarler AT6S and AT6L models, equipped with a robust 570cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering exceptional torque for tackling any terrain on the farm.
Versatile Payload Capacity: With a generous payload capacity of up to 195kg for the AT6S and 270kg for the AT6L, these models are built to handle heavy loads and equipment, making them indispensable for farm work.
Advanced Safety Features: Rest assured with the advanced safety systems integrated into the Snarler AT6S and AT6L, providing peace of mind for you and your crew as you navigate through challenging environments.
Durability and Reliability: Built tough to withstand the rigours of farm life, the Snarler AT6S and AT6L are engineered for durability and reliability, ensuring they can handle whatever tasks you throw their way.
Unmatched Utility: From hauling equipment to traversing rough terrain, the Snarler AT6S and AT6L offer unparalleled utility, making them indispensable tools for maximising productivity on the farm.
SNARLER AT6 RANGE | SAVE $1,000 inc. GST
AT6 S – EPS: Was $12,990, Now $11,990
AT6 S – Full Spec: Was $14,390, Now $13,390
AT6 L – EPS: Was $13,590, Now $12,590
AT6 L – Full Spec: Was $14,990, Now $13,990
FUGLEMAN UT10 | INDUSTRY LEADER
GET UP TO $2,000 inc. GST OFF FUGLEMAN UT10 E OR UT10 X
Unlock unbeatable savings on the MY23 Fugleman UT10 E and X models tailored for farming needs! Save $2,000 inc. GST across both models from February 27th to March 31st. With industry-leading power, towing capacity, and advanced safety features designed specifically for farm use, these UTVs redefine agricultural utility. Upgrade now and seize the savings!
Industry-Leading Power:
Experience unmatched performance with a max 105HP and 93.5N·m of torque, perfect for tackling any farming task.
Advanced Safety Technology:
Stay protected with the Segway Powersports T-Box, providing real-time vehicle data and an SOS emergency contact feature for peace of mind on the farm.
Exceptional Utility:
With towing capability up to 2,500 lb (1,134kg) and a payload capacity of 1,500 lb (680 kg), the Fugleman UT10 E and X models are designed to handle heavy loads with ease, making them indispensable tools for agricultural operations.
FUGLEMAN UT10 RANGE | SAVE $2,000 inc. GST
UT10 E: Was $24,990, Now $22,990
UT10 X: Was $26,990, Now $24,990
ACCESSORIES
Enhance your Segway Powersports adventure with a variety of top-notch accessories available for Snarler, Fugleman, and Villain models. Our lineup includes essentials like windshields, doors for added security, premium speakers, roomy storage boxes, secure cargo nets, sturdy bumper/nudge bars, robust skid plates, flare kits, front/rear racks, and much more!
These accessories are designed to elevate your ride, whether you’re exploring the farm, tackling off-road trails, or embarking on your recreational adventures. Tailor your experience and conquer any challenge with Segway Powersports’ versatile accessory options.
Segway Powersports MY23 Runout Promotion – Terms and Conditions
Promotion Name: Segway Powersports MY23 Runout Promotion
Promotion Period: February 27th to March 31st, 2024
Eligibility: This promotion is open to residents of Australia only.
Promotion Details:
1. The promotion is valid for the following Segway Powersports products: MY23 Snarler AT6 range (AT6 S – EPS, AT6 S – Full Spec, AT6 L – EPS, AT6 L – Full Spec), Fugleman UT10 E and Fugleman UT10 X only.
2. Customers who purchase an ATV from the Snarler AT6 range will receive $1,000 inc. GST off the RRP.
3. Customers who purchase a Fugleman UT10 E or Fugleman UT10 X will receive $2,000 inc. GST off the RRP.
4. The promotion excludes the following products: AT5 range, UT10 Rugged, UT10 Crew range.
5. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.
How to Participate:
To participate, customers must make a qualifying purchase of the specified Segway Powersports products during the promotion period.
General Terms:
This promotion is subject to availability and while supplies last.
Segway Powersports reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any time without prior notice.
Participants in this promotion must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
Segway Powersports and its authorised dealers are not responsible for any additional costs incurred by participants.
Contact Information:
If you have any questions or require further information about this promotion, please contact your dealership.