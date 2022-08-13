*Low Rate Finance Offer Terms & Conditions

Promotion starts on 10th August 2022 and ends on 30th September 2022. Applies to the Segway Powersports VILLAIN range only (SX10, SX10W, in all colours). Applies to new vehicles only, and excludes used or demonstration units. The 3.99% PA comparison finance rate offer is available on the purchase of a new Villain SX10 & SX10W. T&C’s for financing are below. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes the Snarler Quad range.

NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Segway Powersports reserves the right to vary colours, specifications and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing

*3.99% PA Comparison Rate Terms & Conditions

Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 10th August 2022 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 3.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The campaign is offered in Australia only, and not New Zealand. The campaign starts on 10th August 2022 and ends on the 30th September 2022. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee will apply. Offer available across the Segway Powersports SSV (Villain) range models only. Applications must be approved and delivered before 30th September 2022 (stock must be available for delivery by this date).