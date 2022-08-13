Low Rate Finance Offer on the Villain 1000!
Fear No Place with Segway Powersports feature-packed Villain 1000. To celebrate the successful release of the Segway Powersports SSV Villain range into Australia, we have a great low rate finance offer on the powerful, and game-changing Villain SX10 range!
In addition to the Government’s instant asset tax write off incentive, when you purchase a Villain SX10 (in any variant) between 10th August and 30th September 2022, you can finance your new SSV unit with a low 3.99% PA** comparison rate!
Feature-Packed with Advanced Technology
Extreme performance combined with modern, aerodynamic design. Like something out of a Bond movie, the Villain boasts aggressive power & style thanks to its advanced engine, customisable ride settings and villainous looks. Equipped with remote reservoirs of both front and rear shocks, adjustable dual speed compression and rebound that can adapt to any terrain and driving style, the Villain is the ideal machine whether you’re into paddock transport, dune sprints or beach racing.
Segway Villain SX10 has a 1000cc, parallel twin cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine delivering a max 105HP and 93.5N·m of torque. The EPS can be switched on-the-fly to one of three settings. With standard, comfort and sport settings selectable through the app, the ride is customisable for different drivers, terrain and road conditions.
The Villain SX10 SSV range comes in the following colours:
Electric White & Red
Bold Black & Green
The SX10 WX (Wide Deluxe model) comes with 30″ tyres and is 8″ wider than the SX10.
For a full list of specs & pricing, visit the link below.
SMARTPHONE COMPATIBILITY
Standard on all Segway Powersports models in Australia, the Telematics BOX (T-BOX) is a connected-vehicle-standard terminal that delivers multiple online applications including vehicle remote monitoring, remote control, safety monitoring and warning via 4G, Bluetooth and CAN communication. You can access real-time data of your vehicle through the Smart Commanding System (SCS). This intelligent interaction with your Segway Powersport vehicle provides industry leading safety and leads you to epic places to ride!
3.99% PA** COMPARISON RATE
*Low Rate Finance Offer Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 10th August 2022 and ends on 30th September 2022. Applies to the Segway Powersports VILLAIN range only (SX10, SX10W, in all colours). Applies to new vehicles only, and excludes used or demonstration units. The 3.99% PA comparison finance rate offer is available on the purchase of a new Villain SX10 & SX10W. T&C’s for financing are below. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes the Snarler Quad range.
NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Segway Powersports reserves the right to vary colours, specifications and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing
*3.99% PA Comparison Rate Terms & Conditions
Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 10th August 2022 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 3.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The campaign is offered in Australia only, and not New Zealand. The campaign starts on 10th August 2022 and ends on the 30th September 2022. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee will apply. Offer available across the Segway Powersports SSV (Villain) range models only. Applications must be approved and delivered before 30th September 2022 (stock must be available for delivery by this date).