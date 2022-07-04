2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round 4 – Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto

The 2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship rolled into Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto over the weekend, the Spanish venue marking Round Four of the series and the halfway point of the season.

In the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship class, it was a first win for Collin Veijer (AGR Team) in Race 1 before Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) struck back in Race 2

Another career-first winner was Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team) in the Moto2 European Championship, with Aussie Senna Agius claiming a podium position in P3.

In the Hawkers European Talent Cup Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team) was another rider taking a career first win, before doubling up in Race 2 with a second victory for the weekend.

JuniorGP Race 1

JuniorGP action ignited under a cloudy morning at Jerez, with cooler temperatures witnessing a battle between Veijer, Rueda, Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), Syarifuddin Azman (SIC Racing) and David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) as racing kicked off.

In the closing stages, it was Veijer who, after looking continuously strong through the third and fourth sectors, hit the front on the final lap, while Salvador crashed out at Turn 11 chasing him down.

Rueda couldn’t get through and it was Veijer who took his and the Netherlands’ first victory in the class, with Piqueras completing the podium.

Aussie Harrison Voight came home in sixth, just behind Filippo Farioli, with fellow Australian Jacob Roulstone P21.

JuniorGP Race 2

Race 2 was run in the afternoon, showcasing a mighty performance from Rueda, who in the warmer temperatures, cleared off into the distance to win by over eight seconds.

Behind Rueda, David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) bounced back after what was a slightly disappointing Race 1 to cross the line second in Race 2, ahead of David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) and Eddie O’Shea (British Talent Team) was fourth.

However, the podium was then investigated and for exceeding track limits, Alonso was demoted to fourth, promoting Almansa and O’Shea to their first podiums – O’Shea coming from the fifth row of the grid and made up more than five seconds to catch the riders ahead of him.

Harrison Voight finished the second race in P9, while Jacob Roulstone was a DNF.

Harrison Voight – P6/P9

“Overall another positive weekend to learn from, despite the challenging moments we were able to finish in Race 1 with a solid result. Race 2 was difficult, there was lots of passing and sketchy moments battling for second position. In the end I learnt from this situation. It was the craziest race I’ve ever had! Thanks to my team @sic58squadracorsefor always working hard. Two weeks to rewind and comeback fighting stronger in Portimao!”

Rueda now holds the standings lead on 153 points, with David Salvador on 82-points, Angel Piqueras on 81, and Filippo Fariolo on 80. Harrison Voight is 11th on 35-points, with Roulstone still battling for championship points.

JuniorGP Results Race 1

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 COLLIN VEIJER NED 28:37.996 2 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA SPA +0.161 3 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS SPA +0.318 4 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAL +0.442 5 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA +6.517 6 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS +6.631 7 DAVID ALONSO COL +13.165 8 ADRIÁN CRUCES SPA +13.267 9 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA +13.373 10 NOAH DETTWILER SWI +13.562 11 DAVID ALMANSA SPA +13.855 12 LUCA LUNETTA ITA +16.805 13 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA +16.849 14 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +17.132 15 EDWARD O’SHEA GBR +17.146 16 ARBI ADITAMA INA +28.521 17 MARCOS RUDA SPA +28.548 18 PHILLIP TONN GER +28.757 19 ÁLVARO CARPE RUIZ SPA +28.788 20 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT +28.893 21 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS +30.014 22 TORIN COLLINS CAN +30.579 23 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA +43.253 24 MATTIA VOLPI ITA +49.385 25 THÉO GOURDON FRA +1:45.448

JuniorGP Results Race 2

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA SPA 28:47.151 2 DAVID ALMANSA SPA +8.705 3 EDWARD O’SHEA GBR +8.728 4 DAVID SALVADOR SPA +8.733 5 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA +8.993 6 LUCA LUNETTA ITA +9.172 7 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA +9.259 8 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS SPA +9.354 9 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS +9.506 10 DANIAL SHAHRIL MAL +9.706 11 COLLIN VEIJER NED +9.940 12 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA +10.071 13 DAVID ALONSO COL +11.495 14 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAL +13.921 15 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +16.661 16 ÁLVARO CARPE RUIZ SPA +22.680 17 KANTA HAMADA JPN +22.946 18 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT +23.083 19 PHILLIP TONN GER +23.172 20 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN +31.328 21 TORIN COLLINS CAN +31.363 22 MATTIA VOLPI ITA +41.732 23 BEN RICHARD AUSTIN GBR +1:06.422 Retired …12 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS

JuniorGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Manufacturer Points 1 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA ESP HONDA 153 2 DAVID SALVADOR ESP HUSQVARNA 82 3 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 81 4 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA GAS GAS 80 5 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MYS HONDA 77 6 DAVID ALONSO COL GAS GAS 73 7 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 55 8 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 49 9 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 45 10 COLLIN VEIJER NLD KTM 41 11 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS HONDA 35 12 EDWARD O’SHEA GBR HONDA 28 13 XABI ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 28 14 LUCA LUNETTA ITA HUSQVARNA 27 15 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA KTM 22 16 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP KTM 18 17 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 17 18 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 17 19 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 15 20 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA HUSQVARNA 11 21 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 9 22 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 6 23 SOMA GÖRBE HUN HONDA 6 24 KANTA HAMADA JPN KTM 4 25 ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 1

Moto2 European Championship Race

The sole Moto2 ECh encounter wasn’t settled until the very closing stages; a four-rider fight saw Alex Escrig grabbing the holeshot from Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing), his teammate Senna Agius and Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior Team), and it came down to who managed tyres the best.

After mistakes, Tulovic dropped back to fourth but fought back to second ahead of Agius and Cardelus. Meanwhile nobody could catch Escrig, who became the 32nd different winner in the Moto2 ECh, clinching a first win. Tulovic was runner up and Agius took P3.

There was late drama as Mattia Rato (MMR) took out teammate Tommaso Marcon at the final corner on the last lap, while it was Juan Rodriguez (Cuna Campeones) who took top Stock honours.

Tulovic now leads the standings on 135-points, leading Agius on 106, with third-placed Alex Escrig on 99.

Moto2 European Championship Race Results

No Rider Nat Gap 1 ALEX ESCRIG SPA 29:19.178 2 LUKAS TULOVIC GER +1.543 3 SENNA AGIUS AUS +2.641 4 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND +2.905 5 ALEX TOLEDO SPA +12.510 6 YERAY RUIZ SPA +12.872 7 ROBERTO GARCÍA SPA +13.122 8 HÉCTOR GARZÓ SPA +23.152 9 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL +31.359 10 EDUARDO MONTERO SPA +43.023 11 JUAN RODRIGUEZ SPA +43.701 12 MARCO TAPIA SPA +51.828 13 KYLE PAZ PHI +56.844 14 ALEX RUIZ SPA +57.352 15 NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA GER +1:08.685 16 KEVIN ORGIS GER +1:12.802 17 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NED +1:12.864 18 PASQUALE ALFANO ITA +1:19.850 19 THOMAS STRUDWICK GBR +1:24.933 20 FREDDIE HEINRICH GER +1:25.101 21 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA +1:33.625 22 COREY TINKER GBR +1:37.796 23 KYLIAN NESTOLA ITA +1:46.605 24 ZECH DZEGEDE USA 1 Lap

Moto2 European Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 LUKAS TULOVIC DEU TRIUMPH 135 2 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 106 3 ALEX ESCRIG ESP KALEX 99 4 ALEX TOLEDO ESP KALEX 77 5 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 51 6 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 41 7 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 40 8 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 35 9 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KTM 29 10 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 25 11 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 24 12 HÉCTOR GARZÓ ESP MVAGUSTA 22 13 ALEX RUIZ ESP YAMAHA 20 14 MIGUEL PONS ESP BREVO 18 15 MARC ALCOBA ESP KALEX 18 16 DAVID SANCHÍS ESP MVAGUSTA 14 17 MARCO TAPIA ESP YAMAHA 14 18 ANGELO TAGLIARINI ITA BOSCOSCURO 13 19 SAM WILFORD GBR TRIUMPH 11 20 TOMMASO MARCON ITA KALEX 10 21 NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA DEU YAMAHA 10 22 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA 8 23 JUAN RODRIGUEZ ESP YAMAHA 8 24 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP KAWASAKI 6 25 KEVIN ORGIS DEU YAMAHA 4 26 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NLD YAMAHA 2

European Talent Cup (ETC) Race 1

The Hawkers ETC races were also electrifying and starting in Race 1, it was dramatic as South African Ruche Moodley (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) got the holeshot before being reeled back in by the likes of Boggio, Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and poleman Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse).

Hakim Danish (SIC Racing), Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and an impressive Guillem Planques (First Bike Academy &) were all right there in the mix too.

A final lap shootout went to the final corner, where Boggio took top honours to give Italy a fifth win in the class and to become tenth different winner in Hawkers ETC at Jerez. Brian Uriarte was just 0.023s off the win, with Hakim Danish completing the podium 0.214s off the lead.

Carter Thompson finished in 18th, with New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan a DNF.

European Talent Cup (ETC) Race 2

Race 2 saw a carbon copy of the start as Moodley once again launched off the line but this time, it was a pack of riders jockeying for position.

Riders to feature prominently included Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Racing Team), Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) – both of whom came from way outside the top ten – and Amanuel Brinton (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), who was aiming to bounce back after a double long lap penalty for a jump start in Race 1.

Following a hectic final lap, O’Gorman went from third to first at the final corner and held position but was out-dragged to the line by Boggio, who once again came good late-on to take a double.

O’Gorman crossed the line second, but the Irishman was demoted to third for exceeding track limits, promoting Uriarte to his second second-place of the day.

Aussie Carter Thompson was a DNF, while Cormac Buchanan finished in 21st.

Carter Thompson – P18/DNF

“JuniorGP – European Talent Cup round 4 done. Race 1 P18, didn’t get the best of starts which unfortunately meant I lost the lead group and made a few mistakes chasing back. Race 2 – DNF. Finally got a better start, felt comfortable pushing with the lead group. Came together with another rider and dropped back to 17. Fought hard to get back to the lead group and up to 8th. Unfortunately on the last lap I crashed. Annoyed I crashed but take the positive out of it that I was running with the lead group. Regroup for the next round in 2 weeks in Portimào, Portugal.”

Cormac Buchanan – DNF/P21

“Well that’s definitely a day to forget. Parts of it anyway. An incredibly tough day at the track for round four of the JuniorGP. I know some race days just don’t go to plan and it’s damn frustrating. The important thing is we figure out the why and can then work through the solution. Personally, I know my own pre-race processes weren’t quite executed properly and it had negative impact on my performance. On the track, there were plenty of lessons dealt out. We will learn from each one and focus on the positives going forward to Portimao. In the first race, I deviated from my own riding style and was too aggressive which upset the feel of my bike and ultimately led to a crash at turn 6 when I tucked the front under hard brakes. A new PB lap time is a positive at least. In the second race, the start gremlins were back and I found myself battling in the rear group. After the previous two day’s efforts, I know I have the pace to run with the front pack so was gutted to find myself in that position. Following a save of epic proportions after being shoved off the track on lap 10, I managed to haul back from P27 and bridge the gap to mix it in the group again so there’s always positives to find somewhere I guess.”

Dodo Boggio now holds the ETC lead by a point over Joel Esteban, 96 to 95, with third placed Guido Pini on 87-points, leading Uriarte by two-points.

Carter Thompson is 18th in the standings, with Cormac Buchanan 27th.

European Talent Cup (ETC) Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA 27:26.670 2 BRIAN URIARTE SPA +0.023 3 HAKIM DANISH MAL +0.214 4 MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ SPA +0.441 5 RUCHÉ MOODLEY RSA +0.557 6 RICO SALMELA FIN +0.696 7 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +1.088 8 GUIDO PINI ITA +15.498 9 MARCO GARCÍA MIGUE SPA +15.569 10 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA +15.696 11 JESUS RIOS SPA +15.781 12 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +15.858 13 CÉSAR PARRILLA SPA +15.933 14 JOHNNY GARNESS GBR +16.058 15 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL +16.128 16 MAX SÁNCHEZ SPA +16.249 17 PAU ALSINA SPA +16.551 18 CARTER WILLIAM JAMES THOMPSON AUS +16.686 19 HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI QAT +16.757 20 MARC AGUILAR SPA +17.059 21 ENZO HOARAU BELLON FRA +17.106 22 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ SPA +19.183 23 BLAI TRIAS SPA +19.656 24 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +28.350 25 JOSÉ LUIS ARMARIO SPA +28.695 26 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED +35.716

European Talent Cup (ETC) Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA 27:33.9 2 BRIAN URIARTE SPA +0.120 3 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL +0.076 4 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA +0.255 5 MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ SPA +0.294 6 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +0.391 7 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL +0.760 8 RUCHÉ MOODLEY RSA +3.181 9 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +3.369 10 GUIDO PINI ITA +3.476 11 HAKIM DANISH MAL +8.375 12 CÉSAR PARRILLA SPA +8.392 13 RICO SALMELA FIN +8.430 14 PAU ALSINA SPA +10.024 15 JOHNNY GARNESS GBR +14.264 16 ENZO HOARAU BELLON FRA +30.716 17 MARC AGUILAR SPA +31.054 18 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA +31.107 19 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +31.279 20 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ SPA +31.320 21 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZE +32.260 22 MAX SÁNCHEZ SPA +32.716 23 BLAI TRIAS SPA +32.730 24 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED +38.114 Retired 50 CARTER WILLIAM JAMES THOMPSON AUS

European Talent Cup (ETC) Standings