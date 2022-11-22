IN THE SPOTLIGHT:

VILLAIN 1000

Feature-Packed with Advanced Technology

Extreme performance combined with modern, aerodynamic design. Like something out of a Bond movie, the Villain boasts aggressive power & style thanks to its advanced engine, customisable ride settings and villainous looks.

Equipped with remote reservoirs of both front and rear shocks, adjustable dual speed compression and rebound that can adapt to any terrain and driving style, the Villain is the ideal machine whether you’re into paddock transport, dune sprints or beach racing.

Segway Villain SX10 has a 1000cc, parallel twin cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine delivering a max 105HP and 93.5N·m of torque. The EPS can be switched on-the-fly to one of three settings. With standard, comfort and sport settings selectable through the app, the ride is customisable for different drivers, terrain and road conditions.

The Villain SX10 SSV range comes in the following colours:

Electric White & Red

Bold Black & Green

The SX10 WX (Wide Deluxe model) comes with 30″ tyres and is 8″ wider than the SX10.

For a full list of specs & pricing, visit the link below.