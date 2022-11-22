Summer Sale Now On!
Fear No Place with the Segway Powersports feature-packed, and technologically advanced Quad Bike, SSV, and UTV range!
To celebrate the coming of the warm Summer months ahead, Segway Powersports is giving you the chance to get a low 4.99% PA** comparison rate when you purchase any Quad Bike, SSV or UTV across the entire range!
IN THE SPOTLIGHT:
VILLAIN 1000
Feature-Packed with Advanced Technology
Extreme performance combined with modern, aerodynamic design. Like something out of a Bond movie, the Villain boasts aggressive power & style thanks to its advanced engine, customisable ride settings and villainous looks.
Equipped with remote reservoirs of both front and rear shocks, adjustable dual speed compression and rebound that can adapt to any terrain and driving style, the Villain is the ideal machine whether you’re into paddock transport, dune sprints or beach racing.
Segway Villain SX10 has a 1000cc, parallel twin cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine delivering a max 105HP and 93.5N·m of torque. The EPS can be switched on-the-fly to one of three settings. With standard, comfort and sport settings selectable through the app, the ride is customisable for different drivers, terrain and road conditions.
The Villain SX10 SSV range comes in the following colours:
Electric White & Red
Bold Black & Green
The SX10 WX (Wide Deluxe model) comes with 30″ tyres and is 8″ wider than the SX10.
For a full list of specs & pricing, visit the link below.
SMARTPHONE COMPATIBILITY
Standard on all Segway Powersports models in Australia, the Telematics BOX (T-BOX) is a connected-vehicle-standard terminal that delivers multiple online applications including vehicle remote monitoring, remote control, safety monitoring and warning via 4G, Bluetooth and CAN communication. You can access real-time data of your vehicle through the Smart Commanding System (SCS). This intelligent interaction with your Segway Powersport vehicle provides industry leading safety and leads you to epic places to ride!
ACCESSORIES
Segway Powersports offer an extensive range of genuine accessories for the Snarler, Villain, and Fugleman range, including doors, winches, front bars, racks, storage containers, windshields, fenders, and much more!
To apply for finance, follow the link below and fill in your details. A friendly team member from Segway Powersports will be in touch to discuss your finance options.
*Low Rate Finance Offer Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 17th November 2022 and ends on 21st December 2022. The 4.99% PA comparison finance rate offer applies to the Segway Powersports range including the Snarler AT6S & AT6L (in all variants), Villain SX10, SX10W (in all variants), and the Fugleman UT10E & UT10X (in all variants). Applies to new vehicles in-stock only, and excludes used or demonstration units. T&C’s for financing are below. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer.
NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Segway Powersports reserves the right to vary colours, specifications and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing
*4.99% PA Comparison Rate Terms & Conditions
Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 14th November 2022 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 4.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The campaign is offered in Australia only, and not New Zealand. The campaign starts on 17th November 2022 and ends on the 21st December 2022. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee will apply. Offer available across the Segway Powersports range including the Snarler AT6S & AT6L (in all variants), Villain SX10, SX10W (in all variants), and the Fugleman UT10E & UT10X (in all variants). Applications must be approved and delivered before 21st December 2022 (stock must be available for delivery by this date).