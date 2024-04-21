END OF FINANCIAL YEAR SALE
SAVINGS ACROSS THE RANGE
Get ready Australia, as we announce huge savings across our class-leading range for our EOFY promotion! Starting April 18th and running through to June 30th, 2024, we are offering up to $2,000* off the RRP of your favourite Segway Powersport Vehicles!
SNARLER | CLASS LEADING ATV
FROM $8,990 RRP
We’re excited to announce our exclusive promotion on the Snarler AT5 S – Rugged and AT6 models! The King of the lightweight ATV class just got a incredible limited-time price. We are offering the following savings on the recommended retail price:
SNARLER AT5 | SAVE $600*
AT5 S – Rugged: Was $9,590, Now $8,990
SNARLER AT6 RANGE | SAVE $1,000*
AT6 S – EPS: Was $12,990, Now $11,990
AT6 S – Full Spec: Was $14,390, Now $13,390
AT6 L – EPS: Was $13,590, Now $12,590
AT6 L – Full Spec: Was $14,990, Now $13,990
FUGLEMAN UTV | FARM READY
GET UP TO $2,000 OFF FUGLEMAN
Unlock unbeatable savings on the Fugleman UT10 range. Get more done around the farm and save money while you do it. With industry-leading power, towing capacity, and advanced safety features designed specifically for farm use, these UTVs redefine agricultural utility. Upgrade now and seize the savings!
FUGLEMAN UT10 RANGE | SAVE UP TO $2,000*
UT10 – Rugged EPS: Was $19,990, Now $19,490 + Free Roof and Tow Pack
UT10 – E: Was $24,990, Now $22,990
UT10 – X: Was $26,990, Now $24,990
VILLAIN SSV | ADRENALINE ON WHEELS
GET UP TO $2,000 OFF THE SPORT SXS
Dominate the trails and take on the roughest terrain with the MY22 & MY23 Villain SSV range – the ultimate Sport SXS from Segway Powersports. With extreme performance air shocks and a lightweight HC steel frame, the Villain SSV range was the natural choice for DirtWheels Magazine’s “New UTV of the Year.”
Claim a Villain with a huge $2,000 cut from the RRP.
Villain SX10 RANGE | SAVE $2,000*
SX10 – E: Was $27,990, Now $25,990
SX10 – X: Was $29,990, Now $27,990
SX10 – Wide: Was $31,290, Now $29,290
*Segway Powersports EOFY – Terms and Conditions
Promotion Name: Segway Powersports EOFY Promotion
Promotion Period: April 18th to June 30th, 2024
Eligibility: This promotion is open to residents of Australia only.
Promotion Details:
1. Customers who purchase a Snarler AT5 S – Rugged will receive $600 off the RRP.
2. Customers who purchase an ATV from the Snarler AT6 range will receive $1,000 off the RRP.
3. Customers who purchase a Fugleman UT10 – E or a Fuglemen UT10 – X, will receive $2,000 off the RRP.
4. Customers who purchase a Fugleman UT10 – Rugged EPS will receive both $500 off the RRP and an additional Roof and Tow pack free of charge. This excludes fitment costs.
5. Customers who purchase a MY22 or MY23 Villain will receive $2,000 off the RRP.
6. This can be used in conjunction with Segway Powersports Australia’s Pay Now Ride Later promotion
How to Participate:
To participate, customers must make a qualifying purchase of the specified Segway Powersports products during the promotion period.
General Terms:
This promotion is subject to availability and while supplies last.
Segway Powersports reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any time without prior notice.
Participants in this promotion must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
Segway Powersports and its authorised dealers are not responsible for any additional costs incurred by participants.
Contact Information:
If you have any questions or require further information about this promotion, please contact your dealership.