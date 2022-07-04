2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round 4 – Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto
The 2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship rolled into Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto over the weekend, the Spanish venue marking Round Four of the series and the halfway point of the season.
In the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship class, it was a first win for Collin Veijer (AGR Team) in Race 1 before Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) struck back in Race 2
Another career-first winner was Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team) in the Moto2 European Championship, with Aussie Senna Agius claiming a podium position in P3.
In the Hawkers European Talent Cup Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team) was another rider taking a career first win, before doubling up in Race 2 with a second victory for the weekend.
JuniorGP Race 1
JuniorGP action ignited under a cloudy morning at Jerez, with cooler temperatures witnessing a battle between Veijer, Rueda, Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), Syarifuddin Azman (SIC Racing) and David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) as racing kicked off.
In the closing stages, it was Veijer who, after looking continuously strong through the third and fourth sectors, hit the front on the final lap, while Salvador crashed out at Turn 11 chasing him down.
Rueda couldn’t get through and it was Veijer who took his and the Netherlands’ first victory in the class, with Piqueras completing the podium.
Aussie Harrison Voight came home in sixth, just behind Filippo Farioli, with fellow Australian Jacob Roulstone P21.
JuniorGP Race 2
Race 2 was run in the afternoon, showcasing a mighty performance from Rueda, who in the warmer temperatures, cleared off into the distance to win by over eight seconds.
Behind Rueda, David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) bounced back after what was a slightly disappointing Race 1 to cross the line second in Race 2, ahead of David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) and Eddie O’Shea (British Talent Team) was fourth.
However, the podium was then investigated and for exceeding track limits, Alonso was demoted to fourth, promoting Almansa and O’Shea to their first podiums – O’Shea coming from the fifth row of the grid and made up more than five seconds to catch the riders ahead of him.
Harrison Voight finished the second race in P9, while Jacob Roulstone was a DNF.
Harrison Voight – P6/P9
“Overall another positive weekend to learn from, despite the challenging moments we were able to finish in Race 1 with a solid result. Race 2 was difficult, there was lots of passing and sketchy moments battling for second position. In the end I learnt from this situation. It was the craziest race I’ve ever had! Thanks to my team @sic58squadracorsefor always working hard. Two weeks to rewind and comeback fighting stronger in Portimao!”
Rueda now holds the standings lead on 153 points, with David Salvador on 82-points, Angel Piqueras on 81, and Filippo Fariolo on 80. Harrison Voight is 11th on 35-points, with Roulstone still battling for championship points.
JuniorGP Results Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NED
|28:37.996
|2
|JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA
|SPA
|+0.161
|3
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|SPA
|+0.318
|4
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MAL
|+0.442
|5
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|+6.517
|6
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|+6.631
|7
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|+13.165
|8
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|SPA
|+13.267
|9
|NICOLA FABIO CARRARO
|ITA
|+13.373
|10
|NOAH DETTWILER
|SWI
|+13.562
|11
|DAVID ALMANSA
|SPA
|+13.855
|12
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|+16.805
|13
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|+16.849
|14
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|+17.132
|15
|EDWARD O’SHEA
|GBR
|+17.146
|16
|ARBI ADITAMA
|INA
|+28.521
|17
|MARCOS RUDA
|SPA
|+28.548
|18
|PHILLIP TONN
|GER
|+28.757
|19
|ÁLVARO CARPE RUIZ
|SPA
|+28.788
|20
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|+28.893
|21
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|+30.014
|22
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|+30.579
|23
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|+43.253
|24
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|+49.385
|25
|THÉO GOURDON
|FRA
|+1:45.448
JuniorGP Results Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA
|SPA
|28:47.151
|2
|DAVID ALMANSA
|SPA
|+8.705
|3
|EDWARD O’SHEA
|GBR
|+8.728
|4
|DAVID SALVADOR
|SPA
|+8.733
|5
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|+8.993
|6
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|+9.172
|7
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|+9.259
|8
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|SPA
|+9.354
|9
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|+9.506
|10
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MAL
|+9.706
|11
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NED
|+9.940
|12
|NICOLA FABIO CARRARO
|ITA
|+10.071
|13
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|+11.495
|14
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MAL
|+13.921
|15
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|+16.661
|16
|ÁLVARO CARPE RUIZ
|SPA
|+22.680
|17
|KANTA HAMADA
|JPN
|+22.946
|18
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|+23.083
|19
|PHILLIP TONN
|GER
|+23.172
|20
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|+31.328
|21
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|+31.363
|22
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|+41.732
|23
|BEN RICHARD AUSTIN
|GBR
|+1:06.422
|Retired
|…12 JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
JuniorGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA
|ESP
|HONDA
|153
|2
|DAVID SALVADOR
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|82
|3
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|81
|4
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|GAS GAS
|80
|5
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|77
|6
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GAS GAS
|73
|7
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|55
|8
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|49
|9
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|45
|10
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|KTM
|41
|11
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|HONDA
|35
|12
|EDWARD O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|28
|13
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|28
|14
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|27
|15
|NICOLA FABIO CARRARO
|ITA
|KTM
|22
|16
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|18
|17
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|17
|18
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|17
|19
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|20
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|11
|21
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|9
|22
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|6
|23
|SOMA GÖRBE
|HUN
|HONDA
|6
|24
|KANTA HAMADA
|JPN
|KTM
|4
|25
|ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|1
Moto2 European Championship Race
The sole Moto2 ECh encounter wasn’t settled until the very closing stages; a four-rider fight saw Alex Escrig grabbing the holeshot from Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing), his teammate Senna Agius and Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior Team), and it came down to who managed tyres the best.
After mistakes, Tulovic dropped back to fourth but fought back to second ahead of Agius and Cardelus. Meanwhile nobody could catch Escrig, who became the 32nd different winner in the Moto2 ECh, clinching a first win. Tulovic was runner up and Agius took P3.
There was late drama as Mattia Rato (MMR) took out teammate Tommaso Marcon at the final corner on the last lap, while it was Juan Rodriguez (Cuna Campeones) who took top Stock honours.
Tulovic now leads the standings on 135-points, leading Agius on 106, with third-placed Alex Escrig on 99.
Moto2 European Championship Race Results
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|ALEX ESCRIG
|SPA
|29:19.178
|2
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|GER
|+1.543
|3
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|+2.641
|4
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|+2.905
|5
|ALEX TOLEDO
|SPA
|+12.510
|6
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|+12.872
|7
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|SPA
|+13.122
|8
|HÉCTOR GARZÓ
|SPA
|+23.152
|9
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|+31.359
|10
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|SPA
|+43.023
|11
|JUAN RODRIGUEZ
|SPA
|+43.701
|12
|MARCO TAPIA
|SPA
|+51.828
|13
|KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|+56.844
|14
|ALEX RUIZ
|SPA
|+57.352
|15
|NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA
|GER
|+1:08.685
|16
|KEVIN ORGIS
|GER
|+1:12.802
|17
|RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT
|NED
|+1:12.864
|18
|PASQUALE ALFANO
|ITA
|+1:19.850
|19
|THOMAS STRUDWICK
|GBR
|+1:24.933
|20
|FREDDIE HEINRICH
|GER
|+1:25.101
|21
|CHARLES AUBRIE
|FRA
|+1:33.625
|22
|COREY TINKER
|GBR
|+1:37.796
|23
|KYLIAN NESTOLA
|ITA
|+1:46.605
|24
|ZECH DZEGEDE
|USA
|1 Lap
Moto2 European Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Points
|1
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|DEU
|TRIUMPH
|135
|2
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|106
|3
|ALEX ESCRIG
|ESP
|KALEX
|99
|4
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX
|77
|5
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|51
|6
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|41
|7
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|40
|8
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX
|35
|9
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|ESP
|KTM
|29
|10
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|25
|11
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|24
|12
|HÉCTOR GARZÓ
|ESP
|MVAGUSTA
|22
|13
|ALEX RUIZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|20
|14
|MIGUEL PONS
|ESP
|BREVO
|18
|15
|MARC ALCOBA
|ESP
|KALEX
|18
|16
|DAVID SANCHÍS
|ESP
|MVAGUSTA
|14
|17
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|14
|18
|ANGELO TAGLIARINI
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|13
|19
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|TRIUMPH
|11
|20
|TOMMASO MARCON
|ITA
|KALEX
|10
|21
|NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|10
|22
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|8
|23
|JUAN RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|8
|24
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KAWASAKI
|6
|25
|KEVIN ORGIS
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|4
|26
|RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT
|NLD
|YAMAHA
|2
European Talent Cup (ETC) Race 1
The Hawkers ETC races were also electrifying and starting in Race 1, it was dramatic as South African Ruche Moodley (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) got the holeshot before being reeled back in by the likes of Boggio, Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and poleman Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse).
Hakim Danish (SIC Racing), Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and an impressive Guillem Planques (First Bike Academy &) were all right there in the mix too.
A final lap shootout went to the final corner, where Boggio took top honours to give Italy a fifth win in the class and to become tenth different winner in Hawkers ETC at Jerez. Brian Uriarte was just 0.023s off the win, with Hakim Danish completing the podium 0.214s off the lead.
Carter Thompson finished in 18th, with New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan a DNF.
European Talent Cup (ETC) Race 2
Race 2 saw a carbon copy of the start as Moodley once again launched off the line but this time, it was a pack of riders jockeying for position.
Riders to feature prominently included Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Racing Team), Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) – both of whom came from way outside the top ten – and Amanuel Brinton (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), who was aiming to bounce back after a double long lap penalty for a jump start in Race 1.
Following a hectic final lap, O’Gorman went from third to first at the final corner and held position but was out-dragged to the line by Boggio, who once again came good late-on to take a double.
O’Gorman crossed the line second, but the Irishman was demoted to third for exceeding track limits, promoting Uriarte to his second second-place of the day.
Aussie Carter Thompson was a DNF, while Cormac Buchanan finished in 21st.
Carter Thompson – P18/DNF
“JuniorGP – European Talent Cup round 4 done. Race 1 P18, didn’t get the best of starts which unfortunately meant I lost the lead group and made a few mistakes chasing back. Race 2 – DNF. Finally got a better start, felt comfortable pushing with the lead group. Came together with another rider and dropped back to 17. Fought hard to get back to the lead group and up to 8th. Unfortunately on the last lap I crashed. Annoyed I crashed but take the positive out of it that I was running with the lead group. Regroup for the next round in 2 weeks in Portimào, Portugal.”
Cormac Buchanan – DNF/P21
“Well that’s definitely a day to forget. Parts of it anyway. An incredibly tough day at the track for round four of the JuniorGP. I know some race days just don’t go to plan and it’s damn frustrating. The important thing is we figure out the why and can then work through the solution. Personally, I know my own pre-race processes weren’t quite executed properly and it had negative impact on my performance. On the track, there were plenty of lessons dealt out. We will learn from each one and focus on the positives going forward to Portimao. In the first race, I deviated from my own riding style and was too aggressive which upset the feel of my bike and ultimately led to a crash at turn 6 when I tucked the front under hard brakes. A new PB lap time is a positive at least. In the second race, the start gremlins were back and I found myself battling in the rear group. After the previous two day’s efforts, I know I have the pace to run with the front pack so was gutted to find myself in that position. Following a save of epic proportions after being shoved off the track on lap 10, I managed to haul back from P27 and bridge the gap to mix it in the group again so there’s always positives to find somewhere I guess.”
Dodo Boggio now holds the ETC lead by a point over Joel Esteban, 96 to 95, with third placed Guido Pini on 87-points, leading Uriarte by two-points.
Carter Thompson is 18th in the standings, with Cormac Buchanan 27th.
European Talent Cup (ETC) Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|27:26.670
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|+0.023
|3
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL
|+0.214
|4
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|SPA
|+0.441
|5
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|RSA
|+0.557
|6
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+0.696
|7
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|+1.088
|8
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|+15.498
|9
|MARCO GARCÍA MIGUE
|SPA
|+15.569
|10
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+15.696
|11
|JESUS RIOS
|SPA
|+15.781
|12
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|+15.858
|13
|CÉSAR PARRILLA
|SPA
|+15.933
|14
|JOHNNY GARNESS
|GBR
|+16.058
|15
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|+16.128
|16
|MAX SÁNCHEZ
|SPA
|+16.249
|17
|PAU ALSINA
|SPA
|+16.551
|18
|CARTER WILLIAM JAMES THOMPSON
|AUS
|+16.686
|19
|HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|+16.757
|20
|MARC AGUILAR
|SPA
|+17.059
|21
|ENZO HOARAU BELLON
|FRA
|+17.106
|22
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+19.183
|23
|BLAI TRIAS
|SPA
|+19.656
|24
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+28.350
|25
|JOSÉ LUIS ARMARIO
|SPA
|+28.695
|26
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NED
|+35.716
European Talent Cup (ETC) Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|27:33.9
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA
|+0.120
|3
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|+0.076
|4
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+0.255
|5
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|SPA
|+0.294
|6
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|+0.391
|7
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|+0.760
|8
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|RSA
|+3.181
|9
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|+3.369
|10
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|+3.476
|11
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL
|+8.375
|12
|CÉSAR PARRILLA
|SPA
|+8.392
|13
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|+8.430
|14
|PAU ALSINA
|SPA
|+10.024
|15
|JOHNNY GARNESS
|GBR
|+14.264
|16
|ENZO HOARAU BELLON
|FRA
|+30.716
|17
|MARC AGUILAR
|SPA
|+31.054
|18
|KRISTIAN DANIEL
|USA
|+31.107
|19
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+31.279
|20
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+31.320
|21
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZE
|+32.260
|22
|MAX SÁNCHEZ
|SPA
|+32.716
|23
|BLAI TRIAS
|SPA
|+32.730
|24
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NED
|+38.114
|Retired
|50 CARTER WILLIAM JAMES THOMPSON
|AUS
European Talent Cup (ETC) Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|96
|2
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|95
|3
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|87
|4
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|85
|5
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|70
|6
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|ESP
|65
|7
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|62
|8
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|58
|9
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|51
|10
|AMANUEL DAVID BRINTON
|GBR
|44
|11
|JESÚS RIOS
|ESP
|38
|12
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|ZAF
|38
|13
|CÉSAR PARRILLA
|ESP
|29
|14
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|29
|15
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|26
|16
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|22
|17
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|20
|18
|CARTER WILLIAM THOMPSON
|AUS
|13
|19
|MARCO GARCÍA MIGUEL
|ESP
|12
|20
|BLAI TRIAS
|ESP
|8
|21
|MARC AGUILAR
|ESP
|7
|22
|JOSÉ LUIS ARMARIO
|ESP
|5
|23
|HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|5
|24
|JOHNNY GARNESS
|GBR
|5
|25
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|ESP
|4
|26
|KRISTIAN DANIEL
|USA
|3
|27
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|1
|28
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|1
|29
|MATTS RUISBROEK
|NLD
|1