Senna Agius to replace Lowes at MarcVDS for two rounds

The Elf Marc VDS Racing Team will replace Sam Lowes with Senna Agius in the forthcoming Austrian and San Marino rounds of the 2022 Moto2 World Championship.

Lowes is unfortunately ruled out of the next two races after dislocating his left shoulder in a crash during the FP1 session at his home round in Silverstone.

Additional checks revealed Lowes also suffered a small fracture to the top of his left humerus bone (Greater Tuberosity fracture) and the 31-year-old has commenced an intensive rehabilitation, with the aim to be back on his Kalex machine for the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain on September 18.

Joining Tony Arbolino for the next two races is exciting young Australian prospect Senna Agius. The 17-year-old from Sydney started his racing career in dirt track and motocross before graduating to road racing where he contested the Asia Talent Cup and Junior World Championship.

Senna is currently showing great potential in the European Moto2 series riding a Kalex machine for the PromoRacing Team. Agius is currently third in the standings with six podiums in eight rounds and he was victorious in both races earlier this season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Senna Agius

“This is a big childhood dream of mine. Firstly, I’d like to wish Sam a speedy recovery. I would also like to say a huge thank you to the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team for giving me this opportunity to make my debut in the Moto2 World Championship. I can’t wait to get started at the Austrian Grand Prix. This is a big childhood dream of mine and I’m very excited to accomplish it with such an amazing team to learn from. I will give my best to represent the Elf Marc VDS colours.“