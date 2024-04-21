*Segway Powersports EOFY – Terms and Conditions

Promotion Name: Segway Powersports EOFY Promotion

Promotion Period: April 18th to June 30th, 2024

Eligibility: This promotion is open to residents of Australia only.

Promotion Details:

1. Customers who purchase a Snarler AT5 S – Rugged will receive $600 off the RRP.

2. Customers who purchase an ATV from the Snarler AT6 range will receive $1,000 off the RRP.

3. Customers who purchase a Fugleman UT10 – E or a Fuglemen UT10 – X, will receive $2,000 off the RRP.

4. Customers who purchase a Fugleman UT10 – Rugged EPS will receive both $500 off the RRP and an additional Roof and Tow pack free of charge. This excludes fitment costs.

5. Customers who purchase a MY22 or MY23 Villain will receive $2,000 off the RRP.

6. This can be used in conjunction with Segway Powersports Australia’s Pay Now Ride Later promotion

How to Participate:

To participate, customers must make a qualifying purchase of the specified Segway Powersports products during the promotion period.

General Terms:

This promotion is subject to availability and while supplies last.

Segway Powersports reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any time without prior notice.

Participants in this promotion must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

Segway Powersports and its authorised dealers are not responsible for any additional costs incurred by participants.

Contact Information:

If you have any questions or require further information about this promotion, please contact your dealership.