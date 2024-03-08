Ride Now, Pay Later!
We know the unique challenges faced by Australian farmers, from navigating vast terrains to managing demanding schedules and workloads. That’s why Segway Powersports ATVs and UTVs have been engineered specifically with the needs of Australian farmers in mind.
With our “Ride Now Pay Later” initiative, you can get straight to work on a Segway Powersports vehicle today and experience class leading power, safety and technology, all while enjoying the convenience of 90 days deferred payments*.
From the “King of the Lightweight” AT5, to the farm-focused AT6 and the extremely versatile UT10, Segway Powersports offers a complete lineup tailored to meet the diverse needs of farmers, ensuring efficiency and reliability in every task.
Here’s what you need to know:
👉 Ride Now: Choose the Segway Powersport unit you want.
👉 Pay Later: Enjoy the freedom of 90 days deferred repayments.
👉 For Aussie Farms: Segway Powersport Vehicles are engineered to work alongside you through anything.
‘Ride Now Pay Later’ Terms & Conditions:
*Terms and conditions apply. This offer is a 90 Day deferred payment option (interest will still accrue during this period). The offer is only available from 1/03/2024 to 31/05/024 exclusively through Urban Motor Finance for new motorbikes where finance is arranged through Rate Chaser Pty Ltd ABN 74 620 379 535, Corporate Credit Representative number 518041 of My Local Broker Pty Ltd, Australian Credit License 481374. In association with Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ABN 58 165 692 017, Australian Credit License 483180. Credit provided by Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 (Australian Credit License 388133). Approved applicants only (not available to fleet, government or rental buyers). Lending criteria apply. Fees, charges and interest payable. Subject to term and loan amount limits. For full details on this offer visit https://segwaypowersports.com.au/.