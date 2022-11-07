Senna Agius

Senna Agius will join Penrite Honda Racing as the teams’ second rider for the remaining two rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship, at Phillip Island, Victoria on the 18-20th November and Tailem Bend, South Australia on the 25-27th November.

The 17-year-old closed out his season in Europe by taking 2nd overall in the FIM Junior GP World Moto 2 Championship and showed top-10 potential when he got the call-up to ride in the World Moto2 Championship, filling in throughout the second half of this year.

Fresh from his fourth stint in the Moto2 World Championship in Valencia on the weekend, where he finished 9th, Agius will fly straight to Melbourne to join the team to get familiar and comfortable with the CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade.

Riding alongside Troy Herfoss, Agius is excited for the opportunity to step up to a Superbike and race down under after a whirlwind year in Europe.

“I’m very excited to end my year of racing with the last 2 rounds of ASBK with Penrite Honda. I’m very grateful for the opportunity because I have looked up to the factory Honda team since I was little. I also can’t wait to race a Superbike, the CBR Fireblade is such a nice bike, I’ve not had a lot of time on one so I’m really looking forward to learning from Troy and the team.”

“Being overseas has helped me develop a lot as a rider and a person, I’ve learnt a lot this year, especially doing the four rounds in the world championship (Moto2) and it really helped me mentally prepare for taking on new situations, how to handle pressures and keep my focus on the job.”

“Heading back to Australia and working with the team, I see it as a huge opportunity and don’t have any expectations of myself going into it, apart from learning as much as I can, I want to keep progressing with myself and the bike and I’m sure with that mentality we can do a nice job.”

Penrite Honda Team Owner – Deon Coote

“We are very fortunate to have an up-and-coming young talent joining our team for these last 2 rounds of our season, I’ve been lucky to watch Senna in action this past weekend at Valencia and have been impressed with his adaptability and drive to achieve strong results. We look forward to helping him grow into the next Australian MotoGP rider.”

General Manager of Sales Honda Australia – Tony Hinton

“We welcome Senna into the Honda family while he’s back in Australia, he’s certainly one to watch for the future after his break-out year racing in Europe and we look forward to seeing him on board the Fireblade. We wish Senna, Troy and the team all the best for the remaining two rounds of the ASBK Championship.”