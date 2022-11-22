Senna Agius

17-year-old Senna Agius raced a Superbike for the first time last weekend when he jumped straight in at the deep end to contest the penultimate round of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island.

Senna qualified 1.3-seconds off the qualfiying lap record set by Josh Waters but was only a few tenths off his Penrite Honda team-mate Troy Herfoss.

Senna claimed a highly respectible sixth place result in the opening 12-lap bout, 20-seconds behind race winner Bryan Staring in what were extremely treacherous conditions.

Senna again claimed good points in the second bout with an eighth place finish, 13-seconds behind race winner Wayne Maxwell in what were fine conditions.

Agius was in a group tussling over fifth before getting caught up in accident that was no fault of his own in the final race of the weekend.

The youngster was a bit frustrated about his potential being halted after just being taken out in the final race when I spoke to him on Sunday afternoon.

Trev: So jumping in at the deep end on the Penrite Honda Fireblade, and a pretty good first weekend mate. A little bit of a disappointment at the end there, but that was sort of out of your control, you must be pretty happy.

Senna Agius: “Yep I was feeling good, I was there… I was being conservative because I know at the end of the race it really shows who has played the first half smart, so I was just playing the game keeping myself in the pointy end. That was just something that I felt like was coming, with how the race played out. It was unfortunate there was nothing I could have done about it, I just paid the consequences, but overall our first weekend has been really good.

“Even in the wet conditions, I have no experience on this bike, no experience really in the wet, I haven’t ridden the wet in over a year other than yesterday, and I have to be happy.

“The Bend is next weekend, we go to a different style of track where I think I can be stronger than here.

“To come here first up on a Superbike is a bit daunting, so I’m looking forward to next weekend and working with the guys.”

Trev: Obivously the Moto2 bikes you ride in Europe are a lot lighter, less power, so probably not quite as brutal, and most of the circuits are not as breathtakingly fast at Phillip Island. You’re in the mix with a lot of guys over there in Europe, huge highly competitive fields of hungry kids, how did it feel coming and jumping into this pond with the old boys here?

Senna Agius: “The established front superbike riders here are valid guys, they are fast, the lap times we did this weekend even compared to WSBK are quite impressive on what are essentially superstock rules.

“I did better than I thought with adapting, but I still need to learn how to get the most out of the bike, especially in qualifying, it was so tight this weekend in qualifying. I think if I’d been further up the grid I could have been out of the chaos on the first lap a bit more.

“But everything to learn for next weekend, we’ve got the bike in a really good spot. Looking forward to getting the max out of it next weekend.”

Trev: We’ll see you at the Bend next weekend, best of luck for that one, and then back in Europe in the FIM juniorGP Moto2 next year?

Senna Agius: “Yep, back over in Europe next year and hopefully do some stuff here in January on the Superbike (NSW Summer Series), as its the perfect training bike for me, and helping me with the skills I need to develop next year. It actually highlights what I need to work on for next year, so there’s no better opportunity for me for than this weekend and next weekend to help me set up for next year in Europe.”

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 287 2 Bryan STARING Ducati 249 3 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 238 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 217 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 210 6 Josh WATERS BMW/Duc 200 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 199 8 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 189 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 134 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 126 11 Broc PEARSON Yam/Duc 102 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha 102 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 95 14 Lachlan EPIS BMW 66 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 59 16 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 48 18 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 38 20 Senna AGIUS Honda 28 21 Ben BURKE Kawasaki 25 22 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 23 Sloan FROST BMW 24 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 22 25 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 26 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 27 Travis WYMAN Yamaha 13 28 Ted COLLINS Yamaha 13 29 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha 11 30 Benjamin LOWE Ducati 11 31 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 32 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 9 33 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha 7 34 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 7 35 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 36 Trent BINAISSE Suzuki 6 37 Corey FORDE Honda 3

ASBK 2022 – Round Seven – The Bend

Alpinestars Australian Superbike Entry List

No Rider Make 1 Wayne Maxwell DUCATI 3 Jed Metcher YAMAHA 4 Broc Pearson DUCATI 9 Billy McConnell YAMAHA 10 Travis Wyman YAMAHA 12 Matt Walters KAWASAKI 13 Anthony West YAMAHA 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 16 Josh Hook HONDA 17 Troy Herfoss HONDA 21 Josh Waters DUCATI 23 Marcell Schrötter YAMAHA 25 Daniel Falzon YAMAHA 27 Max Stauffer YAMAHA 33 Sloan Frost BMW 37 Michael Edwards YAMAHA 43 Jack Miller DUCATI 46 Mike Jones YAMAHA 51 Chandler Cooper HONDA 60 Ben Burke KAWASAKI 61 Arthur Sissis YAMAHA 62 Brendan Mcintyre SUZUKI 64 Michael Kemp YAMAHA 65 Cru Halliday YAMAHA 66 Joel Kelso BMW 67 Bryan Staring DUCATI 72 Paris Hardwick KAWASAKI 78 Nathan Spiteri BMW 81 Senna Agius HONDA 86 Beau Beaton DUCATI

The Bend ASBK Schedule